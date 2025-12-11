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How to Enable Long Paths on Windows 11 and Fix Error 0x80010135

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byVigneshwaran Vijayakumar@vigneshwaran

Founded Winsides.com- A perfect blog for Windows Insides!

December 11th, 2025
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Vigneshwaran Vijayakumar@vigneshwaran

Founded Winsides.com- A perfect blog for Windows Insides!

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tech-stories#windows-11-troubleshooting#enable-long-paths-windows-11#fix-error-0x80010135#windows-11-long-paths#windows-path-length-limit#windows-registry-editor#max_path-windows-fix#windows-long-path-error

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