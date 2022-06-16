Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Avalanche adDownload Core, the best Web3 Wallet
How to Easily Create an NFT Collection with Staking in 10 minutes by@aramalipoor

How to Easily Create an NFT Collection with Staking in 10 minutes

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
Create a new NFT Collection, by deploying your own contract from Flair dashboard, create a staking pool under 5 minutes, and build a custom minting page in your own website.
image
aram.eth HackerNoon profile picture

@aramalipoor
aram.eth

Builder & Co-founder @ Flair.Finance


In this tutorial, we are going to launch an NFT collection, with the ability for our NFT holders to receive rewards by staking their NFTs.

What to expect by the end?

  • Create and deploy smart contracts with full ownership,
  • Run pre-sale and public sales with your custom minting page,
  • Create a staking pool to reward your NFT holders,
  • Nothing else! No coding!

Requirements

  • Basic awareness about NFTs,
  • A web3 wallet (Metamask, Coinbase, etc),
  • A great idea!

Step 0: Plan your launch

Launching a successful project in the current "NFT" space requires proper future-proof planning, and avoiding FOMO, let's focus on creating something beautiful AND valuable :)


image

On high-level there are 2 aspects that you need to work on for a successful NFT project:


  1. Community growth, community incentives and utility, and community management.


  2. Logistics of collection pre sale, public sales, minting, art & media reveal.



In this article we're going to mainly focus on the second aspect, which is the logistics of creating a collection, running the sales of those NFTs, and rewarding holders.

Step 1: Create and deploy the collection (5 minutes)

Flair provides an easy-to-start platform to create and launch your NFT collection, using open-source contracts and React components.


Follow this step by step Tutorial for creating the NFT collection sale.


Create an NFT Collection without coding

Create an NFT Collection without coding

Important! when using Flair you can fully view the source of the contract, and you will use your own keys to deploy right from the browser, so you have full ownership.

Step 2: Publish a customizable minting page (optional)

Now it's time to allow your collectors to mint NFTs in your collection.


You can either use the pre-built whitelabel minting page by Flair, or use the React template repository and customize the minting page.



Custom NFT minting page (optional)

Custom NFT minting page (optional)

Step 3: Generate, upload the media, and reveal metadata

Many of the NFTs have a visual representation, image, or video, to create a better personal connection.


There are few common approaches:

  • Use 1 exact image or video such as a membership card, for all NFTs; which is the least amount of work and complexity.
  • Generative art (a.k.a PFP) using multiple layers to create a unique asset for each NFT, which is relatively more work.
  • Manual hand-crafted media for each NFT, which is the most expensive and time-consuming.


  1. For generative art NFTs there are various tools:
  2. Follow the step-by-step tutorial to upload and reveal your NFT metadata.


NFT metadata upload tutorial

NFT metadata upload tutorial

Step 4: Create a staking pool (5 minutes)

To encourage long-term holders of your NFTs, and most committed community members you can reward your collectors with a token. It can be your project or governance tokens, or simply a credit token, to be converted later.


There are various ways to reward collectors:

  • Reward for holding NFTs
  • Reward for locking NFTs


Follow this step-by-step tutorial to create a reward pool for your NFT holders:

Staking page and smart contract for NFTs

Staking page and smart contract for NFTs

Step 5: Plan for the future 🚀

Flair is building more features such as Token-gates for Merch Stores, Discord bots for voting via NFTs, and lots of exciting features for communities.


image

What is Flair?

Flair aspires to be the platform that unlocks Web3 and NFT potentials. AWS of Web3 is a way to put it; but superior.


By providing open-source smart contracts, no vendor lock-in SDK, and all the way decentralized platform as a service () for builders of the decentralized future.


Site: https://flair.finance

Discord: https://discord.gg/flair

Twitter:


Cheers,

WAGMI.


Disclosure: I’m Aram, one of co-founders of Flair.Finance. I’m not affiliated with other websites linked in this post.


Also published here.

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
Avalanche

Find out why Subnets are a breakthrough!

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!