How To Generate WCAG Compliant Contrast Color in Bootstrap

@ itzsrikanth Srikanth Sharma Passionate DivOps Engineer

What is the importance of achieving the prescribed contrast ratio?

The intent of this Success Criterion is to provide enough contrast between text and its background so that it can be read by people with moderately low vision.

$theme-colors : ( "primary" : $primary , "secondary" : $secondary , "success" : $success , "info" : $info , "warning" : $warning , "danger" : $danger , "light" : $light , "dark" : $dark ) !default;

Let us take example of a simple button. Based on the $theme-colors set, buttons are generated for each theme color variant in scss/_button.scss using button-variant mixin. This mixin receives a background color for which we need to generate corresponding contrast text color using color-contrast function. This function uses $min-contrast-ratio , which defaults to

4.5

@ each $color , $value in $theme-colors { .btn- #{ $color } { @ include button-variant( $value , $value ); } }

to achieve WCAG 2 AA contrast ratio.

In

color-contrast

$color-contrast-light

$color-contrast-dark

$white

$black

function, the background color's contrast-ratio is compared with foreground colors in following order:

We can override the values of

$color-contrast-light

$color-contrast-dark

$white

$black

@function color-contrast( $background , $color-contrast-dark : $color-contrast-dark , $color-contrast-light : $color-contrast-light , $min-contrast-ratio : $min-contrast-ratio ) { $foregrounds : $color-contrast-light , $color-contrast-dark , $white , $black ; $max-ratio : 0 ; $max-ratio-color : null; @ each $color in $foregrounds { $contrast-ratio : contrast-ratio( $background , $color ); @ if $contrast-ratio > $min-contrast-ratio { @return $color ; } @ else if $contrast-ratio > $max-ratio { $max-ratio : $contrast-ratio ; $max-ratio-color : $color ; } } @ warn "Found no color leading to #{$min-contrast-ratio}:1 contrast ratio against #{$background}..." ; @return $max-ratio-color ; }

andwhich is set to default asandrespectively. All these values are looped to find the suitable match.

When the value of contrast ratio is greater than

$min-contrast-ratio

@function contrast-ratio( $background , $foreground : $color-contrast-light ) { $l1 : luminance( $background ); $l2 : luminance(opaque( $background , $foreground )); @return if( $l1 > $l2 , ( $l1 + .05) / ( $l2 + .05), ( $l2 + .05) / ( $l1 + .05)); }

, that color is returned. Contrast ratio can be calculated by finding out relative luminance of both background and foreground color in current loop.

WCAG algorithm to calculate relative luminance is used, which replaces yiq contrast algorithm in Bootstrap.

relativeLuminance (c) { c = c / 255 ; return c < 0.03928 ? c / 12.92 : Math .pow((c + 0.055 ) / 1.055 , 2.4 ); }

SCSS implementation:

@function luminance( $color ) { $rgb : ( "r" : red( $color ), "g" : green( $color ), "b" : blue( $color ) ); @ each $name , $value in $rgb { $value : if( $value / 255 < . 03928 , $value / 255 / 12.92 , nth($_luminance-list, $value + 1 )); $rgb : map-merge( $rgb , ( $name : $value )); } @return (map-get( $rgb , "r" ) * .2126) + (map-get( $rgb , "g" ) * .7152) + (map-get( $rgb , "b" ) * .0722); }

Here,

$_luminance-list

Math.pow((c + 0.055) / 1.055, 2.4)

c

is a list of all possible value forwherelies between [0, 255], which is the range for any channel. This method is used to overcome the difficulty of not having a power function in SCSS as mentioned here . The same list is maintained in Bootstrap as well, with 4th decimal point. Refer here for more precise value. This

The

red()

green()

blue()

andare SCSS in-built functions to extract each channel's value for calculation.

@function opaque( $background , $foreground ) { @return mix(rgba( $foreground , 1), $background , opacity( $foreground ) * 100); }

opaque is function, to remove the alpha channel by truncating it and mixing it with white in a ratio equal to alpha channel's value.

Few PRs are already resolved to achieve this contrast ratio like mentioned here and here.

References

Tags