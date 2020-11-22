Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoHow To Deploy Algo VPN with NextDNS on UpCloud [Video] by@ronDev

How To Deploy Algo VPN with NextDNS on UpCloud [Video]

November 22nd 2020
Author profile picture

@ronDevRonnen Nagal

I’m senior software engineer specialized in Java. 10+ years of experience in product development.

Hi Guys !!

Many people asking me recently to explain how to deploy Algo VPN on a Cloud provider, VPN that includes 'ad-blocker'.

Well, I explained and installed too many, now decided to prepare a video tutorial that all can watch and follow to deploy Algo VPN by themselves.

The video is online now on YouTube.

Please, comment with beneficial recommendations so we can all enjoy this beautiful open-source project better !

Enjoy !

Regards.

Author profile picture

@ronDevRonnen Nagal

Read my stories

I’m senior software engineer specialized in Java. 10+ years of experience in product development.

Related

How to Win a Kaggle Competition: Box Office Prediction Competition

pre-emoji story
#python-machine-learning
Author profile picture

@ronDevRonnen Nagal

13min
12/04/19

Why the AWS Console Isn’t the Best for Serverless Debugging

pre-emoji story
#serverless
Author profile picture

@taavi-rehemagiTaavi Rehemägi

01/06/21

Tags

#algo#vpn#aws#upcloud#ad-blocking#algovpn#algovpn-on-upcloud#deploy-algovpn-with-nextdns
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.