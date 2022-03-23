Creating and validating a reactive form to an Angular application

👨💻 Software Developer | ✍️ Technical Content Creator | 🤝 Open Source Contributor | 🙌 Ambassador
It’s possible to validate a form in Angular in two ways, one with
Before you start, you need to install and configure the tools:
1. Let's create the application with the Angular base structure using the
@angular/cli with the route file and the SCSS style format.
ng new angular-reactive-form-validation --routing true --style scss
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/README.md (1083 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/.editorconfig (274 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/.gitignore (548 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/angular.json (3363 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/package.json (1095 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/tsconfig.json (863 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/.browserslistrc (600 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/karma.conf.js (1449 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/tsconfig.app.json (287 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/tsconfig.spec.json (333 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/.vscode/extensions.json (130 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/.vscode/launch.json (474 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/.vscode/tasks.json (938 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/src/favicon.ico (948 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/src/index.html (315 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/src/main.ts (372 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/src/polyfills.ts (2338 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/src/styles.scss (80 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/src/test.ts (745 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/src/assets/.gitkeep (0 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/src/environments/environment.prod.ts (51 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/src/environments/environment.ts (658 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/src/app/app-routing.module.ts (245 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/src/app/app.module.ts (393 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/src/app/app.component.scss (0 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/src/app/app.component.html (23364 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/src/app/app.component.spec.ts (1151 bytes)
CREATE angular-reactive-form-validation/src/app/app.component.ts (237 bytes)
✔ Packages installed successfully.
Successfully initialized git.
2. Install and configure the Bootstrap CSS framework. Do steps 2 and 3 of the post
3. Let's create a custom validator for the email field. Create the
EmailValidatorDirective directive.
ng generate directive email-validator --skip-tests=true
CREATE src/app/email-validator.directive.ts (157 bytes)
UPDATE src/app/app.module.ts (592 bytes)
4. Change the
src/app/email-validator.directive.ts file. Create the
emailValidator function and the
EmailValidatorDirective class as below.
import { Directive } from '@angular/core';
import { NG_VALIDATORS, AbstractControl, Validator, ValidationErrors, ValidatorFn } from '@angular/forms';
export function emailValidator(): ValidatorFn {
const EMAIL_REGEXP = /^(([^<>()\[\]\.,;:\[email protected]\"]+(\.[^<>()\[\]\.,;:\[email protected]\"]+)*)|(\".+\"))@(([^<>()[\]\.,;:\[email protected]\"]+\.)+[^<>()[\]\.,;:\[email protected]\"]{2,})$/i;
return (control: AbstractControl): ValidationErrors | null => {
const isValid = EMAIL_REGEXP.test(control.value);
if (isValid) {
return null;
} else {
return {
emailValidator: {
valid: false,
},
};
}
};
}
@Directive({
selector: '[appEmailValidator]',
providers: [{
provide: NG_VALIDATORS,
useExisting: EmailValidatorDirective,
multi: true,
}],
})
export class EmailValidatorDirective implements Validator {
constructor() {
}
public validate(control: AbstractControl): ValidationErrors | null {
return emailValidator()(control);
}
}
5. Change the
src/app/app.component.ts file. Import the
NgForm service, create the
IUser interface and create the
validate function as below.
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { FormControl, FormGroup, Validators } from '@angular/forms';
import { emailValidator } from './email-validator.directive';
interface IUser {
name: string;
nickname: string;
email: string;
password: string;
showPassword: boolean;
}
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss'],
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
reactiveForm!: FormGroup;
user: IUser;
constructor() {
this.user = {} as IUser;
}
ngOnInit(): void {
this.reactiveForm = new FormGroup({
name: new FormControl(this.user.name, [
Validators.required,
Validators.minLength(1),
Validators.maxLength(250),
]),
nickname: new FormControl(this.user.nickname, [
Validators.maxLength(10),
]),
email: new FormControl(this.user.email, [
Validators.required,
Validators.minLength(1),
Validators.maxLength(250),
emailValidator(),
]),
password: new FormControl(this.user.password, [
Validators.required,
Validators.minLength(15),
]),
});
}
get name() {
return this.reactiveForm.get('name')!;
}
get nickname() {
return this.reactiveForm.get('nickname')!;
}
get email() {
return this.reactiveForm.get('email')!;
}
get password() {
return this.reactiveForm.get('password')!;
}
public validate(): void {
if (this.reactiveForm.invalid) {
for (const control of Object.keys(this.reactiveForm.controls)) {
this.reactiveForm.controls[control].markAsTouched();
}
return;
}
this.user = this.reactiveForm.value;
console.info('Name:', this.user.name);
console.info('Nickname:', this.user.nickname);
console.info('Email:', this.user.email);
console.info('Password:', this.user.password);
}
}
6. Change the
src/app/app.component.html file. Add the form as below.
