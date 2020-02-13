How to Create and Connect Android App With Laravel API

483 reads

@ arslan Arslan Full Stack developer /Lead Developer/Project Manager/Software Engineer

The android application market has evolved immersively over the years. It has become the primary source of information and communication not only for the individuals, but also for many companies.

These applications require a significant backend infrastructure to sync their data to and perform functions. That is why many expert app developers recommend a blend of Laravel Android to build a fully functional yet useful application.

One of the best ways to develop a robust backend for your android app is to use the Laravel API on a cloud that does most of the backend processing.

Laravel has a solid codebase and provides optimized performance for all lightweight and enterprise level applications.

In this article, I will first demonstrate you how to create a REST API with Laravel. Then afterwards, I will explain how to create an android app that will interact with the Laravel REST API.

Prerequisites

For the purpose of this blog, I assume that you have a Laravel application installed on a web server. My setup is.

For Android

Android Studio

Android SDK

For Laravel API

Live Web Server

Laravel / Lumen 5.6

PHP 7.1

MySQL

Web server (Apache, NGINX or integrated PHP web server for testing)

Set the Database Credentials in .env

First of all, Add those database credentials to the .env file, which is in the application public root folder.

DB_CONNECTION =mysql DB_HOST = 127.0 . 0.1 DB_PORT = 3306 DB_DATABASE = your.database.name DB_USERNAME = your.database.username DB_PASSWORD = your.database.password

Create Migration

Now, after successfully connecting to the database, you must develop a migration operator for product table. Once it is up, go to the root of your application with the following commands.

cd applications cd <yourapplicationname>/public_html

Once you are in the application folder, type the following command to develop the migration operator for the product

php artisan make:migration create_products_table

This will create a <date>_create_table_cars.php file inside the database/migrations/ folder. It is time to edit this file and paste the following code.

<?php use Illuminate \ Support \ Facades \ Schema ; use Illuminate \ Database \ Schema \ Blueprint ; use Illuminate \ Database \ Migrations \ Migration ; class CreateTableProducts extends Migration { /** * Run the migrations. * * @return void */ public function up () { Schema::create( 'products' , function (Blueprint $table) { $table->increments( 'pid' ); $table->string( 'name' ); $table->decimal( 'price' ); $table->text( 'description' ); $table->timestamps(); }); } /** * Reverse the migrations. * * @return void */ public function down () { // } }

Now that the migration is ready, run the following command to execute the migration.

php artisan migrate

The next step is to migrate the table schema into the database. Go to the database by clicking the Launch Database Manager, and populate the table with dummy data.

Create The Model

Next step is to create the model. Write the following command in the terminal:

php artisan make:model Product

Now go to the app/Product.php file and add the following code:

<?php namespace App ; use Illuminate \ Database \ Eloquent \ Model ; class Product extends Model { protected $guarded = []; } ?>

Create The Controller

Now that the database table is ready, it’s time to develop the controller. Type the following command in your terminal.

php artisan make:controller ProductController

Now go to app/Http/controller/ProductController.php and paste the following code

<?php namespace App \ Http \ Controllers ; use App \ Product ; use App \ Http \ Controllers \ Controller ; use Illuminate \ Http \ Request ; use DB ; class ProductController extends Controller { public function createProduct (Request $request) { $product = Product::create($request->all()); return response()->json($product); } public function updateProduct (Request $request, $id) { $product = DB::table( 'products' )->where( 'pid' ,$request->input( 'pid' ))->get(); $product->name = $request->input( 'name' ); $product->price = $request->input( 'price' ); $product->description = $request->input( 'description' ); $product->save(); $response[ "products" ] = $product; $response[ "success" ] = 1 ; return response()->json($response); } public function deleteProduct ($id) { $product = DB::table( 'products' )->where( 'pid' ,$request->input( 'pid' ))->get(); $product->delete(); return response()->json( 'Removed successfully.' ); } public function index () { $products = Product::all(); $response[ "products" ] = $products; $response[ "success" ] = 1 ; return response()->json($response); } } ?>

Now it is time to develop routes. Let’s write routes for creating, updating, deleting and viewing Products.

