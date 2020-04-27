How to Extract Wikipedia Data Using Python

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
Visit *top* learning resource freecodecamp.orgpromoted
I am Gajesh Naik. I am 12 years old. I started programming at the age of 7. I have skilled 9 P. Lang
pip3 install wikipedia
import wikipedia
# print the summary of what python is
print(wikipedia.summary("Python Programming Language"))
In [2]: wikipedia.summary("Python programming languag", sentences=2)
Out[2]: "Python is an interpreted, high-level, general-purpose programming language. Created by Guido van Rossum and first released in 1991, Python's design philosophy emphasizes code readability with its notable use of significant whitespace."
In [3]: result = wikipedia.search("Neural networks")
In [4]: print(result)
['Neural network', 'Artificial neural network', 'Convolutional neural network', 'Recurrent neural network', 'Rectifier (neural networks)', 'Feedforward neural network', 'Neural circuit', 'Quantum neural network', 'Dropout (neural networks)', 'Types of artificial neural networks']
# get the page: Neural network
page = wikipedia.page(result[0])
# get the title of the page
title = page.title
# get the categories of the page
categories = page.categories
# get the whole wikipedia page text (content)
content = page.content
# get all the links in the page
links = page.links
# get the page references
references = page.references
# summary
summary = page.summary
# print info
print("Page content:\n", content, "\n")
print("Page title:", title, "\n")
print("Categories:", categories, "\n")
print("Links:", links, "\n")
print("References:", references, "\n")
print("Summary:", summary, "\n")