<div class="container-fluid py-3">
<h1>Angular Reactive Form Validation</h1>
<div class="row justify-content-center my-5">
<div class="col-4">
<form [formGroup]="reactiveForm" #form="ngForm">
<div class="row">
<div class="col mb-2">
<label for="name" class="form-label">Name:</label>
<input type="text" id="name" name="name" formControlName="name" placeholder="Your name" required minlength="1" maxlength="250" class="form-control form-control-sm" [class.is-invalid]="name.invalid && (name.dirty || name.touched)">
<div *ngIf="name.invalid && (name.dirty || name.touched)" class="invalid-feedback">
<div *ngIf="name.errors?.['required']">
This field is required.
</div>
<div *ngIf="name.errors?.['minlength']">
This field must have at least 1 character.
</div>
<div *ngIf="name.errors?.['maxlength']">
This field must have at most 250 characters.
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col mb-2">
<label for="nickname" class="form-label">Nickname:</label>
<input type="text" id="nickname" name="nickname" formControlName="nickname" placeholder="Your nickname" maxlength="10" class="form-control form-control-sm" [class.is-invalid]="nickname.invalid && (nickname.dirty || nickname.touched)">
<div *ngIf="nickname.invalid && (nickname.dirty || nickname.touched)" class="invalid-feedback">
<div *ngIf="nickname.errors?.['maxlength']">
This field must have at most 10 characters.
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col mb-2">
<label for="email" class="form-label">Email:</label>
<input type="email" id="email" name="email" formControlName="email" placeholder="[email protected]" required minlength="1" maxlength="250" class="form-control form-control-sm" [class.is-invalid]="email.invalid && (email.dirty || email.touched)">
<div *ngIf="email.invalid && (email.dirty || email.touched)" class="invalid-feedback">
<div *ngIf="email.errors?.['required']">
This field is required.
</div>
<div *ngIf="email.errors?.['minlength']">
This field must have at least 1 character.
</div>
<div *ngIf="email.errors?.['maxlength']">
This field must have at most 250 characters.
</div>
<div *ngIf="!email.errors?.['required'] && !email.errors?.['minlength'] && !email.errors?.['maxlength'] && email.errors?.['emailValidator']">
Invalid email format.
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col mb-2">
<label for="password" class="form-label">Password:</label>
<div class="input-group input-group-sm has-validation">
<input [type]="user.showPassword ? 'text' : 'password'" id="password" name="password" formControlName="password" required minlength="15" class="form-control form-control-sm" [class.is-invalid]="password.invalid && (password.dirty || password.touched)">
<button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-secondary" (click)="user.showPassword = !user.showPassword">
<i class="bi" [ngClass]="{'bi-eye-fill': !user.showPassword, 'bi-eye-slash-fill': user.showPassword}"></i>
</button>
<div *ngIf="password.invalid && (password.dirty || password.touched)" class="invalid-feedback">
<div *ngIf="password.errors?.['required']">
This field is required.
</div>
<div *ngIf="password.errors?.['minlength']">
This field must have at least 15 characters.
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col mb-2 d-grid">
<button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-primary" (click)="validate()">Validate</button>
</div>
</div>
</form>
</div>
</div>
</div>
7. Change the
src/app/app.module.ts file. Import the
ReactiveFormsModule module and the
EmailValidatorDirective directive as below.
import { ReactiveFormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { EmailValidatorDirective } from './email-validator.directive';
declarations: [
AppComponent,
EmailValidatorDirective,
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
ReactiveFormsModule,
AppRoutingModule,
],
8. Run the application with the command below.
npm start
> [email protected] start
> ng serve
✔ Browser application bundle generation complete.
Initial Chunk Files | Names | Raw Size
vendor.js | vendor | 2.25 MB |
styles.css, styles.js | styles | 454.68 kB |
polyfills.js | polyfills | 294.84 kB |
scripts.js | scripts | 76.33 kB |
main.js | main | 27.76 kB |
runtime.js | runtime | 6.56 kB |
| Initial Total | 3.09 MB
Build at: 2022-03-21T00:40:49.519Z - Hash: af669f909d9510f8 - Time: 3254ms
** Angular Live Development Server is listening on localhost:4200, open your browser on http://localhost:4200/ **
✔ Compiled successfully.
9. Ready! Access the URL
http://localhost:4200/ and check if the application is working. See the application working on
The application repository is available at
This tutorial was posted on my