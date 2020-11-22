How to Connect MongoDB(4.2.10) and MongoDB Compass Locally

Software Developer. An Algorithm Lover. And a Memer
What is MongoDB?
MongoDB is a document-oriented database program.
It is classified as a NoSQL database program that uses JSON-like documents with optional schemas.
What is MongoDB Compass?
MongoDB Compass is just a GUI for MongoDB
Installing MongoDB on your Machine
--Important Steps
This is what your folder structure should look like now:
--Connecting to MongoDB
>cd pathToYourBinFolderInYourMongoFolder
>mongod --dbpath pathToYourDataFolderInYourMongoFolder
** Remember to click enter after entering each commands
After going through those steps, your console should be looking like(not exactly) the image below:
And that's all!! Your MongoDB is up and running!!😁😁😁
Now, To check if your MongoDB is working perfectly, Open a new console
NOTE: Do not close the first console! Just open a new one
After Opening the new console, just enter
as a command.
mongo
Then enter the following commands to create a document in the test collection:
>db.test.save( { a: 1 } )
And you'll get a Successfully Inserted reply
AND THAT'S ALL!! AT LEAST FOR SETTING UP THE DATABASE😁😁😁😁
SETTING UP MONGODB COMPASS
After downloading the zipped folder, Extract and rename the folder to Compass so as to easily locate it.
Inside the folder, you'll see an application called MongoDBCompass, Open that application
Enter the MongoDB connection string (
) in the connection string field and click connect..
mongodb://localhost:27017
A list of your Collections will be displayed
And That's All!!
Note: Before running your Compass, Make sure your MongoDB is already running in the console!!
