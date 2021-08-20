How to Deactivate or Delete a Facebook Account, Page, or Group

901 reads

Facebook is the world's largest social media platform, with over 2.8 billion monthly active users. Deactivating an account is a temporary action giving you the option to return to Facebook whenever you want. If you deactivate an account, all your posts, photos, videos, and account information are hidden from your friends and public view until you decide to reactivate. If you delete your account, Facebook will permanently delete all of your user information and media, making it as if it never existed.