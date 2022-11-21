How to Create a Custom State Management Library With React Hooks and Context API

Context API has been a part of React for a long time, but only in an experimental state. Since React 16.3.0, it’s officially stable and ready to use in production. In this article, I will introduce the React Context API for state management and create a similar solution as Redux without using a third-party library. Without Further Ado, Here Are the Steps: 1** Creating Provider and connect function (same as react-redux connect and Provider) using useReducer, createContext & useContext. Connect component to react app to the above-created Provider.

In this article, I will introduce the React Context API for state management and create a similar solution as Redux without using a third-party library.





React Context API

It’s actually not a new idea. Context API has been a part of React for a long time, but only in an experimental state.





Since React 16.3.0, it’s officially stable and ready to use in production.

Without Further Ado, Here Are the Steps

Step: 1 Creating Provider and connect function (same as react-redux connect and Provider) using useReducer, createContext & useContext.





import React, { useReducer, createContext, useContext } from "react"; const initialState = {}; // Create App Context export const Context = createContext(initialState); export const Provider = ({ children, reducers}) => { const defaultState = reducers(undefined, initialState); if (defaultState === undefined) { throw new Error("reducer's should not return undefined"); } const [state, dispatch] = useReducer((_state, _action) => { return reducers(_state, _action); }, defaultState); return ( <Context.Provider value={{ state, dispatch }}> {children} </Context.Provider> ); }; export const useDispatch = () => useContext(Context).dispatch; export const useSelector = (callback) => { const state = { ...useContext(Context).state }; return callback ? callback(state) : state; };





Step: 2 Connect react app to the above-created Provider.





const actionMap = { INCREMENT: (state, action) => ({ ...state, count: state.count + 1 }), DECREMENT: (state, action) => ({ ...state, count: state.count - 1 }), }; const countReducer = (state = { count: 0 }, action) => { const exec = actionMap[action.type]; return exec ? exec(state, action) : state; }; const reducers = { countReducer }; const App = () => ( <Provider reducers={reducers}> <Component /> </Provider> );





Step: 3 Connect component to react Context.





const Component = () => { const dispatch = useDispatch(); const { count } = useSelector((state) => state.countReducer); return (<h3>Context State: {count} </h3>) }





Live Demo: Here





Bonus Tip





export const combineReducers = (reducers) => { const entries = Object.entries(reducers); return (state = {}, action) => { return entries.reduce((_state, [key, reducer]) => { _state[key] = reducer(state[key], action); return _state; }, {}); }; };





Thank you for reading 😊





Got any additional questions? please leave a comment.