Open up routes/web.php and add the following routes.

$router->post( 'product' , 'ProductController@createProduct' ); //for creating product $router->get( 'product/{id}' , 'ProductController@updateProduct' ); //for updating product $router->post( 'product/{id}' , 'ProductController@deleteProduct' ); // for deleting product $router->get( 'product' , 'ProductController@index' ); // for retrieving product

Now try accessing all the products via the staging URL. For this, you must go to the application and launch the app using the staging URL.

You will see your data in JSON format

That’s it. The backend Laravel API is ready to deploy in your application.

Now let’s move on to develop an android app and using the API to connect it in our Laravel Server App.

Creating Android Application

Download and install Android Studio and Android SDK.

Open Android Studio and create a new project.

Name the Activity class MainScreenActivity.

Editing the AndroidManifest.xml

Open your AndroidManifest.xml file and add the following code in the manifest tag. Add all the classes and internet connect permission.

< application android:allowBackup = "true" android:icon = "@mipmap/ic_launcher" android:label = "@string/app_name" android:roundIcon = "@mipmap/ic_launcher_round" android:supportsRtl = "true" android:theme = "@style/AppTheme" > < activity android:name = ".MainScreenActivity" android:label = "@string/app_name" android:theme = "@style/AppTheme.NoActionBar" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.MAIN" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.LAUNCHER" /> </ intent-filter > </ activity > <!-- All Product Activity --> < activity android:name = ".AllProductsActivity" android:label = "All Products" > </ activity > <!-- Add Product Activity --> < activity android:name = ".NewProductActivity" android:label = "Add New Product" > </ activity > <!-- Edit Product Activity --> < activity android:name = ".EditProductActivity" android:label = "Edit Product" > </ activity > </ application > <!-- Internet Permissions --> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.INTERNET" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE" />

Creating a JSON Parser Class

Create a new Java class and name it JSONParser.java This class supports two http requests methods GET and POST to get JSON from a URL. Paste the following code in this class.

package com.example.arslan.restapi; /** * Created by Arslan. */ import java.io.BufferedReader; import java.io.IOException; import java.io.InputStream; import java.io.InputStreamReader; import java.io.UnsupportedEncodingException; import java.util.List; import org.apache.http.HttpEntity; import org.apache.http.HttpResponse; import org.apache.http.NameValuePair; import org.apache.http.client.ClientProtocolException; import org.apache.http.client.entity.UrlEncodedFormEntity; import org.apache.http.client.methods.HttpGet; import org.apache.http.client.methods.HttpPost; import org.apache.http.client.utils.URLEncodedUtils; import org.apache.http.impl.client.DefaultHttpClient; import org.json.JSONException; import org.json.JSONObject; import android.util.Log; public class JSONParser { static InputStream is = null ; static JSONObject jObj = null ; static String json = "" ; // constructor public JSONParser () { } // function get json from url // by making HTTP POST or GET mehtod public JSONObject makeHttpRequest (String url, String method, List<NameValuePair> params) { // Making HTTP request try { // check for request method if (method == "POST" ){ // request method is POST // defaultHttpClient DefaultHttpClient httpClient = new DefaultHttpClient(); HttpPost httpPost = new HttpPost(url); httpPost.setEntity( new UrlEncodedFormEntity(params)); HttpResponse httpResponse = httpClient.execute(httpPost); HttpEntity httpEntity = httpResponse.getEntity(); is = httpEntity.getContent(); } else if (method == "GET" ){ // request method is GET DefaultHttpClient httpClient = new DefaultHttpClient(); String paramString = URLEncodedUtils.format(params, "utf-8" ); url += "?" + paramString; HttpGet httpGet = new HttpGet(url); HttpResponse httpResponse = httpClient.execute(httpGet); HttpEntity httpEntity = httpResponse.getEntity(); is = httpEntity.getContent(); } } catch (UnsupportedEncodingException e) { e.printStackTrace(); } catch (ClientProtocolException e) { e.printStackTrace(); } catch (IOException e) { e.printStackTrace(); } try { BufferedReader reader = new BufferedReader( new InputStreamReader( is, "iso-8859-1" ), 8 ); StringBuilder sb = new StringBuilder(); String line = null ; while ((line = reader.readLine()) != null ) { sb.append(line + "

