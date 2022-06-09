How to Connect Router to Modem Wirelessly?

The main aim of connecting the router to the modem is to enable you to access faster internet on many devices at your home. This article will guide you on how to connect a router to a modem wirelessly. Wireless routers come with a specific radius beyond which you cannot utilize them. The main advantage of using wireless routers is that they allow you to. access the internet on your laptop or PC anywhere within your home. This has made them much preferable today. Wireless router is one of the devices used to [allow network access].

This article will guide you on how to connect a router to a modem wirelessly to enable you to enjoy fast internet within no time.





How You Can Connect A Router To Modem Wirelessly

If you care about performance, you should consider using the wired option. However, if all you want is to connect a modem to your new router wirelessly, the following steps will be of help to you.





Connect your router to your modem;





Step One:

Not sure which is the Wide Area Network port? Most wireless routers come with several ports, some of which are (LAN) ports and another one called the Wide Area Network (WAN) port.

All the ports look alike, but the Wide Area Network (WAN) port is spaced away from the rest and is often labeled with a unique color.





For instance, in the picture above, the LAN ports are blue, while the WAN port is of a different color and is labeled Internet. Sometimes you may find it labeled WAN. This special port is designed for connecting the router to your modem. The function of LAN ports is to connect the router to your local devices.





Step Two:





Plugin one end of an Ethernet cable to the WAN port of your router and the opposite end to the modem. Then, connect the router’s power cable to the wall socket.





Step Three: Download the app and connect.





Give the router some seconds to start. Meanwhile, if you have another network option, you can download and install the relevant app from your modem manufacturer. Nowadays, modems can be configured using a mobile application that automatically guides you on how to set them up.





Although you have to ensure that you use the right application, this is the best method.

Netgear has its own setup app called the Nighthawk app. Google and Linksys also have their own setup apps. Your modem's user manual will give you instructions on the app to use.













Step Four:





Now you can connect to the wifi network. To do this, go to your computer’s settings and select the Network/wifi option. Click on the name of your router. The router has a default name that is printed on its back, along with its network key. Use this key to connect to the network. Some routers simply require you to scan a code to log into the network.





Step Five:





Once you are connected, launch your router setup and management app to start the setup process.





Alternative method Connect A Router To Modem

If your router does not have an app, connect the PC manually using Ethernet cables. Once you get connected, go to the configuration page of the router. You will find this page on the manufacturer’s website.





This is the traditional way of configuring your router. The basic way of finding the configuration page is to type 192.1.68.1.1 on the URL bar of any browser and then hit enter.

When you find this page, you can go to the next step. If this address (192.168.1.1) does not work, the router may have another address.





This address may vary with different types of routers. Therefore, you can consult the official documentation of your router. Alternatively, you can just check the list of different router passwords and IP addresses.





Create a username and password, or find the existing one;

Your app automatically takes you through the setup process as you answer questions and fill out necessary forms. For most routers, you will be required to create a name (SSD) and password. Make sure the password is unique so that your network can be secure.





Step 1:

WPA encryption is the current standard for network security, and you can use it given an opportunity to choose a security protocol. Make sure your password is long enough and is distinct from the administrator password you created earlier.





Ideally, the password shouldn’t include easily-guessed names (like your pets' names) or words found in the dictionary. Save the password in a secure place afterwards.





Step 2:

Used routers, however, may have passwords already, and you need to reset them. Some routers have recessed reset buttons at the back. Pressing down the recessed button for a few seconds will achieve this. Give the router some time to reset. When the reset process is complete, you will use the default password and username to access the settings.





Continue setting up your router





The app will also enable you to configure other settings, including automatic words and parental controls. You can change these settings later from this router app, but special attention should be paid to the teachings the walkthrough offers you.





You need to learn about monitoring activity, guest access, etc. When through, the router app will set up and finish configuring your network. Now, you can visit the application in your own leisure time to explore and learn more.





If you are using wireless routers, you must ensure that your laptop or mobile phone can connect to wireless networks. If they can’t, you should buy a USB Wireless Network Adapter and plug it into your PC.





Tips on How to Connect A Router To A Router Modem Combo





The setup process is easy. First, select the wireless gadgets of your choice. There are various types and models of wireless gadgets. These devices mainly differ in the innovation utilized and speed. The most preferred innovation is the 802.11g because it is compatible with any type of PC and it is of high quality.





When it comes to laptops, most of them support wireless networks. Therefore, you should look at this factor carefully.





Key Steps to Configure With A Modem;





After assembling all your wireless gadgets, you can turn off the internet modem. Connect one end of your network cable to the internet port on the router and the other to the modem. After the two devices have been successfully associated, turn on the PC. You will find that the PC is wirelessly connected to the router.





The router now will convey some messages from your modem to the computer for an internet connection. You will see some blinking light when the modem turns on. This indicates that the modem is configuring the network.





When it stabilizes fully, you will be connected to the internet.





Remember, you should not make your password known to anyone, as other people may use the wireless network without permission. Come up with an interesting name for your network. Different models of routers have different settings and configurations; therefore, you should carefully go through the user manual to learn more about your new wireless system.





Final Steps When Connecting A Router To Modem





To conclude this process, you now need to configure the settings. When your PC turns on, it will automatically connect to the wireless network. Now, go to the Internet program and open it. Interestingly, the program will ask you to enter the username and password as indicated in the user manual. After you have provided this information, remember to change it immediately.