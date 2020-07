How To Generate a QR Code Using Python [5 Lines Code]

@ gajesh2007 Gajesh Naik I am Gajesh Naik. I am 12 years old. I started programming at the age of 7. I have skilled 9 P. Lang

QR code is a type of matrix barcode that is machine readable optical label which contains information about the item to which it is attached. In practice, QR codes often contain data for a locator, identifier, or tracker that points to a website or application, etc.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to generate and read QR codes in Python using qrcode and OpenCV libraries.

Installing required dependencies:

pip3 install pillow qrcode

Generate QR Code

First, let's start by generating QR codes, it is basically straight forward using qrcode library ( Full Code ):

import qrcode # example data data = "https://gajeshsnaik.tech" # output file name filename = "site.png" # generate qr code img = qrcode.make(data) # save img to a file img.save(filename)

This will generate a new image file in the current directory with the name of "site.png", which contains a QR code image of the data specified (in this case, this website).

