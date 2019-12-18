How To Create Charts Using Laravel Nova Metrics

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
,
average
,
sum
, or
max
functions. We can generate with artisan command :
min
php artisan nova value: BooksCount
directory. Then we can define a query like we want inside
app/Nova/Metrics
method.
calculate
<?php
namespace App\Nova\Metrics;
use Illuminate\Http\Request;
use Laravel\Nova\Metrics\Value;
use App\Models\Book;
class BooksCount extends Value
{
/**
* Calculate the value of the metric.
*
* @param \Illuminate\Http\Request $request
* @return mixed
*/
public function calculate(Request $request)
{
return $this->count($request, Book::class);
}
/**
* Get the ranges available for the metric.
*
* @return array
*/
public function ranges()
{
return [
30 => '30 Days',
60 => '60 Days',
365 => '365 Days',
'MTD' => 'Month To Date',
'QTD' => 'Quarter To Date',
'YTD' => 'Year To Date',
];
}
/**
* Get the URI key for the metric.
*
* @return string
*/
public function uriKey()
{
return 'books';
}
}
method in Book resources. In this example we will showing in dashboard page. So, go to App\Providers\NovaServiceProvider.php and register it inside
card
method:
card
protected function cards()
{
return [
new Metrics\BooksCount()
];
}
Php artisan nova:trend BooksTrend
directory. In this example, we are using the
inapp/Nova/Metrics
helper inside
countByDays
method.
calculate
<?php
namespace App\Nova\Metrics;
use Illuminate\Http\Request;
use Laravel\Nova\Metrics\Trend;
use App\Models\Book;
class BooksTrend extends Trend
{
/**
* Calculate the value of the metric.
*
* @param \Illuminate\Http\Request $request
* @return mixed
*/
public function calculate(Request $request)
{
return $this->countByDays($request, Book::class);
}
/**
* Get the ranges available for the metric.
*
* @return array
*/
public function ranges()
{
return [
30 => '30 Days',
60 => '60 Days',
90 => '90 Days',
];
}
/**
* Get the URI key for the metric.
*
* @return string
*/
public function uriKey()
{
return 'books-trend';
}
}
protected function cards()
{
return [
new Metrics\BooksCount()
(new Metrics\BooksTrend)->width('2/3'),
];
}
php artisan nova:trend BooksCategoryComparism
php artisan nova:trend BooksPublisherComparism
directory. In this example, we can define query inside
inapp/Nova/Metrics/
method. We can modify like below:
calculate
<?php
namespace App\Nova\Metrics;
use Illuminate\Http\Request;
use Laravel\Nova\Metrics\Partition;
use App\Models\Book;
use Illuminate\Database\Eloquent\Model;
class BooksCategoryComparison extends Partition
{
/**
* Calculate the value of the metric.
*
* @param \Illuminate\Http\Request $request
* @return mixed
*/
public function calculate(Request $request)
{
return $this->count($request, Book::join('categories','books.category_id','=','categories.id'), 'categories.name');
}
/**
* Get the URI key for the metric.
*
* @return string
*/
public function uriKey()
{
return 'books-compare-category';
}
}
<?php
namespace App\Nova\Metrics;
use Illuminate\Http\Request;
use Laravel\Nova\Metrics\Partition;
use App\Models\Book;
use Illuminate\Database\Eloquent\Model;
class BooksPublisherComparison extends Partition
{
/**
* Calculate the value of the metric.
*
* @param \Illuminate\Http\Request $request
* @return mixed
*/
public function calculate(Request $request)
{
return $this->count($request, Book::join('publishers','books.publishers_id','=','publishers.id'), 'publishers.name');
}
/**
* Get the URI key for the metric.
*
* @return string
*/
public function uriKey()
{
return 'books-compare-publisher';
}
}
protected function cards()
{
return [
new Metrics\BooksCount()
(new Metrics\BooksTrend)->width('2/3'),
(new Metrics\BooksCategoryComparison)->width('1/2'),
(new Metrics\BooksPublisherComparison)->width('1/2')
];
}