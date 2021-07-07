How to Download Videos from Reddit

@ brianpauler Brian Pauler Hi guys! I'm Brian Pauler

Little else can be added on Reddit at this point. Millions of users visit this "aggregator" daily, and on many occasions they share excellent information using videos, such as tutorials or tricks for video games.

The only problem is that Reddit doesn't enable a direct download method.

If you need to download Reddit videos for offline playback, you will need to visit the Redditvideodownloader portal and get the links there.

Even if you don't have a Reddit account, it's never a bad idea to include the aggregator if you need specific information. Maybe you want suggestions for putting together a team of characters in an MMO game, or are looking for a new source of inspiration for your next weekend project.

Many of its users do not hesitate to share details through videos, but there is a drawback: We cannot download videos from Reddit , or rather ... not without help. That's where Redditvideodownloader comes in.

How to download videos from Reddit with Redditvideodownloader

Redditvideodownloader doesn't need anything strange. All it asks is that you open the link to the video in a tab, use the

Share

Copy Link

button and click

Then paste the link into Redditvideodownloader, and click

Submit

again.

In a matter of seconds, the site will present all the download options.

The most comfortable is "the big red button" according to its developers, which will download the version with higher quality and integrated audio.

If your video is too large or you need lower resolution copies, Redditvideodownloader offers alternative downloads. Added to that is the conversion of the audio to mp3 format, or its separate reproduction of the video in mp4.

We had no issues during our testing, but Redditvideodownloader cautions about some obstacles in its FAQ. For example, if the browser opens the video in another tab (instead of starting the download) , it is enough to right-click on the video and choose the save link option.

Another possibility is "video not found", and here Redditvideodownloader indicates that the video is from an external platform, or is actually an animated GIF. Redditvideodownloader doesn't require account creation, doesn't drag weird dependencies, and from what I've seen, it's ad-free. Do the test!

Also Featured In

Tags