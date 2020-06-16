How to Create Different Gradient Backgrounds in React Native Application

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
expo-linear-gradient and react-native-linear-gradient
import React from "react";
import { StyleSheet, Text, View, Button } from "react-native";
import { LinearGradient } from "expo-linear-gradient";
function GradientExampleOne() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<LinearGradient
colors={["#48F10E", "#078716", "#093203"]}
style={styles.buttonContainer}
>
<Text
style={styles.buttonText}
>
Login to read
</Text>
</LinearGradient>
</View>
);
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: "#fff",
alignItems: "center",
justifyContent: "center",
},
buttonContainer: {
padding: 15,
alignItems: "center",
borderRadius: 5
},
buttonText: {
fontWeight: "bold",
fontSize: 18,
color: "#fff",
}
});
import React from "react";
import { StyleSheet, Text, View, ImageBackground } from "react-native";
import { LinearGradient } from "expo-linear-gradient";
function GradientExampleOne({ navigation }) {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<ImageBackground source={require('./assets/workspace.jpg')} style={styles.imgBackground}>
<LinearGradient
colors={["#09203f", "#537895"]}
start={[0.1, 0.1]}
style={styles.linearGradient}
>
<Text style={styles.text} >Linear Gradient Example</Text>
</LinearGradient>
</ImageBackground>
</View>
);
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: "#fff",
alignItems: "center",
justifyContent: "center",
},
imgBackground: {
flex: 1,
width: "100%",
alignItems: "center",
},
linearGradient: {
width: '100%',
height: '100%',
opacity: 0.95,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center'
},
text: {
color: '#fff',
fontSize: 40,
fontWeight: 'bold',
textAlign: 'center'
}
});
For example, [0.1, 0.2] means that the gradient will start 10% from the left and 20% from the top.