" ); } is.close(); json = sb.toString(); } catch (Exception e) { Log.e( "Buffer Error" , "Error converting result " + e.toString()); } // try parse the string to a JSON object try { jObj = new JSONObject(json); } catch (JSONException e) { Log.e( "JSON Parser" , "Error parsing data " + e.toString()); } // return JSON String return jObj; } }

Creating a Main Screen Layout

Now, you have to develop a new layout file in res/layout/ and name it as main_screen.xml This layout file contains two simple buttons to view all products and add a new product.

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> < LinearLayout xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" android:layout_width = "fill_parent" android:layout_height = "fill_parent" android:orientation = "vertical" android:gravity = "center_horizontal" > <!-- Sample Dashboard screen with Two buttons --> <!-- Button to view all products screen --> < Button android:id = "@+id/btnViewProducts" android:layout_width = "fill_parent" android:layout_height = "wrap_content" android:text = "View Products" android:layout_marginTop = "25dip" /> <!-- Button to create a new product screen --> < Button android:id = "@+id/btnCreateProduct" android:layout_width = "fill_parent" android:layout_height = "wrap_content" android:text = "Add New Products" android:layout_marginTop = "25dip" /> </ LinearLayout >

Editing the Main Screen Activity

Open your main activity class, i.e. MainScreenActivity.java and write click events for the two buttons, mentioned in main_screen.xml layout.

package com.example.arslan.restapi; import android.os.Bundle; import android.view.View; import android.view.Menu; import android.view.MenuItem; import android.app.Activity; import android.content.Intent; import android.widget.Button; public class MainScreenActivity extends Activity { Button btnViewProducts; Button btnNewProduct; @Override public void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); setContentView(R.layout.main_screen); // Buttons btnViewProducts = (Button) findViewById(R.id.btnViewProducts); btnNewProduct = (Button) findViewById(R.id.btnCreateProduct); // view products click event btnViewProducts.setOnClickListener( new View.OnClickListener() { @Override public void onClick (View view) { // Launching All products Activity Intent i = new Intent(getApplicationContext(), AllProductsActivity.class); startActivity(i); } }); // view products click event btnNewProduct.setOnClickListener( new View.OnClickListener() { @Override public void onClick (View view) { // Launching create new product activity Intent i = new Intent(getApplicationContext(), NewProductActivity.class); startActivity(i); } }); } @Override public boolean onCreateOptionsMenu (Menu menu) { // Inflate the menu; this adds items to the action bar if it is present. getMenuInflater().inflate(R.menu.menu_main_screen, menu); return true ; } @Override public boolean onOptionsItemSelected (MenuItem item) { // Handle action bar item clicks here. The action bar will // automatically handle clicks on the Home/Up button, so long // as you specify a parent activity in AndroidManifest.xml. int id = item.getItemId(); //noinspection SimplifiableIfStatement if (id == R.id.action_settings) { return true ; } return super .onOptionsItemSelected(item); } }

Displaying All Products in ListView

You must now develop two xml files under res/layout folder and name them as all_products.xml and list_item.xml

all_products.xml <?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> < LinearLayout xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" android:layout_width = "fill_parent" android:layout_height = "fill_parent" android:orientation = "vertical" > <!-- Main ListView Always give id value as list(@android:id/list) --> < ListView android:id = "@android:id/list" android:layout_width = "fill_parent" android:layout_height = "wrap_content" /> </ LinearLayout > List_item.xml <?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> < LinearLayout xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" android:layout_width = "fill_parent" android:layout_height = "wrap_content" android:orientation = "vertical" > <!-- Product id (pid) - will be HIDDEN - used to pass to other activity --> < TextView android:id = "@+id/pid" android:layout_width = "fill_parent" android:layout_height = "wrap_content" android:visibility = "gone" /> <!-- Name Label --> < TextView android:id = "@+id/name" android:layout_width = "fill_parent" android:layout_height = "wrap_content" android:paddingTop = "6dip" android:paddingLeft = "6dip" android:textSize = "17dip" android:textStyle = "bold" /> </ LinearLayout >

Creating the All Products Activity

Then, you must develop a new class file in your Laravel android application and name it as AllProductsActivity.java. In the following code, first a request is sent to the get_all_products.php file using a Background Async task thread.

After getting JSON from get_all_products.php, it is parsed and displayed in a listview. If there are no products found, then it launches AddNewProductAcivity.

package com.example.arslan.restapi; /** * Created by arslan. */ import java.util.ArrayList; import java.util.HashMap; import java.util.List; import org.apache.http.NameValuePair; import org.json.JSONArray; import org.json.JSONException; import org.json.JSONObject; import android.app.ListActivity; import android.app.ProgressDialog; import android.content.Intent; import android.os.AsyncTask; import android.os.Bundle; import android.util.Log; import android.view.View; import android.widget.AdapterView; import android.widget.AdapterView.OnItemClickListener; import android.widget.ListAdapter; import android.widget.ListView; import android.widget.SimpleAdapter; import android.widget.TextView; public class AllProductsActivity extends ListActivity { // Progress Dialog private ProgressDialog pDialog; // Creating JSON Parser object JSONParser jParser = new JSONParser(); ArrayList<HashMap<String, String>> productsList; // url to get all products list private static String url_all_products = "http://phplaravel-159494-460027.cloudwaysapps.com/product" ; // JSON Node names private static final String TAG_SUCCESS = "success" ; private static final String TAG_PRODUCTS = "products" ; private static final String TAG_PID = "pid" ; private static final String TAG_NAME = "name" ; // products JSONArray JSONArray products = null ; @Override public void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); setContentView(R.layout.all_products); // Hashmap for ListView productsList = new ArrayList<HashMap<String, String>>(); // Loading products in Background Thread new LoadAllProducts().execute(); // Get listview ListView lv = getListView(); // on seleting single product // launching Edit Product Screen lv.setOnItemClickListener( new OnItemClickListener() { @Override public void onItemClick (AdapterView<?> parent, View view, int position, long id) { // getting values from selected ListItem String pid = ((TextView) view.findViewById(R.id.pid)).getText() .toString(); // Starting new intent Intent in = new Intent(getApplicationContext(), EditProductActivity.class); // sending pid to next activity in.putExtra(TAG_PID, pid); // starting new activity and expecting some response back startActivityForResult(in, 100 ); } }); } // Response from Edit Product Activity @Override protected void onActivityResult ( int requestCode, int resultCode, Intent data) { super .onActivityResult(requestCode, resultCode, data); // if result code 100 if (resultCode == 100 ) { // if result code 100 is received // means user edited/deleted product // reload this screen again Intent intent = getIntent(); finish(); startActivity(intent); } } /** * Background Async Task to Load all product by making HTTP Request * */ class LoadAllProducts extends AsyncTask < String , String , String > { /** * Before starting background thread Show Progress Dialog * */ @Override protected void onPreExecute () { super .onPreExecute(); pDialog = new ProgressDialog(AllProductsActivity. this ); pDialog.setMessage( "Loading products. Please wait..." ); pDialog.setIndeterminate( false ); pDialog.setCancelable( false ); pDialog.show(); } /** * getting All products from url * */ protected String doInBackground (String... args) { // Building Parameters List<NameValuePair> params = new ArrayList<NameValuePair>(); // getting JSON string from URL JSONObject json = jParser.makeHttpRequest(url_all_products, "GET" , params); // Check your log cat for JSON reponse Log.d( "All Products: " , json.toString()); try { // Checking for SUCCESS TAG int success = 1 ; if (success == 1 ) { // products found // Getting Array of Products products = json.getJSONArray(TAG_PRODUCTS); // looping through All Products for ( int i = 0 ; i < products.length(); i++) { JSONObject c = products.getJSONObject(i); // Storing each json item in variable String id = c.getString(TAG_PID); String name = c.getString(TAG_NAME); // creating new HashMap HashMap<String, String> map = new HashMap<String, String>(); // adding each child node to HashMap key => value map.put(TAG_PID, id); map.put(TAG_NAME, name); // adding HashList to ArrayList productsList.add(map); } } else { // no products found // Launch Add New product Activity Intent i = new Intent(getApplicationContext(), NewProductActivity.class); // Closing all previous activities i.addFlags(Intent.FLAG_ACTIVITY_CLEAR_TOP); startActivity(i); } } catch (JSONException e) { e.printStackTrace(); } return null ; } /** * After completing background task Dismiss the progress dialog * **/ protected void onPostExecute (String file_url) { // dismiss the dialog after getting all products pDialog.dismiss(); // updating UI from Background Thread runOnUiThread( new Runnable() { public void run () { /** * Updating parsed JSON data into ListView * */ ListAdapter adapter = new SimpleAdapter( AllProductsActivity. this , productsList, R.layout.list_item, new String[] { TAG_PID, TAG_NAME}, new int [] { R.id.pid, R.id.name }); // updating listview setListAdapter(adapter); } }); } } }

