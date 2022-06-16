How to Easily Create an NFT Collection with Staking in 10 minutes

Builder & Co-founder @ Flair.Finance
In this tutorial, we are going to launch an NFT collection, with the ability for our NFT holders to receive rewards by staking their NFTs.
Launching a successful project in the current "NFT" space requires proper future-proof planning, and avoiding FOMO, let's focus on creating something beautiful AND valuable :)
On high-level there are 2 aspects that you need to work on for a successful NFT project:
Community growth, community incentives and utility, and community management.
Logistics of collection pre sale, public sales, minting, art & media reveal.
In this article we're going to mainly focus on the second aspect, which is the logistics of creating a collection, running the sales of those NFTs, and rewarding holders.
Flair provides an easy-to-start platform to create and launch your NFT collection, using open-source contracts and React components.
Follow this step by step Tutorial for creating the NFT collection sale.
Important! when using Flair you can fully view the source of the contract, and you will use your own keys to deploy right from the browser, so you have full ownership.
Now it's time to allow your collectors to mint NFTs in your collection.
You can either use the pre-built whitelabel minting page by Flair, or use the React template repository and customize the minting page.
Many of the NFTs have a visual representation, image, or video, to create a better personal connection.
There are few common approaches:
To encourage long-term holders of your NFTs, and most committed community members you can reward your collectors with a token. It can be your project or governance tokens, or simply a credit token, to be converted later.
There are various ways to reward collectors:
Follow this step-by-step tutorial to create a reward pool for your NFT holders:
Flair is building more features such as Token-gates for Merch Stores, Discord bots for voting via NFTs, and lots of exciting features for communities.
Flair aspires to be the platform that unlocks Web3 and NFT potentials. AWS of Web3 is a way to put it; but superior.
By providing open-source smart contracts, no vendor lock-in SDK, and all the way decentralized platform as a service () for builders of the decentralized future.
