How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code (Part IV)

I’m senior software engineer specialized in declarative designs and S.O.L.I.D. and Agile lover.
Are we done on code smells? Guess not.
We see several symptoms and situations that make us doubt the quality of our development.
Let's look at some possible solutions.
Most of these smells are just hints of something that might be wrong. They are not rigid rules.
This is part IV. Part I can be found here, Part II here , Part III is here and Part V Here.
Small changes yield unexpected problems.
Photo by Jack Tindall on Unsplash
It is not easy to detect problems before they happen. Mutation Testing and root cause analysis of single points of failures may help.
There are multiple strategies to deal with Legacy and coupled systems. We should deal with this problem before it explodes under our eyes.
Architecture is the tension between coupling and cohesion.
Neal Ford
40+ Thought-Provoking Software Engineering Quotes
Discouraged by Object-Oriented Programmings, Many mixed languages support it. And developers abuse them.
Many modern languages avoid them. For the permissive ones, scope rules can be applied and automatically checked.
Structured programming considers global functions harmful. Yet, we can observe some bad practices cross paradigm boundaries.
Singleton and Classes are global points of access.
The road to programming hell is paved with global variables.
Steve McConnell
Yet another global access coupled with laziness.
Photo by Alex Azabache on Unsplash
We can enforce a policy to avoid static methods (all class methods but constructors).
Class are globals disguised. Polluting their protocol with "library methods" breaks cohesion and generates coupling. We should extract static with refactorings.
There is no programming problem that can't be solved with one more level of indirection.
John McCarthy
Disguised as a friendly shortcut is another coupling smell.
Detection is easy if language supports optional arguments.
Be explicit. Favor readability over shorter (and more coupled) function call.
The trouble with programmers is that you can never tell what a programmer is doing until it’s too late.
Seymour Cray
Planning ahead of time needs a crystal ball no developer has.
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
This is a design smell so it can not be detected by mechanical tools (yet).
Defer performance decisions until functional models are mature enough.
Donald Knuth created/compiled the best/fastest algorithms and data structures. With great wisdom he warned us of abuse. Why do we think we are smarter than him?
Programmers waste enormous amounts of time worrying about, the speed of noncritical parts of their programs, and these attempts at efficiency actually have a strong negative impact when debugging and maintenance are considered.
Donald Knuth
Premature optimization is the root of all evil.
Donald Knuth
And that's it for now.
But rest assured, more smells will come.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.