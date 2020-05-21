How To Cache Images in an Expo Managed React Native App

Bitcoinist, libertarian, atheist, cryptography fan, and founder of http://qvault.io
yarn add react-native-expo-cached-image
import CachedImage from 'react-native-expo-cached-image';
<CachedImage
isBackground
source={{ uri: 'https://qvault.io/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/QVault-app.png' }}
/>
<CachedImage
isBackground
source={{ uri: 'https://qvault.io/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/QVault-app.png' }}
/>
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { View, Image, ImageBackground } from 'react-native';
import * as FileSystem from 'expo-file-system';
import * as Crypto from 'expo-crypto';
export default class CachedImage extends Component {
state = {
imgURI: ''
}
async componentDidMount() {
const filesystemURI = await this.getImageFilesystemKey(this.props.source.uri);
await this.loadImage(filesystemURI, this.props.source.uri);
}
async componentDidUpdate() {
const filesystemURI = await this.getImageFilesystemKey(this.props.source.uri);
if (this.props.source.uri === this.state.imgURI ||
filesystemURI === this.state.imgURI) {
return null;
}
await this.loadImage(filesystemURI, this.props.source.uri);
}
async getImageFilesystemKey(remoteURI) {
const hashed = await Crypto.digestStringAsync(
Crypto.CryptoDigestAlgorithm.SHA256,
remoteURI
);
return `${FileSystem.cacheDirectory}${hashed}`;
}
async loadImage(filesystemURI, remoteURI) {
try {
// Use the cached image if it exists
const metadata = await FileSystem.getInfoAsync(filesystemURI);
if (metadata.exists) {
this.setState({
imgURI: filesystemURI
});
return;
}
// otherwise download to cache
const imageObject = await FileSystem.downloadAsync(
remoteURI,
filesystemURI
);
this.setState({
imgURI: imageObject.uri
});
}
catch (err) {
console.log('Image loading error:', err);
this.setState({ imgURI: remoteURI });
}
}
render() {
return (
<View>
{this.props.isBackground ? (
<ImageBackground
{...this.props}
source={this.state.imgURI ? { uri: this.state.imgURI } : null}
>
{this.props.children}
</ImageBackground>
) : (
<Image
{...this.props}
source={this.state.imgURI ? { uri: this.state.imgURI } : null}
/>
)}
</View>
);
}
}