How to Get Lifetime VPN Coverage and Cybersecurity Training

Cybersecurity should be top of mind for any computer user. There were more than 1,000 data breaches last year in the U.S. alone, exposing the data and information of more than 155 million people. Hackers were able to steal more than $16.9 billion from credit card companies, apps, and other digital entities.

While most people today have greater digital literacy than the previous generation, that also means that hackers and other nefarious actors have gotten smarter. The basic security technology that comes standard on your devices isn't always enough to keep your data private.

While we've published a complete cyber security survival guide, businesses and individuals around the world haven't made it required reading for anyone who wants to use the internet. (What gives, right?)

Despite the doom and gloom of the cybersecurity situation today, there's plenty of hope for smart, security-focused individuals. Whether you're looking to break into a cybersecurity career or you just want to discover ways to protect your own security, this bundle includes lifetime access to an Infosec4TC Platinum Cybersecurity Course Membership and VPN Unlimited.

Infosec4TC is an online course library that has an elite passing rate for students seeking certification in a huge range of disciplines. With their Platinum Membership, you'll have lifetime access to online, self-paced certification courses covering ethical hacking, GSEC, CISSP, and many other internationally recognized IT certifications.

Plus, you'll have access to the latest exam questions and extra course materials to help you learn and practice before the exams. All future updates come at no extra cost so you will always be able to stay on the cutting edge of information security.

Some of Infosec4TC's courses include:

Cyber Security Certifications Practice Questions 2021

GSEC Certification - Security Essentials

CISSP® Exam Preparation Training Course.

The Complete Ethical Hacker Course

Hacking using Python From A to Z

ISMS Implementation - ISO 27001 WorkShop

CISA - Certified Information Systems Auditor

CISM - Certified Information Security Manager

Certified Information Systems Security Professional- CISSP 2021

That's a good start for learning information and cybersecurity, but you'll also get a foundation to secure your own online private data and internet browsing habits. KeepSolid's VPN Unlimited has been named PCMag's Top VPN and won an Editor's Pick Award from Software Informer.

With VPN Unlimited, you can reliably surf with no speed or bandwidth limits while having access to more than 400 VPN servers in more than 80 locations globally. You can choose from a range of VPN protocols and bypass geographical restrictions from anywhere in the world.

And, of course, KeepSolid has a strict zero-logging policy so your traffic remains anonymous. With this feature-rich VPN, you'll be able to enjoy the internet as it's meant to be enjoyed without having to worry about vulnerabilities.

