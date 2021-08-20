Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to Deactivate or Delete a Facebook Account, Page, or Group by@khunshan

How to Deactivate or Delete a Facebook Account, Page, or Group

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Facebook is the world's largest social media platform, with over 2.8 billion monthly active users. Deactivating an account is a temporary action giving you the option to return to Facebook whenever you want. If you deactivate an account, all your posts, photos, videos, and account information are hidden from your friends and public view until you decide to reactivate. If you delete your account, Facebook will permanently delete all of your user information and media, making it as if it never existed.
image
Khunshan Ahmad Hacker Noon profile picture

@khunshan
Khunshan Ahmad

Writes about tech. Software engineer and digital marketer by profession. Peace.

Khunshan Ahmad Hacker Noon profile picture
by Khunshan Ahmad @khunshan.Writes about tech. Software engineer and digital marketer by profession. Peace.
Read my stories
Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
SpaceX Launches 88 Satellites in Ridesharing Mission by @khunshan
#spacex
Secure the Distance: How to Protect the Personal Data of Students Enrolled in Online Education by @strateh76
#personal-data
On the Edge of a New Year: IT Predictions for 2022 by @mignonette-garnier
#it
How to Defeat Sekiro’s Demon of Hatred Boss by @mm22
#gaming
Mitigating the DDOS Threats Facing Banks and Fintechs by @joshhorowitz
#cyber
Why is Writing Important? (Slogging Insights) by @Limarc
#slogging

Tags

#facebook#facebook-privacy#social-media#social-media-strategy#social-network#blogging-fellowship#data-privacy#security
Join Hacker Noon loading