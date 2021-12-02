How to Do Sales Forecasting in a Product-Led Business

Derek Skaletsky has developed a framework to combine sales-led and product-led efforts in a single forecast. Derek has developed an approach to forecasting sales using both models. The framework is based on a hybrid approach to forecast sales. The key to the two forecasting methodologies: Sales-led forecasting and Product-led growth models. We will explore the differences between the two methods in this post. The most significant difference between these two forecasting methods is the LIKELIHOOD TO CLOSE model, which is a hybrid model.