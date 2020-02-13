How to Create and Connect Android App With Laravel API

Discover, triage, and prioritize PHP errors in real-time
DB_CONNECTION=mysql
DB_HOST=127.0.0.1
DB_PORT=3306
DB_DATABASE= your.database.name
DB_USERNAME= your.database.username
DB_PASSWORD= your.database.password
cd applications
cd <yourapplicationname>/public_html
php artisan make:migration create_products_table
<?php
use Illuminate\Support\Facades\Schema;
use Illuminate\Database\Schema\Blueprint;
use Illuminate\Database\Migrations\Migration;
class CreateTableProducts extends Migration
{
/**
* Run the migrations.
*
* @return void
*/
public function up()
{
Schema::create('products', function (Blueprint $table) {
$table->increments('pid');
$table->string('name');
$table->decimal('price');
$table->text('description');
$table->timestamps();
});
}
/**
* Reverse the migrations.
*
* @return void
*/
public function down()
{
//
}
}
php artisan migrate
php artisan make:model Product
<?php namespace App;
use Illuminate\Database\Eloquent\Model;
class Product extends Model
{
protected $guarded = [];
}
?>
php artisan make:controller ProductController
<?php
namespace App\Http\Controllers;
use App\Product;
use App\Http\Controllers\Controller;
use Illuminate\Http\Request;
use DB;
class ProductController extends Controller{
public function createProduct(Request $request){
$product = Product::create($request->all());
return response()->json($product);
}
public function updateProduct(Request $request, $id){
$product = DB::table('products')->where('pid',$request->input('pid'))->get();
$product->name = $request->input('name');
$product->price = $request->input('price');
$product->description = $request->input('description');
$product->save();
$response["products"] = $product;
$response["success"] = 1;
return response()->json($response);
}
public function deleteProduct($id){
$product = DB::table('products')->where('pid',$request->input('pid'))->get();
$product->delete();
return response()->json('Removed successfully.');
}
public function index(){
$products = Product::all();
$response["products"] = $products;
$response["success"] = 1;
return response()->json($response);
}
}
?>
$router->post('product','ProductController@createProduct'); //for creating product
$router->get('product/{id}','ProductController@updateProduct'); //for updating product
$router->post('product/{id}','ProductController@deleteProduct'); // for deleting product
$router->get('product','ProductController@index'); // for retrieving product
<application
android:allowBackup="true"
android:icon="@mipmap/ic_launcher"
android:label="@string/app_name"
android:roundIcon="@mipmap/ic_launcher_round"
android:supportsRtl="true"
android:theme="@style/AppTheme">
<activity
android:name=".MainScreenActivity"
android:label="@string/app_name"
android:theme="@style/AppTheme.NoActionBar">
<intent-filter>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.MAIN" />
<category android:name="android.intent.category.LAUNCHER" />
</intent-filter>
</activity>
<!-- All Product Activity -->
<activity
android:name=".AllProductsActivity"
android:label="All Products" >
</activity>
<!-- Add Product Activity -->
<activity
android:name=".NewProductActivity"
android:label="Add New Product" >
</activity>
<!-- Edit Product Activity -->
<activity
android:name=".EditProductActivity"
android:label="Edit Product" >
</activity>
</application>
<!-- Internet Permissions -->
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE" />
package com.example.arslan.restapi;
/**
* Created by Arslan.
