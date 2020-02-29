How To Cleanup Your Local Git Repository Using BFG

Attend DevOps Enterprise Summit London - Virtual (23-25 June, 2020)
https://rtyley.github.io/bfg-repo-cleaner/ https://repo1.maven.org/maven2/com/madgag/bfg/1.13.0/bfg-1.13.0.jar
mkdir -p ~/.binaries/
mv bfg-1.13.0.jar ~/.binaries/ && chmod 777 ~/.binaries/bfg-1.13.0.jar
echo 'alias bfg="java -jar ~/.binaries/bfg-1.13.0.jar"' >> ~/.bash_profile
echo "export PATH=/Users/$(whoami)/.binaries:$PATH" >> ~/.bash_profile
source ~/.bash_profile
mkdir testing-bfg
cd testing-bfg/
git init
vi README.md
# do things
# do things that are bad
PASSWORD=my_password
AWS_TOKEN=1234
git add README.md
git commit -a -m "I did an initial commit and it is bad"
git push origin master
*** pre-receive hook fires and stops me from pushing, so the push fails.
cd ../
vi ~/my-mess
#this file is now located at your home folder as denoted by the ~/ thingy
#my-mess file
# these are the strings that you want out of your repo and commit history
AWS_TOKEN=X1V34
PASSWORD=
.
testing-bfg
~/my-mess
but you could also do this without the alias,
bfg
java -jar bfg-1.13.0.jar
is telling bfg to rewrite my current history in all my branches and make clean.
--no-blob-protection
bfg --replace-text ~/my-mess testing-bfg/ --no-blob-protection
