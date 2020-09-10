How to Command Attention with Your Writing

@ Bradford Kaw Bradford Kaw I sell money at a discount through my copywriting. I love talking about Copy, Marketing, & business!

You already know there are a variety of theories on how to seize people's attention.

From Maslow's Needs to Robert Cialdini's "persuasion" and "pre-suasion" theories to a whole bunch others.

But at some point, Joe Vitale opened my eyes to an old gem inside a book nobody else ever talks about.

If you know Joe well, then you'll know he's an avid book reader and old books collector.

In fact he's said to own one of the largest libraries ever in the world on the subjects of Hypnosis, Persuasion and Copywriting... Blessing him with the knowledge that has earned him the title of 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱'𝘀 𝗡𝗼. 𝟭 𝗛𝘆𝗽𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆𝘄𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗿.

He introduced me to a book written by Roy Garn, a book titled, "𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘤 𝘗𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳 𝘖𝘧 𝘌𝘮𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘈𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘭".

Sadly, nobody today ever mentions this book but... It contains one of the coolest secrets in the world.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗿𝗲𝘁?

That there are 4 Major ways to nab anyone's attention no matter what you're telling them (or selling them!).

As long as you focus on "pressing and massaging" any of these 4 buttons, people will always pay attention to you.

And the reason I love Roy's work is this: You don't need to search through a long list of motivational buttons to figure out the emotion you need to chase after in order to sell a product.

According to Roy, there are only 4 of these "hot buttons", namely:

1. 𝗦𝗲𝗹𝗳-𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

2. 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆

3. 𝗥𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲

4. 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

In his book, Roy puts it this way:

1. Everyone is preoccupied.

2. Your subject or sales message will reach your audience when the right Preoccupation-breaking emotional appeal is used.

3. To uncover the right emotional appeal, you search out the "Fatal Four" Emotional appeals listed above.

For instance, I know you're a copywriter. And one of the things you might be highly interested in, is knowing how to get people's attention.

Why?

So you can make some money.

If I didn't know about your interest to get people's attention, I would then start from Roy's money button to track down what you're truly interested in (again which is "how to get people's attention {no matter what you write})

Trust me, it takes practice. So don't expect to "get it" all at once.

Just remember, people's minds are primarily preoccupied with 4 major thoughts at any time of the day...

1. 𝗦𝗲𝗹𝗳-𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: The need to satisfy your personal wants.

2. 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆: The need to achieve power and means to more choice.

3. 𝗥𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲: The need to feel love and be loved

4. 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: The need to be respected and the need to belong to a group.

Connect what you're selling to any of these and you will ALWAYS - easily - have people's attention.

How do you plan to implement these? Comment it down below!

Tags