*/
import java.io.BufferedReader;
import java.io.IOException;
import java.io.InputStream;
import java.io.InputStreamReader;
import java.io.UnsupportedEncodingException;
import java.util.List;
import org.apache.http.HttpEntity;
import org.apache.http.HttpResponse;
import org.apache.http.NameValuePair;
import org.apache.http.client.ClientProtocolException;
import org.apache.http.client.entity.UrlEncodedFormEntity;
import org.apache.http.client.methods.HttpGet;
import org.apache.http.client.methods.HttpPost;
import org.apache.http.client.utils.URLEncodedUtils;
import org.apache.http.impl.client.DefaultHttpClient;
import org.json.JSONException;
import org.json.JSONObject;
import android.util.Log;
public class JSONParser {
static InputStream is = null;
static JSONObject jObj = null;
static String json = "";
// constructor
public JSONParser() {
}
// function get json from url
// by making HTTP POST or GET mehtod
public JSONObject makeHttpRequest(String url, String method,
List<NameValuePair> params) {
// Making HTTP request
try {
// check for request method
if(method == "POST"){
// request method is POST
// defaultHttpClient
DefaultHttpClient httpClient = new DefaultHttpClient();
HttpPost httpPost = new HttpPost(url);
httpPost.setEntity(new UrlEncodedFormEntity(params));
HttpResponse httpResponse = httpClient.execute(httpPost);
HttpEntity httpEntity = httpResponse.getEntity();
is = httpEntity.getContent();
}else if(method == "GET"){
// request method is GET
DefaultHttpClient httpClient = new DefaultHttpClient();
String paramString = URLEncodedUtils.format(params, "utf-8");
url += "?" + paramString;
HttpGet httpGet = new HttpGet(url);
HttpResponse httpResponse = httpClient.execute(httpGet);
HttpEntity httpEntity = httpResponse.getEntity();
is = httpEntity.getContent();
}
} catch (UnsupportedEncodingException e) {
e.printStackTrace();
} catch (ClientProtocolException e) {
e.printStackTrace();
} catch (IOException e) {
e.printStackTrace();
}
try {
BufferedReader reader = new BufferedReader(new InputStreamReader(
is, "iso-8859-1"), 8);
StringBuilder sb = new StringBuilder();
String line = null;
while ((line = reader.readLine()) != null) {
sb.append(line + "\n");
}
is.close();
json = sb.toString();
} catch (Exception e) {
Log.e("Buffer Error", "Error converting result " + e.toString());
}
// try parse the string to a JSON object
try {
jObj = new JSONObject(json);
} catch (JSONException e) {
Log.e("JSON Parser", "Error parsing data " + e.toString());
}
// return JSON String
return jObj;
}
}
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<LinearLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
android:layout_width="fill_parent"
android:layout_height="fill_parent"
android:orientation="vertical"
android:gravity="center_horizontal">
<!-- Sample Dashboard screen with Two buttons -->
<!-- Button to view all products screen -->
<Button android:id="@+id/btnViewProducts"
android:layout_width="fill_parent"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:text="View Products"
android:layout_marginTop="25dip"/>
<!-- Button to create a new product screen -->
<Button android:id="@+id/btnCreateProduct"
android:layout_width="fill_parent"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:text="Add New Products"
android:layout_marginTop="25dip"/>
</LinearLayout>
package com.example.arslan.restapi;
import android.os.Bundle;
import android.view.View;
import android.view.Menu;
import android.view.MenuItem;
import android.app.Activity;
import android.content.Intent;
import android.widget.Button;
public class MainScreenActivity extends Activity {
Button btnViewProducts;
Button btnNewProduct;
@Override
public void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
setContentView(R.layout.main_screen);
// Buttons
btnViewProducts = (Button) findViewById(R.id.btnViewProducts);
btnNewProduct = (Button) findViewById(R.id.btnCreateProduct);
// view products click event
btnViewProducts.setOnClickListener(new View.OnClickListener() {
@Override
public void onClick(View view) {
// Launching All products Activity
Intent i = new Intent(getApplicationContext(), AllProductsActivity.class);
startActivity(i);
}
});
// view products click event
btnNewProduct.setOnClickListener(new View.OnClickListener() {
@Override
public void onClick(View view) {
// Launching create new product activity
Intent i = new Intent(getApplicationContext(), NewProductActivity.class);
startActivity(i);
}
});
}
@Override
public boolean onCreateOptionsMenu(Menu menu) {
// Inflate the menu; this adds items to the action bar if it is present.
getMenuInflater().inflate(R.menu.menu_main_screen, menu);
return true;
}
@Override
public boolean onOptionsItemSelected(MenuItem item) {
// Handle action bar item clicks here. The action bar will
// automatically handle clicks on the Home/Up button, so long
// as you specify a parent activity in AndroidManifest.xml.
int id = item.getItemId();
//noinspection SimplifiableIfStatement
if (id == R.id.action_settings) {
return true;
}
return super.onOptionsItemSelected(item);
}
}
all_products.xml
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<LinearLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
android:layout_width="fill_parent"
android:layout_height="fill_parent"
android:orientation="vertical">
<!-- Main ListView
Always give id value as list(@android:id/list)
-->
<ListView
android:id="@android:id/list"
android:layout_width="fill_parent"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"/>
</LinearLayout>
List_item.xml
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<LinearLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
android:layout_width="fill_parent"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:orientation="vertical" >
<!-- Product id (pid) - will be HIDDEN - used to pass to other activity -->
<TextView
android:id="@+id/pid"
android:layout_width="fill_parent"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:visibility="gone" />
<!-- Name Label -->
<TextView
android:id="@+id/name"
android:layout_width="fill_parent"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:paddingTop="6dip"
android:paddingLeft="6dip"
android:textSize="17dip"
android:textStyle="bold" />
</LinearLayout>
package com.example.arslan.restapi;
/**
* Created by arslan.
