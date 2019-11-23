How Crackers Crack A Software

656 reads

As a reverse engineer, I have enough knowledge to create software cracks to bypass the protection of software or use it free. I have also worked on FBR94 . They are a crack website provider. I mostly tried to provide them simple cracks of software that they needed they use there brand on the crack of the software and make their name in warez. Now I am going to tell you how you can crack software. First thing you have to follow the given instructions that allow you to become a very good cracker. Cracking is very easy if you have the following things

Knowledge Of Reverse Engineering (In Depth) Knowledge Of How Software Works (In-Depth) Very Good Hands On The Assembly Language Or Machine Language (In-Depth) Also You Have To Learn The Cryptography (In-Depth) Great Know About UPX Some Knowledge OF The Graphics Designing You Must Need To Learn Lots Of Languages Like Batch, C++, C#, And Python And So On

After This You Will Be The Great Cracker Of A Software or Of A Lock. See You Next Time Brothers. Bye Bye Take Care! :-)

Tags