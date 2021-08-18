How to Choose the Best Secure Browser in 2021

As the gateway to the internet, browsers play an important role in how you experience the digital world. Whether it’s for work, shopping, learning, entertainment, or socializing, more and more of our daily lives have shifted online - almost seven hours a day. With so much time spent in front of our screens, your browsers’ security, privacy, performance, and portability are paramount.

Many of us use whichever browser our computer, laptop, or smartphone came with, and it’s easy to forget that we have options. Are you using the best browser for what you do online? How does your browser stack up in terms of security, privacy, and performance? Let’s take a look at some of the features in the most popular web browsers and compare how they keep your browsing private and secure.

Must-have Tools That Define a Secure Browser

Private Browsing Mode

Private browsing mode is a popular browser feature that prevents your browsing history and cookies from being saved so others with physical access to your device can’t access it. However, despite the name, this feature isn’t really all that private. Your Internet Service Provider (ISP), network administrator, employer or school, and any cybercriminal who has access to your device or network can still track what you’re doing. So, while all the browsers compared here do score points, it’s not much to write home about. For private browsing that’s actually private, you can’t just rely on your browser’s built-in private modes: you need something more.

Ad-blocking, Anti-tracking, and Anti-fingerprinting by Default

Browser tracking lets websites and companies follow your online activity by using browser fingerprinting and other techniques to gather insights into your preferences. This data is used to help advertisers serve you targeted ads that follow you everywhere you go online.

Blocking ads, trackers, and fingerprinting not only protects your privacy but also lets you browse much faster by removing tracking scripts that run in the background of most websites. A secure browser should automatically block ads, online tracking, and malicious websites and downloads by default - even in normal browsing mode - without requiring you to take additional steps, like installing an extension or add-on, to protect your privacy.

Device-wide VPN Protection

When it comes to preserving your online privacy and security, encryption is by far the most powerful tool at your disposal. A virtual private network (VPN) is a secure connection between two networks or between a user and a network. They keep you hidden and secure while you browse by creating a tunnel that encrypts your connection and your network traffic.

Beyond the Basics - Enhanced Features for Ease of Use

The best browser for staying safe online combines all the essential browsing features you love with the privacy and security tools you need into an easy-to-use interface. Some features, like browser tabs, are so ubiquitous and standard that it’s hard to imagine browsing without them. But there was a time tabbed browsing was revolutionary, and we have Opera to thank for that. Opera was also the first browser to introduce built-in pop-up blocking -- another feature that we’d be hard-pressed to live without today. Other features, like Avast Secure Browser’s Modes, bring something new to the table that can boost your productivity online.

Advanced Tab Grouping

Modes is an advanced tab grouping feature only found in Avast Secure Browser for mobile devices. Each Mode is a sandbox environment with its own rules, which every tab opened in that Mode will adhere to. Avast Secure Browser has two pre-configured Modes with sensible defaults that let you start private and secure browsing right away. For most users, this is enough. But for those who want to look under the hood and tailor the browser further, you can create as many custom Modes as you wish.

Secure Mode: Ads and trackers are blocked by default, DNS over TLS is on by default, connections are upgraded to HTTPS, encrypted cache is enabled, Do Not Track is on, does not delete browsing data and history on exit, a VPN connection is optional

Ads and trackers are blocked by default, DNS over TLS is on by default, connections are upgraded to HTTPS, encrypted cache is enabled, Do Not Track is on, does not delete browsing data and history on exit, a VPN connection is optional Secure & Private Mode: Ads and trackers are blocked by default, DNS over TLS is on by default, connections are upgraded to HTTPS, encrypted cache is enabled, Do Not Track is on, deletes all browsing data and history on exit, VPN connection is on automatically (this is Incognito Mode on steroids!)

Ads and trackers are blocked by default, DNS over TLS is on by default, connections are upgraded to HTTPS, encrypted cache is enabled, Do Not Track is on, deletes all browsing data and history on exit, VPN connection is on automatically (this is Incognito Mode on steroids!) Custom Mode: Save your own set of preferences. You can create as many custom modes as you like.

Seamless Browsing Across All Your Devices

Avast Secure Browser, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Opera are available on all major operating systems, allowing you to enjoy your preferred browsing experience across your devices. Safari, however, only works on Apple’s own systems. So while Apple, Google, and Android manufacturers ship their devices with their browsers pre-installed, don’t let that deter you from exploring your browsing options. You can install Avast Secure Browser, Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Opera, and import all of your browsing history, saved passwords, and bookmarks from your old browser. Here’s how to do it with Avast Secure Browser.

On a side note - Firefox’s user base has been steadily declining over the last three years, according to their Public Data Report. While there’s no reason to suspect that Firefox will end support for the popular browser, it’s good to keep this in mind and consider upgrading to a more privacy-centric browser.

Which Secure Browser Has Your Back?

While Chrome, Safari, and Firefox may be among the most popular web browsers, they’re hardly the most secure. For the most secure browser, you’ll need to look beyond the leading browsers. You need a secure browser with features that will keep you private and safe online.

Opera Browser is one of the safer browsers to use. Its security suite includes several tools to help protect you online, like ad blocking, malware and fraud protection, and an integrated proxy (not a true VPN) to hide your IP address.

Built on top of Chromium, Google’s open-source software platform, Avast Secure Browser rivals the leading browsers in terms of speed and efficiency. But unlike the less secure browsers discussed above, Avast Secure Browser comes with an array of security and privacy tools built right in and encryption to maximize privacy and security protections.

Anti-phishing detection alerts you immediately if malicious websites are trying to steal your data or infect your device with malware. Avast Secure Browser also has powerful anti-tracking features that prevent websites and advertisers from identifying you through cookies or other web tracking methods. And with advanced anti-fingerprinting technology, this dedicated privacy browser will ensure that your unique device and browser profile is never accurately captured.

Additional features such as Bank Mode protect your sensitive financial information. And you’ll be notified immediately if any of your data is compromised or has been exposed in a data breach. On top of that, Avast Secure Browser offers a full VPN with device-wide protection.

To Browse More Privately, it’s Time to Switch to a Private Browser

Much of our world and life is now contained in and on our computers and phones, so using the right browser is extremely important. If you value your online privacy, you owe it to yourself to switch to a browser that has your back. Make the switch to Avast Secure Browser and take back control of your online safety.