*/
import java.util.ArrayList;
import java.util.HashMap;
import java.util.List;
import org.apache.http.NameValuePair;
import org.json.JSONArray;
import org.json.JSONException;
import org.json.JSONObject;
import android.app.ListActivity;
import android.app.ProgressDialog;
import android.content.Intent;
import android.os.AsyncTask;
import android.os.Bundle;
import android.util.Log;
import android.view.View;
import android.widget.AdapterView;
import android.widget.AdapterView.OnItemClickListener;
import android.widget.ListAdapter;
import android.widget.ListView;
import android.widget.SimpleAdapter;
import android.widget.TextView;
public class AllProductsActivity extends ListActivity {
// Progress Dialog
private ProgressDialog pDialog;
// Creating JSON Parser object
JSONParser jParser = new JSONParser();
ArrayList<HashMap<String, String>> productsList;
// url to get all products list
private static String url_all_products = "http://phplaravel-159494-460027.cloudwaysapps.com/product";
// JSON Node names
private static final String TAG_SUCCESS = "success";
private static final String TAG_PRODUCTS = "products";
private static final String TAG_PID = "pid";
private static final String TAG_NAME = "name";
// products JSONArray
JSONArray products = null;
@Override
public void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
setContentView(R.layout.all_products);
// Hashmap for ListView
productsList = new ArrayList<HashMap<String, String>>();
// Loading products in Background Thread
new LoadAllProducts().execute();
// Get listview
ListView lv = getListView();
// on seleting single product
// launching Edit Product Screen
lv.setOnItemClickListener(new OnItemClickListener() {
@Override
public void onItemClick(AdapterView<?> parent, View view,
int position, long id) {
// getting values from selected ListItem
String pid = ((TextView) view.findViewById(R.id.pid)).getText()
.toString();
// Starting new intent
Intent in = new Intent(getApplicationContext(),
EditProductActivity.class);
// sending pid to next activity
in.putExtra(TAG_PID, pid);
// starting new activity and expecting some response back
startActivityForResult(in, 100);
}
});
}
// Response from Edit Product Activity
@Override
protected void onActivityResult(int requestCode, int resultCode, Intent data) {
super.onActivityResult(requestCode, resultCode, data);
// if result code 100
if (resultCode == 100) {
// if result code 100 is received
// means user edited/deleted product
// reload this screen again
Intent intent = getIntent();
finish();
startActivity(intent);
}
}
/**
* Background Async Task to Load all product by making HTTP Request
* */
class LoadAllProducts extends AsyncTask<String, String, String> {
/**
* Before starting background thread Show Progress Dialog
* */
@Override
protected void onPreExecute() {
super.onPreExecute();
pDialog = new ProgressDialog(AllProductsActivity.this);
pDialog.setMessage("Loading products. Please wait...");
pDialog.setIndeterminate(false);
pDialog.setCancelable(false);
pDialog.show();
}
/**
* getting All products from url
* */
protected String doInBackground(String... args) {
// Building Parameters
List<NameValuePair> params = new ArrayList<NameValuePair>();
// getting JSON string from URL
JSONObject json = jParser.makeHttpRequest(url_all_products, "GET", params);
// Check your log cat for JSON reponse
Log.d("All Products: ", json.toString());
try {
// Checking for SUCCESS TAG
int success = 1;
if (success == 1) {
// products found
// Getting Array of Products
products = json.getJSONArray(TAG_PRODUCTS);
// looping through All Products
for (int i = 0; i < products.length(); i++) {
JSONObject c = products.getJSONObject(i);
// Storing each json item in variable
String id = c.getString(TAG_PID);
String name = c.getString(TAG_NAME);
// creating new HashMap
HashMap<String, String> map = new HashMap<String, String>();
// adding each child node to HashMap key => value
map.put(TAG_PID, id);
map.put(TAG_NAME, name);
// adding HashList to ArrayList
productsList.add(map);
}
} else {
// no products found
// Launch Add New product Activity
Intent i = new Intent(getApplicationContext(),
NewProductActivity.class);
// Closing all previous activities
i.addFlags(Intent.FLAG_ACTIVITY_CLEAR_TOP);
startActivity(i);
}
} catch (JSONException e) {
e.printStackTrace();
}
return null;
}
/**
* After completing background task Dismiss the progress dialog
* **/
protected void onPostExecute(String file_url) {
// dismiss the dialog after getting all products
pDialog.dismiss();
