How to Encode and Decode JSON with Scala-Circe

This is a TLDR; article. If you are a beginner to Scala-Circe library and you want to know how to decode/encode JSON, do as below. You need to encode objects and decode text using Circe and use them as per Business Logic. Sample app is below and runnable version of this code can be found at [scastie.org/sy4s1aISQTqX60uUCSlErA) If you want a run version of the code, use [scasterie.scala-lang].