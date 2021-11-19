Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to Connect a Python and Go App Using gRPC and Mutual TLS by@pzinovkin

How to Connect a Python and Go App Using gRPC and Mutual TLS

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
This tutorial walks you through the process of connecting services written in Python and Go via gRPC framework using mutual TLS authentication.
image
Pavel Zinovkin Hacker Noon profile picture

@pzinovkin
Pavel Zinovkin

...

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Data Scraping Google Search Results Using Python and Scrapy by @scraperapi
#web-scraping
Why do you need project templates? by @exactor
#project-templates
A New Open-Source Web3 Tool For Python Developers by @violetsummer
#web3-development
In-Memory Caching in Golang by @vgukasov
#go

Tags

#tls#go#python#services#nginx#grpc#mutual-tls#protobuf
Join Hacker Noon loading