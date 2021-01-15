How To Generate WCAG Compliant Contrast Color in Bootstrap

Passionate DivOps Engineer
The intent of this Success Criterion is to provide enough contrast between text and its background so that it can be read by people with moderately low vision.
$theme-colors: (
"primary": $primary,
"secondary": $secondary,
"success": $success,
"info": $info,
"warning": $warning,
"danger": $danger,
"light": $light,
"dark": $dark
) !default;
Let us take example of a simple button. Based on the
set, buttons are generated for each theme color variant in
$theme-colors
using
scss/_button.scss
mixin. This mixin receives a background color for which we need to generate corresponding contrast text color using
button-variant
function. This function uses
color-contrast
, which defaults to
$min-contrast-ratio
to achieve WCAG 2 AA contrast ratio.
4.5
@each $color, $value in $theme-colors {
.btn-#{$color} {
@include button-variant($value, $value);
}
}
In
function, the background color's
color-contrast
is compared with foreground colors in following order:
contrast-ratio
We can override the values of
and
$color-contrast-light
which is set to default as
$color-contrast-dark
and
$white
respectively. All these values are looped to find the suitable match.
$black
@function color-contrast($background, $color-contrast-dark: $color-contrast-dark, $color-contrast-light: $color-contrast-light, $min-contrast-ratio: $min-contrast-ratio) {
$foregrounds: $color-contrast-light, $color-contrast-dark, $white, $black;
$max-ratio: 0;
$max-ratio-color: null;
@each $color in $foregrounds {
$contrast-ratio: contrast-ratio($background, $color);
@if $contrast-ratio > $min-contrast-ratio {
@return $color;
} @else if $contrast-ratio > $max-ratio {
$max-ratio: $contrast-ratio;
$max-ratio-color: $color;
}
}
@warn "Found no color leading to #{$min-contrast-ratio}:1 contrast ratio against #{$background}...";
@return $max-ratio-color;
}
When the value of contrast ratio is greater than
, that color is returned. Contrast ratio can be calculated by finding out relative luminance of both background and foreground color in current loop.
$min-contrast-ratio
@function contrast-ratio($background, $foreground: $color-contrast-light) {
$l1: luminance($background);
$l2: luminance(opaque($background, $foreground));
@return if($l1 > $l2, ($l1 + .05) / ($l2 + .05), ($l2 + .05) / ($l1 + .05));
}
WCAG algorithm to calculate relative luminance is used, which replaces yiq contrast algorithm in Bootstrap.
relativeLuminance (c) {
c = c / 255;
return c < 0.03928 ? c / 12.92 :
Math.pow((c + 0.055) / 1.055, 2.4);
}
SCSS implementation:
@function luminance($color) {
$rgb: (
"r": red($color),
"g": green($color),
"b": blue($color)
);
@each $name, $value in $rgb {
$value: if($value / 255 < .03928, $value / 255 / 12.92, nth($_luminance-list, $value + 1));
$rgb: map-merge($rgb, ($name: $value));
}
@return (map-get($rgb, "r") * .2126) + (map-get($rgb, "g") * .7152) + (map-get($rgb, "b") * .0722);
}
Here,
is a list of all possible value for
$_luminance-list
where
Math.pow((c + 0.055) / 1.055, 2.4)
lies between [0, 255], which is the range for any channel. This method is used to overcome the difficulty of not having a power function in SCSS as mentioned here. The same list is maintained in Bootstrap as well, with 4th decimal point. Refer here for more precise value. This
c
The
,
red()
and
green()
are SCSS in-built functions to extract each channel's value for calculation.
blue()
is function, to remove the alpha channel by truncating it and mixing it with white in a ratio equal to alpha channel's value.
opaque
@function opaque($background, $foreground) {
@return mix(rgba($foreground, 1), $background, opacity($foreground) * 100);
}
Few PRs are already resolved to achieve this contrast ratio like mentioned here and here.
