How to Create an Extension Pack for VSCode & Code Server

In this article, we'll create a common extension pack for VS Code and code-server. We'll build a CI/CD pipeline to publish our extension pack to a GitHub release. The extension pack will be published on the repository release page by the pipeline, from where anyone can install and use it. The source code of the extension pack created for this article can be found at my GitHub repository - adisakshya/extension-pack. We'll need to install the Yeoman scaffolding tools as well as the generator tools.