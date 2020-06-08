How To Generate a QR Code Using Python [5 Lines Code]

I am Gajesh Naik. I am 12 years old. I started programming at the age of 7. I have skilled 9 P. Lang
QR code is a type of matrix barcode that is machine readable optical label which contains information about the item to which it is attached. In practice, QR codes often contain data for a locator, identifier, or tracker that points to a website or application, etc.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to generate and read QR codes in Python using qrcode and OpenCV libraries.
Installing required dependencies:
pip3 install pillow qrcode
Generate QR Code
First, let's start by generating QR codes, it is basically straight forward using qrcode library (Full Code):
import qrcode
# example data
data = "https://gajeshsnaik.tech"# output file name
filename = "site.png"# generate qr code
img = qrcode.make(data)
# save img to a file
img.save(filename)
This will generate a new image file in the current directory with the name of "site.png", which contains a QR code image of the data specified (in this case, this website).
Awesome, we are done with this tutorial, you can now integrate this in your own applications!