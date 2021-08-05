How to Find and Leverage Your Most Popular Pages

Are you looking for easy ways to find and leverage your most popular pages to maximize the organic traffic to your website?

Research shows that the top 10% of landing pages have a much higher conversion rate (11.45% on average). Checking what works for your most popular pages will help you improve your less-performing ones.

What's the easiest way to check your best-performing pages on your website, you may ask?

If you've been browsing Google already, I bet you kept seeing Google Analytics as the most common tool to find your popular content. These results aren't wrong.

Google Analytics is the best tool to check your website statistics and what pages are performing the best. However, it's not the most accessible tool to use and can feel quite overwhelming.

In this post, I'll show you two options to check your most popular blog posts and landing pages effortlessly. But first, let's look at why you should check this data and how you can use it to boost organic traffic and sales for your less-performing pages.

Why Should You Check Your Most Popular pages?

Checking what pages on your website are the most popular is excellent for improving your marketing strategy and driving even more traffic to your website.

Here are a few reasons why:

Valuable insights: You will get valuable insights that you can use to improve your poorly performing pages. Try to figure out what's working well for your popular ones and replicate this on your less popular pages. For example, do they use better formatting, have more images, videos, or offer more educational and engaging content?

Content ideas: You can also use this data to get content ideas and create similar content. If you notice that specific posts or topics get more organic traffic, it can indicate that your target audience is more interested in particular topics. Or they may prefer the format you're using on these pages. For instance, studies have shown that bloggers who dedicate more than 6 hours per blog post are 56% more likely to yield better results. So, analyze your topics and formatting carefully and use this information to improve your less popular pages.

Identifying patterns: It will help you to identify patterns among your top-performing pages. Look at your popular landing pages and see what type of offers get more conversions. For example, do they offer a webinar, a free eBook, a web course, or a giveaway? Then, adjust your offer accordingly on other pages.

CTA performance: You can check what call-to-action (CTA) buttons get more clicks and improve your less-performing ones. For instance, if a CTA points to a landing page that's not performing well, there's likely a click-through problem. You may need to improve that CTA to be more enticing and actionable so that users feel compelled to click and see your offer. And if your CTAs seem to convert, you need to look into your sales offer instead.

Boost sales: Finally, don't forget to leverage your most popular pages and optimize them with better sales offers to increase revenue for your business.

Now that you know why you should check your most popular pages, let's show you how to easily check them using two easy-to-use tools.

1. WordPress Popular Posts

63% of marketers say their biggest content marketing challenge is driving traffic and generating new leads. An excellent way to boost organic traffic and get more leads for your business is to understand why your popular posts work better and then make adjustments to your less-performing ones.

An easy way to check your most popular posts is by using the WordPress Popular Posts plugin. With this plugin, you can quickly check how your posts are performing directly from your admin area.

Image Source

Your popular posts will be listed in chronological order based on page views. And you can add a widget to display a list of your top-performing posts to any of your pages.

However, it can be difficult to configure this plugin if you don't know how to use code, and it's also limited to posts only. When only showing page views for your posts, you can't check what landing pages perform the best and optimize these as well.

That said, let's move on to an even easier option that doesn't require you to be a techie and that will show statistics for all your website content.

2. MonsterInsights

Even though you have to connect MonsterInsights to your Google Analytics account, it'll save you lots of time and headache to use the plugin. It offers a more user-friendly interface than Google Analytics and lets you view your statistics directly from your WordPress dashboard.

We all know how overwhelming Google Analytics can be, and this plugin offers an easier way to view and analyze your traffic.

So, all you need to do to get started is create a Google Analytics account (if you don't have one yet), install and activate MonsterInsights, and paste in your "Analytics ID" into the configuration wizard.

Once you're up and running, checking your most popular posts and pages is super easy.

Just scroll down in your WordPress dashboard until you see the MonsterInsights report. Then, click on the "Top Posts/Pages" tab to view the posts and pages that are most popular on your site.

Image Source

That's it!

And if you want more details, you can click on the "View Full Posts/Pages Report," and it'll direct you to Google Analytics, where you can evaluate more metrics.

Leveraging Your Most Popular Pages

Your most visited pages get more exposure in search results and have the best potential to convert into sales. That's why you should focus on optimizing your less popular pages to generate even more revenue for your business.

Analyze your top content and compare the sales offers, CTAs, opt-in-forms, titles, and how you've optimized the meta tags. Check all measures that can give you a hint as to why these pages are performing better.

Another essential factor when optimizing your website, no matter the post or page, is to consider the user experience. Make sure that your pages use interactive content in the form of visuals, video, and infographics to keep visitors entertained and on your page for longer. For instance, YouTube users watch 1 billion hours of content every day, so using interactive content can help you tap into that traffic.

And more importantly, check your site speed and try keeping it below two seconds. If it takes longer than that to load your pages, you risk losing your visitors to another site that loads faster.

Conclusion

And there you have it. Checking your most popular pages and comparing them to those that don't get as much organic traffic will help you gain insights into how to make improvements. So, use these tips to analyze your data, and you'll drive more organic traffic to your website and increase revenue for your business in no time.

