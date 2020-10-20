How to Choose the Fastest Web Hosting [Infographic]

@ brianwallace Brian Wallace Founder @ NowSourcing. Contributor @ Hackernoon, Advisor @GoogleSmallBiz, Podcaster, infographics

Having a good website to draw in potential clients and in a time where more and more businesses are moving to a virtual platform, having a stable and fast website is more important than ever.

Google’s Best Practices say that your website ideally should be fully loaded in 3 seconds or less. Different types of website hosting have their own specialties, pros, and cons.

Shared hosting has multiple websites stored on one server and uses the shared server resources such as CPU and RAM. This kind of hosting can sometimes take longer to load as the resources available to it can be split up amongst a number of other websites but it can also be considerably cheaper than other hosting types.

A virtual private server, or VPS, is a type of hosting where each site is stored within its own space on a shared server, and offers more customization options and more storage space. Dedicated server hosting is where each site is stored on its own server, and site owners control all aspects of hosting, and offers more resources available to the website at the cost of a higher price.

Cloud hosting is where the load of a website is spread across a number of separate servers and runs applications using combined computing resources from the multiple servers.

Finally, managed WordPress hosting is a concierge service where all technical aspects of running WordPress is controlled solely by the host, and it includes speed, security, WordPress updates, daily backups, website uptime, and more.

A number of key factors change how fast a website loads. Poorly coded or out of date plugins can heavily contribute to making a website load slower.

Failing to cache pages may cause your server to crash, substantially slowing your website and even sometimes crashing it entirely. Overcrowded pages, stuffed full of too many elements, can make a page load much longer than it should.

External scripts, such as ads, font loaders can lead to poor site performance as servers become overloaded.