Adding a New Product (Write)

You must also develop a new activity to add a new product into MySQL database. For this, you need to develop a simple form that contains EditText for product name, price and description fields.

Then, create a new xml file and name it as add_product.xml and paste the following code to create a simple form.

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> < LinearLayout xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" android:layout_width = "match_parent" android:layout_height = "match_parent" android:orientation = "vertical" > <!-- Name Label --> < TextView android:layout_width = "fill_parent" android:layout_height = "wrap_content" android:text = "Product Name" android:paddingLeft = "10dip" android:paddingRight = "10dip" android:paddingTop = "10dip" android:textSize = "17dip" /> <!-- Input Name --> < EditText android:id = "@+id/inputName" android:layout_width = "fill_parent" android:layout_height = "wrap_content" android:layout_margin = "5dip" android:layout_marginBottom = "15dip" android:singleLine = "true" /> <!-- Price Label --> < TextView android:layout_width = "fill_parent" android:layout_height = "wrap_content" android:text = "Price" android:paddingLeft = "10dip" android:paddingRight = "10dip" android:paddingTop = "10dip" android:textSize = "17dip" /> <!-- Input Price --> < EditText android:id = "@+id/inputPrice" android:layout_width = "fill_parent" android:layout_height = "wrap_content" android:layout_margin = "5dip" android:layout_marginBottom = "15dip" android:singleLine = "true" android:inputType = "numberDecimal" /> <!-- Description Label --> < TextView android:layout_width = "fill_parent" android:layout_height = "wrap_content" android:text = "Description" android:paddingLeft = "10dip" android:paddingRight = "10dip" android:paddingTop = "10dip" android:textSize = "17dip" /> <!-- Input description --> < EditText android:id = "@+id/inputDesc" android:layout_width = "fill_parent" android:layout_height = "wrap_content" android:layout_margin = "5dip" android:layout_marginBottom = "15dip" android:lines = "4" android:gravity = "top" /> <!-- Button Create Product --> < Button android:id = "@+id/btnCreateProduct" android:layout_width = "fill_parent" android:layout_height = "wrap_content" android:text = "Create Product" /> </ LinearLayout >

Creating a New Product Activity

Now write the code for New Activity class to insert a new product into MySQL database. For this, you have to create a class file and name it as NewProductActivity.java and type the following code. In the following code, first new product data is read from the EditText form and formatted into a basic param. You must send a request to create_product.php to create a new product through HTTP post.

