How to Enable TypeScript in JavaScript Files and Integrate TypeScript into Your CI/CD Pipeline

This article is intended for JavaScript developers that have heard of TypeScript and are interested in getting started with it or anyone that has already tried TypeScript. We will get up and running with TypeScript without opening a terminal, installing dependencies, or even initializing an NPM project. For most users, all you will need is [Visual Studio Code] as your editor. This article will focus on minimizing the technical requirements to follow along with the best part of this tutorial. It’s a code editor, but I would wager that if you are writing JavaScript regularly, you probably use it.