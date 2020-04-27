How to Extract Wikipedia Data Using Python

Here's the Visual Edition of this Tutorial:

I need to mention that we are not going to web scrape wikipedia pages manually, wikipedia module already did the tough work for us. Let's install it:

pip3 install wikipedia

Open up a Python interactive shell or an empty file and follow along.

Let's get the summary of what Python programming language is:

import wikipedia # print the summary of what python is print(wikipedia.summary( "Python Programming Language" ))

This will extract the summary from this wikipedia page . More specifically, it will print some first sentences, we can specify the number of sentences to extract:

In [ 2 ]: wikipedia.summary( "Python programming languag" , sentences= 2 ) Out[ 2 ]: "Python is an interpreted, high-level, general-purpose programming language. Created by Guido van Rossum and first released in 1991, Python's design philosophy emphasizes code readability with its notable use of significant whitespace."

Notice that I misspelled the query intentionally, it still gives me an accurate result.

Search for a term in wikipedia search:

In [ 3 ]: result = wikipedia.search( "Neural networks" ) In [ 4 ]: print(result) [ 'Neural network' , 'Artificial neural network' , 'Convolutional neural network' , 'Recurrent neural network' , 'Rectifier (neural networks)' , 'Feedforward neural network' , 'Neural circuit' , 'Quantum neural network' , 'Dropout (neural networks)' , 'Types of artificial neural networks' ]

This returned a list of related page titles, let's get the whole page for "Neural network" which is "result[0]":

# get the page: Neural network page = wikipedia.page(result[ 0 ])

Extracting the title:

# get the title of the page title = page.title

Getting all the categories of that Wikipedia page:

# get the categories of the page categories = page.categories

Extracting the text after removing all HTML tags (this is done automatically):

# get the whole wikipedia page text (content) content = page.content

All links:

# get all the links in the page links = page.links

The references:

# get the page references references = page.references

Finally, the summary:

# summary summary = page.summary

Let's print them out:

# print info print( "Page content:

" , content, "

" ) print( "Page title:" , title, "

" ) print( "Categories:" , categories, "

" ) print( "Links:" , links, "

" ) print( "References:" , references, "

" ) print( "Summary:" , summary, "

" )

Try it out !

Alright, we are done, this was a brief introduction on how you can extract information from Wikipedia in Python. This can be helpful if you want to automatically collect data for language models, make a question answering chatbot, making a wrapper application around this and much more! The possibilities are endless, tell us what you did with this in the comments below !

