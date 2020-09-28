How To Code on PHP7 Without using a Framework

Senior full stack web developer
Since the introduction of Composer package manager and the PHP standards, writing PHP became easier and more manageable, whereas in the past you were almost forced to use a framework to maintain your project in a professional matter, nowadays this is not necessary, and today I will show you how to glue together a small API project with basic routing, third party packages, and testing without a framework.
There are few reasons why you don’t want to use a framework, you are creating a library, a small app/API, have more control, and so forth, depending on your cases you might want to use a framework don’t get me wrong.
Our goal is to create a simple Blog Api, each post will have an id, title, and body, you will able to list, create and view a post, we won’t use any database, a simple JSON file that will act as DB should be enough, all request/responses will be in JSON format
As you see, there are some fields and features missing, like a slug, summary, published date, author, tags, categories, and so forth, or the ability to delete/update, I decided to not implement those, and I’ll briefly explain some classes and code without getting into too much detail to make this article shorter, if you need an extra explanation of any step please leave it in the comments and I will do my best to help you there.
All code is available in https://gitlab.com/dhgouveia/medium-blog-api
Ok, let’s start!
The first thing we need to do is create our
needed to add 3rd party packages and manage our project with the autoloading feature, this will make importing classes easier.
composer.json
Create a folder and type
in your terminal and fill the information, it will create the
composer init
file for us, then create our basic folder structure with some empty files called
composer.json
,
index.php
and an empty folder called
config.php
App
Let’s add the first package by using the command line
, it creates a
composer require monolog/monolog:1.25.1
folder with the package we just added and a file called
vendor
, this file will contain all the path to the classes we add from 3rd parties and ours,
autoload.php
is a package to create logs files that will be used later on
monolog
Open
and fill it with:
index.php
<?php
require __DIR__ . '/vendor/autoload.php';
modify the
by adding the autoload entry after the type entry
composer.json
"type": "project",
"autoload": {
"psr-4": {
"App\\": "App/"
}
},
then type
to update the autoload entries, the
composer dump-autoload
entry will register all our classes to be used anywhere in our app,
autoload
is a more flexible autoloading standard specification than
psr-4
, you don’t need to regenerate the autoloader when you add classes for example.
psr-0
By now, the app is already setup to work with composer, you can run
in the terminal, if no error is shown it means is working, this shouldn't output anything
php index.php
Let’s make a Config helper to use across the project, we are going to have 2 files,
at the root of the project, with some settings for the app, here is where you put your API Key, Cache setting, etc, and you should have a different one base on your environment (test, stage, prod), and the other file will be
config.php
to read those variables
App/Lib/Config.php
Open
and fill it with:
config.php
<?php
return [
'LOG_PATH' => __DIR__ . './logs',
];
create a new file inside
called it
App/Lib/
and paste this code
Config.php
App/Lib/Config.php
This code reads the Array from
and checks if the key exists in the array if so return the value otherwise return the default value given
config.php
Let’s check if working by editing the
adding these lines
index.php
<?php require __DIR__ . '/vendor/autoload.php';
// New lines
use App\Lib\Config;
$LOG_PATH = Config::get('LOG_PATH', '');
echo "[LOG_PATH]: $LOG_PATH";
now run
and should output the path of the logs specified on
php index.php
config.php
It seems not much but at this point, you should be getting an idea how the rest of the code will work, we’ll add some classes into
folder and thanks to the autoloading will be accessible anywhere in the app.
App
So if you manage to follow along until here, congrats! grab some coffee and let’s continue.
Earlier we added the
package to our dependencies, this package contains a series of classes and helpers to manage logs. Logging is an essential part of any app since it will be the first thing you check when anything goes wrong and packages like monolog make this job easier and even the possibility to send those via email, slack, telegram, you name it!, for this app, I want to create three simple log files
monolog
,
errors.log
and
requests.log
app.log
errors and requests logs will be active all the time and app logs will be used on demand for us to display desire information,
will contain any error that happens in the app,
errors.log
will log any HTTP request made to the app
requests.log
create
and paste the code below, this will be a wrapper that will manage our different logs
App/Lib/Logger.php
App/Lib/Logger.php
now we have two main functions
this will enable our error/request logs, and then we have
Logger::enableSystemLogs()
that by default will be our App log, let’s try it, modify our
Logger::getInstance()
once again with these new lines
index.php
<?php require __DIR__ . '/vendor/autoload.php';
use App\Lib\Config;
$LOG_PATH = Config::get('LOG_PATH', '');
echo "[LOG_PATH]: $LOG_PATH";
//New Lines
use App\Lib\Logger;
Logger::enableSystemLogs();
$logger = Logger::getInstance();
$logger->info('Hello World');
type
it’ll run a built-in web server that is present in PHP since 5.4, navigate to
php -S localhost:8000
, you should see the “
http://localhost:8000
”, but if you check your logs folder you will see two files, showing the requested content and another one with
LOG_PATH
text, take a time to tweak the request if you need to show specific info or remove it, this was meant to show different types of logging
“Hello World”
finally lets clean a little bit our
and create a new file called
index.php
, let’s use this as a bootstrap to our app
App/Lib/App.php
App/Lib/App.php
and update the index.php
<?php require __DIR__ . '/vendor/autoload.php';
use App\Lib\App;
App::run();
looks much nicer right?
