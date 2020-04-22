How To Create Golang REST API: Project Layout Configuration [Part 3]

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
GO and functional programming enthusiast
// pkg/middleware/middleware.go
package middleware
import (
"github.com/julienschmidt/httprouter"
)
type Middleware func(httprouter.Handle) httprouter.Handle
func Chain(f httprouter.Handle, m ...Middleware) httprouter.Handle {
if len(m) == 0 {
return f
}
return m[0](Chain(f, m[1:]...))
}
function will accept any number of functions of a Middleware type and call them one by one giving us full control of the flow, more on that later. Now that I have this in place, I'll add simple request logging middleware. Since it's going to be reused in multiple handlers, I'll put it in pkg/middleware directory. All handler specific middleware will live next to handler itself:
Chain
// pkg/middleware/logging.go
package middleware
import (
"net/http"
"github.com/boilerplate/pkg/logger"
"github.com/julienschmidt/httprouter"
)
func LogRequest(next httprouter.Handle) httprouter.Handle {
return func(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request, p httprouter.Params) {
logger.Info.Printf("%s - %s %s %s", r.RemoteAddr, r.Proto, r.Method, r.URL.RequestURI())
next(w, r, p)
}
}
type and reads some data from request in between. Next I plan to accept user id as url parameter and I want to make sure it's a valid numeric string. If it's not, I'll simply respond to client with status code 412. Sounds like this logic can be implemented as a middleware:
httprouter.Handle
// cmd/api/handlers/getuser/validarequest.go
package getuser
import (
"context"
"fmt"
"net/http"
"strconv"
"github.com/boilerplate/cmd/api/models"
"github.com/julienschmidt/httprouter"
)
func validateRequest(next httprouter.Handle) httprouter.Handle {
return func(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request, p httprouter.Params) {
uid := p.ByName("id")
id, err := strconv.Atoi(uid)
if err != nil {
w.WriteHeader(http.StatusPreconditionFailed)
fmt.Fprintf(w, "malformed id")
return
}
ctx := context.WithValue(r.Context(), models.CtxKey("userid"), id)
r = r.WithContext(ctx)
next(w, r, p)
}
}
function and responding to client directly from here.
next
handler itself:
getuser.Do
// cmd/api/handlers/getuser/getuser.go
package getuser
import (
"database/sql"
"encoding/json"
"errors"
"fmt"
"net/http"
"github.com/boilerplate/cmd/api/models"
"github.com/boilerplate/pkg/application"
"github.com/boilerplate/pkg/middleware"
"github.com/julienschmidt/httprouter"
)
func getUser(app *application.Application) httprouter.Handle {
return func(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request, p httprouter.Params) {
defer r.Body.Close()
id := r.Context().Value(models.CtxKey("userid"))
user := &models.User{ID: id.(int)}
if err := user.GetByID(r.Context(), app); err != nil {
if errors.Is(err, sql.ErrNoRows) {
w.WriteHeader(http.StatusPreconditionFailed)
fmt.Fprintf(w, "user does not exist")
return
}
w.WriteHeader(http.StatusInternalServerError)
fmt.Fprintf(w, "Oops")
return
}
w.Header().Set("Content-Type", "application/json")
response, _ := json.Marshal(user)
w.Write(response)
}
}
func Do(app *application.Application) httprouter.Handle {
mdw := []middleware.Middleware{
middleware.LogRequest,
validateRequest,
}
return middleware.Chain(getUser(app), mdw...)
}
is implemented in a way that it calls functions right to left so first LogRequest is going to be called followed by validateRequest and getUser.
middleware.Chain
function to jump to next steps of a chain. Second thing is how I read value from context. Let's start the service before testing the handler:
next
docker-compose up --build
in users table so would expect user does not exist message:
2