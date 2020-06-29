How To Extract Key or Value From Hash in Ruby on Rails

When I was recently working in one of the client projects, I had to

communicate with external MariaDB server to store records from

React/Rails app, that means I would get ActiveRecord hash from our app

which I had to convert to pure SQL query and send it to an external

server for storing.

If you have worked with SQL queries previously then you must know

that keys and values must be separated for insert operations like

INSERT INTO users (first_name, last_name, email) VALUES (John, Doe, john@email.com)

as_json to get the format I could convert attributes to hash easily usingto get the format

{ "first_name" => "John" , "last_name" => "Doe" , "email" => "john@email.com" }

But I had to extract keys and values separately so that attributes can be accurately formatted and ready for insert and update operations. Let me show you how I extracted keys and values from the hash and formatted them as required for the operations.

user = {"first_name"=>"John", "last_name"=>"Doe", "email"=>"john@email.com"} Let’s assume we have:

Extract single key or value

If we only want email

// For key user.extract!( "email" ).keys # [ "email" ] // For value # with extract user.extract!( "email" ).values # [ "john@email.com" ] # simply user[ 'email' ] # "john@email.com"

Extract multiple keys or values

If we want first_name and last_name but not email

// For keys user.extract!(*[ "first_name" , "last_name" ]).keys # [ "first_name" , "last_name" ] // For values user.extract!(*[ "first_name" , "last_name" ]).values # [ "John" , "Doe" ]

Extract all keys or values

// For keys user .keys # ["first_name", "last_name", "email"] // For values user . values # ["John", "Doe", "john@email.com"]

Do you know a more elegant or alternative way to extract keys and

values from hashes? Please enlighten and guide us with your precious

comment below if you do.

