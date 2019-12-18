How To Create Charts Using Laravel Nova Metrics

1,002 reads

@ arslan Arslan Full Stack developer /Lead Developer/Project Manager/Software Engineer

metrics in Laravel In this article, I will create a simple charts usingin Laravel Nova . Nova makes it easy for us to create charts with metrics feature for our admin panel. Let’s create it!

In this article i assumed that I already installed a Laravel Nova project and I have some data with resources like below:

For quick example we use Book resources with three relations table: category,publisher and language and we also already have three data.



Metrics

Back with metrics, Nova made three types of built-in metrics there are: value, trend, and partition. We also can get more type with use Nova packages for metrics.

1. Value Metrics

Value metrics display a single value,and its change compared with previous time interval. We could also have built-in average , sum , max , or min functions. We can generate with artisan command : Value metrics display a single value,and its change compared with previous time interval. We could also have built-in, orfunctions. We can generate with artisan command :

php artisan nova value: BooksCount

app/Nova/Metrics directory. Then we can define a query like we want inside calculate method. By default, the generated metrics will be placed in thedirectory. Then we can define a query like we want insidemethod.

<?php namespace App \ Nova \ Metrics ; use Illuminate \ Http \ Request ; use Laravel \ Nova \ Metrics \ Value ; use App \ Models \ Book ; class BooksCount extends Value { /** * Calculate the value of the metric. * * @param \Illuminate\Http\Request $request * @return mixed */ public function calculate (Request $request) { return $this ->count($request, Book::class); } /** * Get the ranges available for the metric. * * @return array */ public function ranges () { return [ 30 => '30 Days' , 60 => '60 Days' , 365 => '365 Days' , 'MTD' => 'Month To Date' , 'QTD' => 'Quarter To Date' , 'YTD' => 'Year To Date' , ]; } /** * Get the URI key for the metric. * * @return string */ public function uriKey () { return 'books' ; } }

card method in Book resources. In this example we will showing in dashboard page. So, go to App\Providers\NovaServiceProvider.php and register it inside card method: We can showing the metrics inside resources by register it inmethod in Book resources. In this example we will showing in dashboard page. So, go toand register it insidemethod:

protected function cards () { return [ new Metrics\BooksCount() ]; }

And it will show like below :

2. Trend Metrics

Trend metrics will showing values over time with a line charts.For example, will showing count book in case by days. We can generate with artisan command :

Php artisan nova:trend BooksTrend

inapp/Nova/Metrics directory. In this example, we are using the countByDays helper inside calculate method. By default, it will generateddirectory. In this example, we are using thehelper insidemethod.

<?php namespace App \ Nova \ Metrics ; use Illuminate \ Http \ Request ; use Laravel \ Nova \ Metrics \ Trend ; use App \ Models \ Book ; class BooksTrend extends Trend { /** * Calculate the value of the metric. * * @param \Illuminate\Http\Request $request * @return mixed */ public function calculate (Request $request) { return $this ->countByDays($request, Book::class); } /** * Get the ranges available for the metric. * * @return array */ public function ranges () { return [ 30 => '30 Days' , 60 => '60 Days' , 90 => '90 Days' , ]; } /** * Get the URI key for the metric. * * @return string */ public function uriKey () { return 'books-trend' ; } }

Then register it like before, we can also modify the width of card :

protected function cards () { return [ new Metrics\BooksCount() ( new Metrics\BooksTrend)->width( '2/3' ), ]; }

In dashboard page it will show like below:

3. Partition Metrics

Partition metrics will showing values with a pie charts. For example we use to show a comparism between category and publisher. Generate with artisan command :

php artisan nova:trend BooksCategoryComparism

php artisan nova:trend BooksPublisherComparism



By default, it will generated inapp/Nova/Metrics/ directory. In this example, we can define query inside calculate method. We can modify like below: By default, it will generateddirectory. In this example, we can define query insidemethod. We can modify like below:

<?php namespace App \ Nova \ Metrics ; use Illuminate \ Http \ Request ; use Laravel \ Nova \ Metrics \ Partition ; use App \ Models \ Book ; use Illuminate \ Database \ Eloquent \ Model ; class BooksCategoryComparison extends Partition { /** * Calculate the value of the metric. * * @param \Illuminate\Http\Request $request * @return mixed */ public function calculate (Request $request) { return $this ->count($request, Book::join( 'categories' , 'books.category_id' , '=' , 'categories.id' ), 'categories.name' ); } /** * Get the URI key for the metric. * * @return string */ public function uriKey () { return 'books-compare-category' ; } }

<?php namespace App \ Nova \ Metrics ; use Illuminate \ Http \ Request ; use Laravel \ Nova \ Metrics \ Partition ; use App \ Models \ Book ; use Illuminate \ Database \ Eloquent \ Model ; class BooksPublisherComparison extends Partition { /** * Calculate the value of the metric. * * @param \Illuminate\Http\Request $request * @return mixed */ public function calculate (Request $request) { return $this ->count($request, Book::join( 'publishers' , 'books.publishers_id' , '=' , 'publishers.id' ), 'publishers.name' ); } /** * Get the URI key for the metric. * * @return string */ public function uriKey () { return 'books-compare-publisher' ; } }

Then register it like before, we can also modify the width of card :

protected function cards () { return [ new Metrics\BooksCount() ( new Metrics\BooksTrend)->width( '2/3' ), ( new Metrics\BooksCategoryComparison)->width( '1/2' ), ( new Metrics\BooksPublisherComparison)->width( '1/2' ) ]; }

Then in dashboard page, it will show like below :

Well, there you have it folks! We’ve used Nova to build a quick charts with metrics feature. It’s make it simply as we want. See ya next time!

I am top rated freelancer. You can hire me directly on . You can also hire me on Freelancer. If you need help in any kind of development project & I can also provide you consultancy about your project.You can hire me directly on Upwork You can also hire me on

If you have any comment, question, or recommendation, feel free to post them in the comment section below!

Tags