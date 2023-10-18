How to Create a Springboot Project





Java Programming basics Spring Tool Suite (STS) IDE. Java 1.8 Maven 3.0+ Spring Framework 5.0.0.BUILD-SNAPSHOT An IDE (Spring Tool Suite) is recommended.

Creating the Project

Go to the following website









In the Project section, you can either select Gradle or Maven (comparison in details coming soon).

Select Java as the language.





Now, select the Springboot version. Above, the selected version of Springboot is 3.1.4





Now, in the project Metadata section:

You can enter the name of the project and the description

Select the Java version.

From the dependency section, search for the dependencies you want to add to the project.

The Most Popular Dependencies:





Spring Boot Starter Web Provides the core Spring Boot functionality, including a web server, auto-configuration, and dependency management. implementation 'org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-web'

Spring Boot Starter Actuator

Provides a set of endpoints that expose information about your Spring Boot application, such as health checks, metrics, and thread dumps. `implementation 'org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-actuator'`





Spring Boot Starter Data JPA



Provides support for connecting to and interacting with relational databases using JPA. `implementation 'org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-data-jpa'`





Spring Boot Starter Security Provides support for adding security features to your Spring Boot application, such as authentication, authorization, and CSRF protection. implementation 'org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-security'

Spring Boot Starter Test Provides support for testing your Spring Boot application using JUnit. implementation 'org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-test'

Lombok Provides a number of annotations that can make your Java code more concise and readable. implementation 'org.projectlombok:lombok'

Mockito Provides a mocking framework that can be used to mock objects in your Spring Boot application for testing purposes. implementation 'org.mockito:mockito-core'

AssertJ Provides a set of assertions that can be used to test the state of your Spring Boot application. implementation 'org.assertj:assertj-core'

JUnit Jupiter Provides a set of extensions to JUnit 5 that make it easier to write unit tests. implementation 'org.junit.jupiter:junit-jupiter-api'

Spring Boot DevTools Provides a number of features that can be helpful during development, such as live code reloading and automatic restart of the application when changes are made to the code. implementation 'org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-devtools'





After adding the dependencies, download the project, and open it in the IDE.





Build the project and Run it.