// updating UI from Background Thread
runOnUiThread(new Runnable() {
public void run() {
/**
* Updating parsed JSON data into ListView
* */
ListAdapter adapter = new SimpleAdapter(
AllProductsActivity.this, productsList,
R.layout.list_item, new String[] { TAG_PID,
TAG_NAME},
new int[] { R.id.pid, R.id.name });
// updating listview
setListAdapter(adapter);
}
});
}
}
}
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<LinearLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
android:layout_width="match_parent"
android:layout_height="match_parent"
android:orientation="vertical" >
<!-- Name Label -->
<TextView android:layout_width="fill_parent"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:text="Product Name"
android:paddingLeft="10dip"
android:paddingRight="10dip"
android:paddingTop="10dip"
android:textSize="17dip"/>
<!-- Input Name -->
<EditText android:id="@+id/inputName"
android:layout_width="fill_parent"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:layout_margin="5dip"
android:layout_marginBottom="15dip"
android:singleLine="true"/>
<!-- Price Label -->
<TextView android:layout_width="fill_parent"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:text="Price"
android:paddingLeft="10dip"
android:paddingRight="10dip"
android:paddingTop="10dip"
android:textSize="17dip"/>
<!-- Input Price -->
<EditText android:id="@+id/inputPrice"
android:layout_width="fill_parent"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:layout_margin="5dip"
android:layout_marginBottom="15dip"
android:singleLine="true"
android:inputType="numberDecimal"/>
<!-- Description Label -->
<TextView android:layout_width="fill_parent"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:text="Description"
android:paddingLeft="10dip"
android:paddingRight="10dip"
android:paddingTop="10dip"
android:textSize="17dip"/>
<!-- Input description -->
<EditText android:id="@+id/inputDesc"
android:layout_width="fill_parent"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:layout_margin="5dip"
android:layout_marginBottom="15dip"
android:lines="4"
android:gravity="top"/>
<!-- Button Create Product -->
<Button android:id="@+id/btnCreateProduct"
android:layout_width="fill_parent"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"
android:text="Create Product"/>
</LinearLayout>
package com.example.arslan.restapi;
/**
* Created by Arslan.
*/
import java.util.ArrayList;
import java.util.List;
import org.apache.http.NameValuePair;
import org.apache.http.message.BasicNameValuePair;
import org.json.JSONException;
import org.json.JSONObject;
import android.app.Activity;
import android.app.ProgressDialog;
import android.content.Intent;
import android.os.AsyncTask;
import android.os.Bundle;
import android.util.Log;
import android.view.View;
import android.widget.Button;
import android.widget.EditText;
public class NewProductActivity extends Activity {
// Progress Dialog
private ProgressDialog pDialog;
JSONParser jsonParser = new JSONParser();
EditText inputName;
EditText inputPrice;
EditText inputDesc;
// url to create new product
private static String url_create_product = "http://phplaravel-159494-460027.cloudwaysapps.com/product";
// JSON Node names
private static final String TAG_SUCCESS = "success";
@Override
public void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
setContentView(R.layout.add_product);
// Edit Text
inputName = (EditText) findViewById(R.id.inputName);
inputPrice = (EditText) findViewById(R.id.inputPrice);
inputDesc = (EditText) findViewById(R.id.inputDesc);
// Create button
Button btnCreateProduct = (Button) findViewById(R.id.btnCreateProduct);
// button click event
btnCreateProduct.setOnClickListener(new View.OnClickListener() {
@Override
public void onClick(View view) {
// creating new product in background thread
new CreateNewProduct().execute();
}
});
}
/**
* Background Async Task to Create new product
* */
class CreateNewProduct extends AsyncTask<String, String, String> {
/**
* Before starting background thread Show Progress Dialog
* */
@Override
protected void onPreExecute() {
super.onPreExecute();
pDialog = new ProgressDialog(NewProductActivity.this);
pDialog.setMessage("Creating Product..");
pDialog.setIndeterminate(false);
pDialog.setCancelable(true);
pDialog.show();
}
/**
* Creating product
* */
protected String doInBackground(String... args) {
String name = inputName.getText().toString();
String price = inputPrice.getText().toString();
String description = inputDesc.getText().toString();
// Building Parameters
List<NameValuePair> params = new ArrayList<NameValuePair>();
