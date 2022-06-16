How to Easily Create an NFT Collection with Staking in 10 minutes

Create a new NFT Collection, by deploying your own contract from Flair dashboard, create a staking pool under 5 minutes, and build a custom minting page in your own website.





In this tutorial, we are going to launch an NFT collection, with the ability for our NFT holders to receive rewards by staking their NFTs.

What to expect by the end?

Create and deploy smart contracts with full ownership ,

, Run pre-sale and public sales with your custom minting page,

with your custom minting page, Create a staking pool to reward your NFT holders,

pool to reward your NFT holders, Nothing else! No coding!

Requirements

Basic awareness about NFTs,

A web3 wallet (Metamask, Coinbase, etc),

A great idea!

Step 0: Plan your launch

Launching a successful project in the current "NFT" space requires proper future-proof planning, and avoiding FOMO, let's focus on creating something beautiful AND valuable :)





On high-level there are 2 aspects that you need to work on for a successful NFT project:





Community growth, community incentives and utility, and community management.

Logistics of collection pre sale, public sales, minting, art & media reveal.







In this article we're going to mainly focus on the second aspect, which is the logistics of creating a collection, running the sales of those NFTs, and rewarding holders.

Step 1: Create and deploy the collection (5 minutes)

Flair provides an easy-to-start platform to create and launch your NFT collection, using open-source contracts and React components.





Follow this step by step Tutorial for creating the NFT collection sale.





Create an NFT Collection without coding

Important! when using Flair you can fully view the source of the contract, and you will use your own keys to deploy right from the browser, so you have full ownership.

Step 2: Publish a customizable minting page (optional)

Now it's time to allow your collectors to mint NFTs in your collection.





You can either use the pre-built whitelabel minting page by Flair, or use the React template repository and customize the minting page.





Example Github repository: examples/react/custom-nft-minting-sales





Custom NFT minting page (optional)

Step 3: Generate, upload the media, and reveal metadata

Many of the NFTs have a visual representation, image, or video, to create a better personal connection.





There are few common approaches:

Use 1 exact image or video such as a membership card, for all NFTs; which is the least amount of work and complexity.

Generative art (a.k.a PFP) using multiple layers to create a unique asset for each NFT, which is relatively more work.

Manual hand-crafted media for each NFT, which is the most expensive and time-consuming.









NFT metadata upload tutorial

Step 4: Create a staking pool (5 minutes)

To encourage long-term holders of your NFTs, and most committed community members you can reward your collectors with a token. It can be your project or governance tokens, or simply a credit token, to be converted later.





There are various ways to reward collectors:

Reward for holding NFTs

Reward for locking NFTs





Follow this step-by-step tutorial to create a reward pool for your NFT holders:

Staking page and smart contract for NFTs

Step 5: Plan for the future 🚀

Flair is building more features such as Token-gates for Merch Stores, Discord bots for voting via NFTs, and lots of exciting features for communities.





What is Flair?

Flair aspires to be the platform that unlocks Web3 and NFT potentials. AWS of Web3 is a way to put it; but superior.





By providing open-source smart contracts, no vendor lock-in SDK, and all the way decentralized platform as a service ( ) for builders of the decentralized future.





Cheers,

WAGMI.





Disclosure: I’m Aram, one of co-founders of Flair.Finance. I’m not affiliated with other websites linked in this post.





