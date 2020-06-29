How To Extract Key or Value From Hash in Ruby on Rails
When I was recently working in one of the client projects, I had to
communicate with external MariaDB server to store records from
React/Rails app, that means I would get ActiveRecord hash from our app
which I had to convert to pure SQL query and send it to an external
server for storing.
If you have worked with SQL queries previously then you must know
that keys and values must be separated for insert operations like
INSERT INTO users (first_name, last_name, email) VALUES (John, Doe, john@email.com)
I could convert attributes to hash easily using
as_json
to get the format
{"first_name"=>"John", "last_name"=>"Doe", "email"=>"john@email.com"}
But I had to extract keys and values separately so that attributes can be accurately formatted and ready for insert and update operations. Let me show you how I extracted keys and values from the hash and formatted them as required for the operations.
Let’s assume we have:
user = {"first_name"=>"John", "last_name"=>"Doe", "email"=>"john@email.com"}
Extract single key or value
If we only want email
// For key
user.extract!("email").keys # ["email"]
// For value
# with extract
user.extract!("email").values # ["john@email.com"]
# simply
user['email'] # "john@email.com"
Extract multiple keys or values
If we want first_name and last_name but not email
// For keys
user.extract!(*["first_name", "last_name"]).keys # ["first_name", "last_name"]
// For values
user.extract!(*["first_name", "last_name"]).values # ["John", "Doe"]
Extract all keys or values
// For keys
user.keys # ["first_name", "last_name", "email"]
// For values
user.values # ["John", "Doe", "john@email.com"]
Do you know a more elegant or alternative way to extract keys and
values from hashes? Please enlighten and guide us with your precious
comment below if you do.