In any modern app, routing takes a huge part of it, this will call a specific code based on the path in the URL we choose, for example
could show the homepage,
/
could show the post information with id 1, for this we will implement three classes
/post/1
,
Router.php
and
Request.php
Response.php
Our
will be very basic, it will verify the request method and match the path we are giving using regex, if match, it will execute a callback function given by us with two parameters
Router.php
and
Request
Response
will have some functions to get the data that was sent in the request, for example, the Post data such as title, body to create it,
Request.php
will have some functions to output as JSON with specific HTTP status
Response.php
create
,
App/Lib/Router.php
,
App/Lib/Request.php
App/Lib/Response.php
App/Lib/Router.php
App/Lib/Request.php
App/Lib/Response.php
update your
with the code below,
index.php
index.php
type
to test it and navigate to http://localhost:8000/ and you should see ‘Hello World’ and
php -S localhost:8000
you should see a JSON response with status ‘ok’ and the id you gave inside ‘Post’
http://localhost:8000/post/1,
{"status": "ok", "post": { "id" : 1} }
if you are using Apache you might need to add this
file to the root of your project
.htaccess
RewriteEngine On
RewriteBase /
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f
RewriteRule ^(.+)$ index.php [QSA,L]
in the case of Nginx
location / {
try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php$is_args$args;
}
Great! our app now has routing! is time to take a break again, go and grab some lunch! , You want to continue? ok as a bonus let’s add a really simple Controller, this might be useful in the future if you want to use a template engine like Twig
create
App/Controller/Home.php
App/Controller/Home.php
and modify the
in the
Router::get('/',..)
with
index.php
use App\Controller\Home;
Router::get('/', function () {
(new Home())->indexAction();
});
Finally!, we are almost over!, in these steps, we are finally implementing our Blog API, thanks to our Router, the next steps will be easy,
We will have three endpoints
, list all the available post
/post
, Create a new Post
/post
show and specific post
/post/{id}
First, we need our
model to handle these operations and then be called from our router
Posts
create
App/Model/Posts.php
App/Model/Posts.php
create a
file in the root of the project and paste this so we can have a content already to test
db.json
[
{
"id": 1,
"title": "My Post 1",
"body": "My First Content"
}
]
modify our
to add the
config.php
DB_PATH
<?php
return [
'LOG_PATH' => __DIR__ . './logs',
'DB_PATH' => __DIR__ . '/db.json'
];
with this we already have our “DB” setup, now we need to use it with our router, let’s modify our
to add the routes and DB call respectively
index.php
index.php
in this step, we added
to load our “DB” from the
Posts::load()
file and created three routes GET
db.json
to list, POST
/post
to create and GET
/post
to get a specific post, you could move the
/post/([0–9]*)
inside our
Posts::load()
method to make it cleaner.
App::run
Great! let’s test it!, you could use postman, curl, to simulate the POST request
List all posts
curl -X GET
should output:
http://localhost:8000/post
[{"id":1,"title":"My Post 1","body":"My First Content"}]
List one post
curl -X GET
http://localhost:8000/post
should output:
/1
{"id":1,"title":"My Post 1","body":"My First Content"}
Create a post
curl -X POST \
http://localhost:8000/post \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{"title": "Hello World", "body": "My Content"}'
Finally! is finished! we have our Blog Api working! if you manage to follow along until here and you didn’t get bored, Congrats once again!, but before we wrap up, let’s add some testing and I promise we’ll finish
Ok, we got this far, so let’s implement some testing, for this step, I will test only our
with simple cases and the code styling based on
Router.php
coding style standard, but you should take the time to test as much you can in your app, my intention is just to show you how to add this into our app and CI
psr-2
we need to add some package into our project, type
composer require --dev squizlabs/php_codesniffer
composer require --dev peridot-php/peridot
composer require --dev peridot-php/leo
composer require --dev eloquent/phony-peridot
run in the terminal
to check if any code syntax is wrong, this will be part of our test script, but try to run it now, in case you have only white-spaces errors, you could use
./vendor/bin/phpcs — standard=psr2 App/
to fix it automatically
./vendor/bin/phpcbf — standard=psr2 App/
for unit testing, we are going to use my personal choice peridot but you could use any you feel comfortable, besides peridot, we have two plugins,
provides expect functionality and
leo
provides stubs functionality that is very handy to check if a function was called
phony-peridot
create
Test/Router.spec.php
Test/Router.spec.php
modify the
and add this section below
composer.json
"scripts": {
"test": [
"./vendor/bin/phpcs --standard=psr2 App/",
"./vendor/bin/peridot Test/"
]
}
now to run the test, you could just type
or
./vendor/bin/peridot Test/
or even shorter with
composer run-script test
, all of them would do the same if everything went right you see this
composer test
This was a very simple project and a lot of things was left out to keep the article shorter as possible, but you could use it as a base and extended it by adding a better router, an ORM, template engine and, so forth, take time and check https://packagist.org/explore/popular
All code is available in https://gitlab.com/dhgouveia/medium-blog-api