After getting JSON response from create_product.php, if success bit results into 1 then it refreshes the list view with newly added products.

package com.example.arslan.restapi; /** * Created by Arslan. */ import java.util.ArrayList; import java.util.List; import org.apache.http.NameValuePair; import org.apache.http.message.BasicNameValuePair; import org.json.JSONException; import org.json.JSONObject; import android.app.Activity; import android.app.ProgressDialog; import android.content.Intent; import android.os.AsyncTask; import android.os.Bundle; import android.util.Log; import android.view.View; import android.widget.Button; import android.widget.EditText; public class NewProductActivity extends Activity { // Progress Dialog private ProgressDialog pDialog; JSONParser jsonParser = new JSONParser(); EditText inputName; EditText inputPrice; EditText inputDesc; // url to create new product private static String url_create_product = "http://phplaravel-159494-460027.cloudwaysapps.com/product" ; // JSON Node names private static final String TAG_SUCCESS = "success" ; @Override public void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); setContentView(R.layout.add_product); // Edit Text inputName = (EditText) findViewById(R.id.inputName); inputPrice = (EditText) findViewById(R.id.inputPrice); inputDesc = (EditText) findViewById(R.id.inputDesc); // Create button Button btnCreateProduct = (Button) findViewById(R.id.btnCreateProduct); // button click event btnCreateProduct.setOnClickListener( new View.OnClickListener() { @Override public void onClick (View view) { // creating new product in background thread new CreateNewProduct().execute(); } }); } /** * Background Async Task to Create new product * */ class CreateNewProduct extends AsyncTask < String , String , String > { /** * Before starting background thread Show Progress Dialog * */ @Override protected void onPreExecute () { super .onPreExecute(); pDialog = new ProgressDialog(NewProductActivity. this ); pDialog.setMessage( "Creating Product.." ); pDialog.setIndeterminate( false ); pDialog.setCancelable( true ); pDialog.show(); } /** * Creating product * */ protected String doInBackground (String... args) { String name = inputName.getText().toString(); String price = inputPrice.getText().toString(); String description = inputDesc.getText().toString(); // Building Parameters List<NameValuePair> params = new ArrayList<NameValuePair>(); params.add( new BasicNameValuePair( "name" , name)); params.add( new BasicNameValuePair( "price" , price)); params.add( new BasicNameValuePair( "description" , description)); // getting JSON Object // Note that create product url accepts POST method JSONObject json = jsonParser.makeHttpRequest(url_create_product, "POST" , params); // check log cat fro response Log.d( "Create Response" , json.toString()); // check for success tag try { int success = json.getInt(TAG_SUCCESS); if (success == 1 ) { // successfully created product Intent i = new Intent(getApplicationContext(), AllProductsActivity.class); startActivity(i); // closing this screen finish(); } else { // failed to create product } } catch (JSONException e) { e.printStackTrace(); } return null ; } /** * After completing background task Dismiss the progress dialog * **/ protected void onPostExecute (String file_url) { // dismiss the dialog once done pDialog.dismiss(); } }

Creating an Edit Product Layout

Navigate to the file AllProductsActivity.java ad you will see that in its listview we are launching EditProductAcivity.java once selecting the single item. So create xml file called edit_product.xml and develop a form which is same as create_product.xml.

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> < LinearLayout xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" android:layout_width = "fill_parent" android:layout_height = "fill_parent" android:orientation = "vertical" > <!-- Main ListView Always give id value as list(@android:id/list) --> < ListView android:id = "@android:id/list" android:layout_width = "fill_parent" android:layout_height = "wrap_content" /> </ LinearLayout >

Creating an Edit Product Activity

Now, you must create a class file for edit_product.xml and name it as EditProductActivity.java and add the following code in it. In this code, first product id (pid) is read from the intent which is sent from listview. A request is made to get_product_details.php and after getting product details in json format, we parse the json and displayed in EditText.