params.add(new BasicNameValuePair("name", name));
params.add(new BasicNameValuePair("price", price));
params.add(new BasicNameValuePair("description", description));
// getting JSON Object
// Note that create product url accepts POST method
JSONObject json = jsonParser.makeHttpRequest(url_create_product,
"POST", params);
// check log cat fro response
Log.d("Create Response", json.toString());
// check for success tag
try {
int success = json.getInt(TAG_SUCCESS);
if (success == 1) {
// successfully created product
Intent i = new Intent(getApplicationContext(), AllProductsActivity.class);
startActivity(i);
// closing this screen
finish();
} else {
// failed to create product
}
} catch (JSONException e) {
e.printStackTrace();
}
return null;
}
/**
* After completing background task Dismiss the progress dialog
* **/
protected void onPostExecute(String file_url) {
// dismiss the dialog once done
pDialog.dismiss();
}
}
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<LinearLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
android:layout_width="fill_parent"
android:layout_height="fill_parent"
android:orientation="vertical">
<!-- Main ListView
Always give id value as list(@android:id/list)
-->
<ListView
android:id="@android:id/list"
android:layout_width="fill_parent"
android:layout_height="wrap_content"/>
</LinearLayout>
package com.example.arslan.restapi;
/**
* Created by Arslan
*/
import java.util.ArrayList;
import java.util.List;
import org.apache.http.NameValuePair;
import org.apache.http.message.BasicNameValuePair;
import org.json.JSONArray;
import org.json.JSONException;
import org.json.JSONObject;
import android.app.Activity;
import android.app.ProgressDialog;
import android.content.Intent;
import android.os.AsyncTask;
import android.os.Bundle;
import android.util.Log;
import android.view.View;
import android.widget.Button;
import android.widget.EditText;
public class EditProductActivity extends Activity {
EditText txtName;
EditText txtPrice;
EditText txtDesc;
EditText txtCreatedAt;
Button btnSave;
Button btnDelete;
String pid;
// Progress Dialog
private ProgressDialog pDialog;
// JSON parser class
JSONParser jsonParser = new JSONParser();
// single product url
private static final String url_product_detials = "http://phplaravel-159494-460027.cloudwaysapps.com/product/1";
// url to update product
private static final String url_update_product = "http://phplaravel-159494-460027.cloudwaysapps.com/product/1";
// url to delete product
private static final String url_delete_product = "http://phplaravel-159494-460027.cloudwaysapps.com/product/1";
// JSON Node names
private static final String TAG_SUCCESS = "success";
private static final String TAG_PRODUCT = "product";
private static final String TAG_PID = "pid";
private static final String TAG_NAME = "name";
private static final String TAG_PRICE = "price";
private static final String TAG_DESCRIPTION = "description";
@Override
public void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
setContentView(R.layout.edit_product);
// save button
btnSave = (Button) findViewById(R.id.btnSave);
btnDelete = (Button) findViewById(R.id.btnDelete);
// getting product details from intent
Intent i = getIntent();
// getting product id (pid) from intent
pid = i.getStringExtra(TAG_PID);
// Getting complete product details in background thread
new GetProductDetails().execute();
// save button click event
btnSave.setOnClickListener(new View.OnClickListener() {
@Override
public void onClick(View arg0) {
// starting background task to update product
new SaveProductDetails().execute();
}
});
// Delete button click event
btnDelete.setOnClickListener(new View.OnClickListener() {
@Override
public void onClick(View arg0) {
// deleting product in background thread
new DeleteProduct().execute();
}
});
}
/**
* Background Async Task to Get complete product details
* */
class GetProductDetails extends AsyncTask<String, String, String> {
/**
* Before starting background thread Show Progress Dialog
* */
@Override
protected void onPreExecute() {
super.onPreExecute();
pDialog = new ProgressDialog(EditProductActivity.this);
pDialog.setMessage("Loading product details. Please wait...");
pDialog.setIndeterminate(false);
pDialog.setCancelable(true);
pDialog.show();
}
/**
* Getting product details in background thread
* */
protected String doInBackground(String... params) {
// updating UI from Background Thread
runOnUiThread(new Runnable() {
public void run() {
// Check for success tag
int success;
try {
