Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    How to Create a Springboot Projectby@hassantarar
    434 reads
    434 reads

    How to Create a Springboot Project

    by Hassan ijazOctober 18th, 2023
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Go to the following website to create the project. Select Java as the language. An IDE (Spring Tool Suite) is recommended. Select the dependencies you want to add. Run the project by Gradle or Maven to build it in IntelliJ. The project will then be available on GitHub.
    featured image - How to Create a Springboot Project
    Hassan ijaz HackerNoon profile picture


    Prerequisites:


    1. Java Programming basics
    2. Spring Tool Suite (STS) IDE.
    3. Java 1.8
    4. Maven 3.0+
    5. Spring Framework 5.0.0.BUILD-SNAPSHOT
    6. An IDE (Spring Tool Suite) is recommended.

    Creating the Project

    Go to the following website

    https://start.spring.io/


    project creation


    In the Project section, you can either select Gradle or Maven (comparison in details coming soon).

    Select Java as the language.


    Now, select the Springboot version. Above, the selected version of Springboot is 3.1.4


    Now, in the project Metadata section:

    • You can enter the name of the project and the description
    • Select the Java version.
    • From the dependency section, search for the dependencies you want to add to the project.

    The Most Popular Dependencies:


    1. Spring Boot Starter Web Provides the core Spring Boot functionality, including a web server, auto-configuration, and dependency management. implementation 'org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-web'


    2. Spring Boot Starter Actuator

    Provides a set of endpoints that expose information about your Spring Boot application, such as health checks, metrics, and thread dumps. `implementation 'org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-actuator'`


    1. Spring Boot Starter Data JPA


    Provides support for connecting to and interacting with relational databases using JPA. `implementation 'org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-data-jpa'`


    1. Spring Boot Starter Security Provides support for adding security features to your Spring Boot application, such as authentication, authorization, and CSRF protection. implementation 'org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-security'


    2. Spring Boot Starter Test Provides support for testing your Spring Boot application using JUnit. implementation 'org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-test'


    3. Lombok Provides a number of annotations that can make your Java code more concise and readable. implementation 'org.projectlombok:lombok'


    4. Mockito Provides a mocking framework that can be used to mock objects in your Spring Boot application for testing purposes. implementation 'org.mockito:mockito-core'


    5. AssertJ Provides a set of assertions that can be used to test the state of your Spring Boot application. implementation 'org.assertj:assertj-core'


    6. JUnit Jupiter Provides a set of extensions to JUnit 5 that make it easier to write unit tests. implementation 'org.junit.jupiter:junit-jupiter-api'


    7. Spring Boot DevTools Provides a number of features that can be helpful during development, such as live code reloading and automatic restart of the application when changes are made to the code. implementation 'org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-devtools'


    After adding the dependencies, download the project, and open it in the IDE.


    Build the project and Run it.

    student project build by Gradle in IntelliJ idea ultimate



    Mongo DB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Hassan ijaz HackerNoon profile picture
    Hassan ijaz@hassantarar
    Software developer
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #programming #java #spring-boot #gradle #spring-boot-guide #java-tutorial #spring-boot-tutorial #creating-a-spring-boot-project

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    What is Cyber Warfare?
    by hassantarar
    Oct 11, 2022
    #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    A Guide to Creating Spring Boot Projects With Spring Initializr
    by sammytran
    May 10, 2023
    #spring-boot
    Article Thumbnail
    Android — How to add Gradle dependencies using ‘foreach’
    by develodroid
    Oct 06, 2016
    #android
    Article Thumbnail
    CI/CD for Android Guide: Bitbucket Pipelines and Gradle Play Publisher
    by emanuelmoecklin
    May 04, 2021
    #ci
    Article Thumbnail
    Configuring Android Project — Static Code Analysis Tools
    by dmytrodanylyk
    Mar 11, 2017
    #android-app-development
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas