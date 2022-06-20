How to Fix iOS 16 Bugs

Apple has recently rolled out iOS 16, and people who have updated to it are now facing a number of issues and bugs along with different other challenges. In this article, we are going to tell you about a couple of most general iOS 16 issues that people are likely to face after updating to it, and also you will learn how you can fix these issues. People using Altstore Mac apps are facing such issues more frequently, so in case the above-mentioned method does not work for you, you will have to wait for Apple's upcoming update or software version.

Apple has recently rolled out iOS 16, and people who have updated to it are now facing a number of issues and bugs along with different other challenges. In this article, we are going to tell you about a couple of most general iOS 16 issues that people are likely to face after updating to it, and also you will learn how you can fix these issues.

1. iOS 16 Quick Battery Drain Issue

If you are one of them who are encountering battery drain issues on your iPhone since you have updated to recent iOS 16, you can fix this issue in the following way. People using Altstore mac apps are facing such issues more frequently.





First, you will need to go to Settings > General > Background App refresh, and all you need to do is to disable background app refresh.

Next, you will have to go back to Settings > Privacy > Location Services and turn off the location services if you are not really using location services and you feel it is not a convenient feature.





The reason behind this issue is a software bug, so in case the above-mentioned method does not work for you, you will have to wait for Apple's upcoming update or software version.





Moreover, updating all apps to make sure that they are compatible with the latest software version can also help.

2. iOS 16 App Crashing Issue

People, after updating to Apple's recent version of iOS 16, also face app crash problems.





To fix the app crash issue, you should update all the apps to the most recent version because the reason behind this issue could possibly be the incompatibility between the apps and the system software.





This problem is also happening on the third-party apps installed through altstore windows, but it can be fixed.





However, if you still face the issue, delete the app and then reinstall it from the App Store. And this way, you can fix the issue.

3. iOS 16 Wi-Fi not Functioning

Some people also reported that when they update to iOS 16, Wi-Fi stops working for them. If you are also facing the same issue, try to fix it with the following steps.





First of all, turn the Wi-Fi on and off a few times and check back later. Also, Forget the Wi-Fi network on your iPhone and afterward reconnect again. Next, reset your iPhone. For this, go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings and then reset it.

4. iOS 16 Personal Hotspot not Functioning





After updating to the latest Apple iOS 16, many people encounter personal hotspots not functioning issue. In order to fix this issue, you can try the following steps to check if these are helpful for you to fix the issue or not.





Turn on and off Mobile date or Cellular data a few times. For this, you will have to go to Settings > Mobile data or Cellular data and turn off on the toggle. Then, check if there is an update available or not. For this, go to Settings > General > About. To fix this personal Hotspot not working issue, you can also reset network settings. For this, go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

Conclusion

Apart from these above-mentioned issues, there are several other problems, including random application sticking, Bluetooth not functioning, Apple logo stuck, sudden sluggishness in the UI, and Sound not working, that people are facing after updating to the Apple iOS 16.





Generally, you can fix these iOS 16 problems using a couple of solutions like trying to reset your iPhone, updating the apps to the most recent version, and restarting your iPhone.