After displaying product data in the form, if user clicks on Save Changes Button, another HTTP request is made to update_product.php to store updated product data.

Meanwhile if the user selects Delete Product Button, HTTP request is made to delete_product.php and it deletes product from MySQL database, and afterwards refreshes the listview with new product list.

package com.example.arslan.restapi; /** * Created by Arslan */ import java.util.ArrayList; import java.util.List; import org.apache.http.NameValuePair; import org.apache.http.message.BasicNameValuePair; import org.json.JSONArray; import org.json.JSONException; import org.json.JSONObject; import android.app.Activity; import android.app.ProgressDialog; import android.content.Intent; import android.os.AsyncTask; import android.os.Bundle; import android.util.Log; import android.view.View; import android.widget.Button; import android.widget.EditText; public class EditProductActivity extends Activity { EditText txtName; EditText txtPrice; EditText txtDesc; EditText txtCreatedAt; Button btnSave; Button btnDelete; String pid; // Progress Dialog private ProgressDialog pDialog; // JSON parser class JSONParser jsonParser = new JSONParser(); // single product url private static final String url_product_detials = "http://phplaravel-159494-460027.cloudwaysapps.com/product/1" ; // url to update product private static final String url_update_product = "http://phplaravel-159494-460027.cloudwaysapps.com/product/1" ; // url to delete product private static final String url_delete_product = "http://phplaravel-159494-460027.cloudwaysapps.com/product/1" ; // JSON Node names private static final String TAG_SUCCESS = "success" ; private static final String TAG_PRODUCT = "product" ; private static final String TAG_PID = "pid" ; private static final String TAG_NAME = "name" ; private static final String TAG_PRICE = "price" ; private static final String TAG_DESCRIPTION = "description" ; @Override public void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); setContentView(R.layout.edit_product); // save button btnSave = (Button) findViewById(R.id.btnSave); btnDelete = (Button) findViewById(R.id.btnDelete); // getting product details from intent Intent i = getIntent(); // getting product id (pid) from intent pid = i.getStringExtra(TAG_PID); // Getting complete product details in background thread new GetProductDetails().execute(); // save button click event btnSave.setOnClickListener( new View.OnClickListener() { @Override public void onClick (View arg0) { // starting background task to update product new SaveProductDetails().execute(); } }); // Delete button click event btnDelete.setOnClickListener( new View.OnClickListener() { @Override public void onClick (View arg0) { // deleting product in background thread new DeleteProduct().execute(); } }); } /** * Background Async Task to Get complete product details * */ class GetProductDetails extends AsyncTask < String , String , String > { /** * Before starting background thread Show Progress Dialog * */ @Override protected void onPreExecute () { super .onPreExecute(); pDialog = new ProgressDialog(EditProductActivity. this ); pDialog.setMessage( "Loading product details. Please wait..." ); pDialog.setIndeterminate( false ); pDialog.setCancelable( true ); pDialog.show(); } /** * Getting product details in background thread * */ protected String doInBackground (String... params) { // updating UI from Background Thread runOnUiThread( new Runnable() { public void run () { // Check for success tag int success; try { // Building Parameters List<NameValuePair> params = new ArrayList<NameValuePair>(); params.add( new BasicNameValuePair( "pid" ,pid)); // getting product details by making HTTP request // Note that product details url will use GET request JSONObject json = jsonParser.makeHttpRequest( url_product_detials, "POST" , params); // check your log for json response Log.d( "Single Product Details" , json.toString()); // json success tag success = json.getInt(TAG_SUCCESS); if (success == 1 ) { // successfully received product details JSONArray productObj = json .getJSONArray(TAG_PRODUCT); // JSON Array // get first product object from JSON Array JSONObject product = productObj.getJSONObject( 0 ); // product with this pid found // Edit Text txtName = (EditText) findViewById(R.id.inputName); txtPrice = (EditText) findViewById(R.id.inputPrice); txtDesc = (EditText) findViewById(R.id.inputDesc); // display product data in EditText txtName.setText(product.getString(TAG_NAME)); txtPrice.setText(product.getString(TAG_PRICE)); txtDesc.setText(product.getString(TAG_DESCRIPTION)); } else { // product with pid not found } } catch (JSONException e) { e.printStackTrace(); } } }); return null ; } /** * After completing background task Dismiss the progress dialog * **/ protected void onPostExecute (String file_url) { // dismiss the dialog once got all details pDialog.dismiss(); } } /** * Background Async Task to Save product Details * */ class SaveProductDetails extends AsyncTask < String , String , String > { /** * Before starting background thread Show Progress Dialog * */ @Override protected void onPreExecute () { super .onPreExecute(); pDialog = new ProgressDialog(EditProductActivity. this ); pDialog.setMessage( "Saving product ..." ); pDialog.setIndeterminate( false ); pDialog.setCancelable( true ); pDialog.show(); } /** * Saving product * */ protected String doInBackground (String... args) { // getting updated data from EditTexts String name = txtName.getText().toString(); String price = txtPrice.getText().toString(); String description = txtDesc.getText().toString(); // Building Parameters List<NameValuePair> params = new ArrayList<NameValuePair>(); params.add( new BasicNameValuePair(TAG_PID, pid)); params.add( new BasicNameValuePair(TAG_NAME, name)); params.add( new BasicNameValuePair(TAG_PRICE, price)); params.add( new BasicNameValuePair(TAG_DESCRIPTION, description)); // sending modified data through http request // Notice that update product url accepts POST method JSONObject json = jsonParser.makeHttpRequest(url_update_product, "POST" , params); // check json success tag try { int success = json.getInt(TAG_SUCCESS); if (success == 1 ) { // successfully updated Intent i = getIntent(); // send result code 100 to notify about product update setResult( 100 , i); finish(); } else { // failed to update product } } catch (JSONException e) { e.printStackTrace(); } return null ; } /** * After completing background task Dismiss the progress dialog * **/ protected void onPostExecute (String file_url) { // dismiss the dialog once product uupdated pDialog.dismiss(); } } /***************************************************************** * Background Async Task to Delete Product * */ class DeleteProduct extends AsyncTask < String , String , String > { /** * Before starting background thread Show Progress Dialog * */ @Override protected void onPreExecute () { super .onPreExecute(); pDialog = new ProgressDialog(EditProductActivity. this ); pDialog.setMessage( "Deleting Product..." ); pDialog.setIndeterminate( false ); pDialog.setCancelable( true ); pDialog.show(); } /** * Deleting product * */ protected String doInBackground (String... args) { // Check for success tag int success; try { // Building Parameters List<NameValuePair> params = new ArrayList<NameValuePair>(); params.add( new BasicNameValuePair( "pid" , pid)); // getting product details by making HTTP request JSONObject json = jsonParser.makeHttpRequest( url_delete_product, "POST" , params); // check your log for json response Log.d( "Delete Product" , json.toString()); // json success tag success = json.getInt(TAG_SUCCESS); if (success == 1 ) { // product successfully deleted // notify previous activity by sending code 100 Intent i = getIntent(); // send result code 100 to notify about product deletion setResult( 100 , i); finish(); } } catch (JSONException e) { e.printStackTrace(); } return null ; } /** * After completing background task Dismiss the progress dialog * **/ protected void onPostExecute (String file_url) { // dismiss the dialog once product deleted pDialog.dismiss(); } } }

Final Words

In this article, I have demonstrated connection of Android App via Laravel API. The tutorial is quite lengthy and you may get some errors building your Laravel android app. Therefore, I recommend you to recheck the code, as it will surely eradicate those errors.

If you need help in any kind of development project & I can also provide you consultancy about your project. I am top rated freelancer. You can hire me directly on Upwork . You can also hire me on Freelancer

If you have any comment, question, or recommendation, feel free to post them in the comment section below!

Tags