// Building Parameters
List<NameValuePair> params = new ArrayList<NameValuePair>();
params.add(new BasicNameValuePair("pid",pid));
// getting product details by making HTTP request
// Note that product details url will use GET request
JSONObject json = jsonParser.makeHttpRequest(
url_product_detials, "POST", params);
// check your log for json response
Log.d("Single Product Details", json.toString());
// json success tag
success = json.getInt(TAG_SUCCESS);
if (success == 1) {
// successfully received product details
JSONArray productObj = json
.getJSONArray(TAG_PRODUCT); // JSON Array
// get first product object from JSON Array
JSONObject product = productObj.getJSONObject(0);
// product with this pid found
// Edit Text
txtName = (EditText) findViewById(R.id.inputName);
txtPrice = (EditText) findViewById(R.id.inputPrice);
txtDesc = (EditText) findViewById(R.id.inputDesc);
// display product data in EditText
txtName.setText(product.getString(TAG_NAME));
txtPrice.setText(product.getString(TAG_PRICE));
txtDesc.setText(product.getString(TAG_DESCRIPTION));
}else{
// product with pid not found
}
} catch (JSONException e) {
e.printStackTrace();
}
}
});
return null;
}
/**
* After completing background task Dismiss the progress dialog
* **/
protected void onPostExecute(String file_url) {
// dismiss the dialog once got all details
pDialog.dismiss();
}
}
/**
* Background Async Task to Save product Details
* */
class SaveProductDetails extends AsyncTask<String, String, String> {
/**
* Before starting background thread Show Progress Dialog
* */
@Override
protected void onPreExecute() {
super.onPreExecute();
pDialog = new ProgressDialog(EditProductActivity.this);
pDialog.setMessage("Saving product ...");
pDialog.setIndeterminate(false);
pDialog.setCancelable(true);
pDialog.show();
}
/**
* Saving product
* */
protected String doInBackground(String... args) {
// getting updated data from EditTexts
String name = txtName.getText().toString();
String price = txtPrice.getText().toString();
String description = txtDesc.getText().toString();
// Building Parameters
List<NameValuePair> params = new ArrayList<NameValuePair>();
params.add(new BasicNameValuePair(TAG_PID, pid));
params.add(new BasicNameValuePair(TAG_NAME, name));
params.add(new BasicNameValuePair(TAG_PRICE, price));
params.add(new BasicNameValuePair(TAG_DESCRIPTION, description));
// sending modified data through http request
// Notice that update product url accepts POST method
JSONObject json = jsonParser.makeHttpRequest(url_update_product,
"POST", params);
// check json success tag
try {
int success = json.getInt(TAG_SUCCESS);
if (success == 1) {
// successfully updated
Intent i = getIntent();
// send result code 100 to notify about product update
setResult(100, i);
finish();
} else {
// failed to update product
}
} catch (JSONException e) {
e.printStackTrace();
}
return null;
}
/**
* After completing background task Dismiss the progress dialog
* **/
protected void onPostExecute(String file_url) {
// dismiss the dialog once product uupdated
pDialog.dismiss();
}
}
/*****************************************************************
* Background Async Task to Delete Product
* */
class DeleteProduct extends AsyncTask<String, String, String> {
/**
* Before starting background thread Show Progress Dialog
* */
@Override
protected void onPreExecute() {
super.onPreExecute();
pDialog = new ProgressDialog(EditProductActivity.this);
pDialog.setMessage("Deleting Product...");
pDialog.setIndeterminate(false);
pDialog.setCancelable(true);
pDialog.show();
}
/**
* Deleting product
* */
protected String doInBackground(String... args) {
// Check for success tag
int success;
try {
// Building Parameters
List<NameValuePair> params = new ArrayList<NameValuePair>();
params.add(new BasicNameValuePair("pid", pid));
// getting product details by making HTTP request
JSONObject json = jsonParser.makeHttpRequest(
url_delete_product, "POST", params);
// check your log for json response
Log.d("Delete Product", json.toString());
// json success tag
success = json.getInt(TAG_SUCCESS);
if (success == 1) {
// product successfully deleted
// notify previous activity by sending code 100
Intent i = getIntent();
// send result code 100 to notify about product deletion
setResult(100, i);
finish();
}
} catch (JSONException e) {
e.printStackTrace();
}
return null;
}
/**
* After completing background task Dismiss the progress dialog
* **/
protected void onPostExecute(String file_url) {
// dismiss the dialog once product deleted
pDialog.dismiss();
}
}
}