Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    How To Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code: Code Smell 248 – Unreliable Copyby@mcsee
    101 reads

    How To Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code: Code Smell 248 – Unreliable Copy

    by Maximiliano ContieriApril 22nd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The article emphasizes the need to verify file copies to avoid silent modifications and adhere to software principles. It discusses problems like Least Surprise and Fail Fast Principle violations and offers solutions such as checking postconditions and using mature languages to ensure reliable file copy operations.
    featured image - How To Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code: Code Smell 248 – Unreliable Copy
    Maximiliano Contieri HackerNoon profile picture

    Picture this: You copy a file and don't verify it

    TL;DR: Don't rely on external solutions without good handlers


    Problems

    • Silent Modifications

    • Least Surprise Principle violation

    • Fail Fast Principle Violation


    Solutions

    1. Ensure you meet your function's postconditions

    2. Use mature languages


    Context

    The copy() function is used to copy files from one location to another.

    However, when used on some systems, it can fail silently or make unexpected conversions.

    For example, Windows interprets paths ending with a backslash () as directories.

    If the intended destination file has the same name as a directory in the path, copy() will silently create an empty file with the intended filename within that directory.

    This can be confusing and lead to data loss.


    Sample Code

    Wrong

    <?

  $sourceFile = 'C:\temp\source.txt';
  $destination = 'C:\temp\destination.txt';
  $copyWasSuccessful = copy($sourceFile, $destination); // true
  $destinationFileExists = file_exists($destination); // true
  
  $sourceFile = 'C:\temp\source.txt';
  $destination = 'C:\temp\destination :txt';
  // The filename is simplified 
  // and might come from a programmatic construction

  $copyWasSuccessful = copy($sourceFile, $destination); 
  // true - this is a mistake

  $destinationFileExists = file_exists($destination); 
  // false since it was not created

  $destinationChangedFileExists = file_exists('C:\temp\destination '); 
  // true but unexpected

    Right

    <?

  $sourceFile = 'C:\temp\source.txt';
  $destination = 'C:\temp\destination :txt';
  // The filename is simplified
  // and might come from a programmatic construction

  $copyWasSuccessful = copy($sourceFile, $destination);  
  if (!$copyWasSuccessful || !$file_exists($destination)) {
    // Don't trust the function result. Handle the postcondition error
  }


    Detection

    • [x]Semi-Automatic

    You can check all copy() handlers and wrap them


    Tags

    • Fail Fast


    Level

    • [x]Beginner


    AI Generation

    Gemini is the only generator that avoided the problem dealing with ":" on file names


    AI Detection

    With this prompt:


    What happens with this code on windows and what is the value of copyWasSuccessful


    ChatGPT found the mistake and (wrongly) predicted the operation would fail.

    Gemini, on the other hand, found the typo but also couldn't accurately predict the behavior of the operation.

    Claude also noticed the mistake but refused to display the execution result


    Conclusion

    Always check important function's post-conditions even if you think you will have performance penalties. You can never be too safe.


    Relation Code Smells

    Code Smell 15 - Missed Preconditions


    Disclaimer: Code Smells are my opinion.

    Blaming programmers has been the prevailing approach for a half century of software development: It has not solved the problem yet, so it is time to look in different directions.

    - Boris Beizer from Software Engineering Great works.

    This article is part of the CodeSmell Series: How to Find the Stinky Parts of your Code

    Photo Credit: Luke Jernejcic on Unsplash


    Mongo DB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Maximiliano Contieri HackerNoon profile picture
    Maximiliano Contieri@mcsee
    I’m senior software engineer specialized in declarative designs and S.O.L.I.D. and Agile lover.
    Read my storiesShare your ideas with me!

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #clean-code #code-smells #software-engineering #refactor-legacy-code #code-refactoring #code-quality #data-loss-prevention #least-surprise-principle

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Thetechstreetnow
    Muckrack

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    10 Predictions About the Future of Finance
    by mcsee
    Aug 14, 2022
    #the-future-of-finance
    Article Thumbnail
    106 Stories To Learn About Clean Code
    by learn
    Apr 12, 2023
    #clean-code
    Article Thumbnail
    100 Pieces of Programming Advice from the Book Clean Code by Robert Martin
    by thawkin3
    Nov 29, 2021
    #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    110 Stories To Learn About Refactoring
    by learn
    Jun 02, 2023
    #refactoring
    Article Thumbnail
    3 Things Coding And Prose Writing Have In Common According To Cory House
    by amymhaddad
    May 16, 2021
    #reading-code
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas