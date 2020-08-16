How To Build Your Startup Team

Kiran

Every tech company either big or small tries to find the right team for their tech startup since it is the most crucial thing for their success. Bringing the best tech builders can make a major impact in achieving the company’s goal. Failure in this can bring skyrocketing debt, failure in launching products hence will lead the company to face serious dysfunctions. It is a major strategic decision for any tech organization. So, while choosing them the following things should be considered

Good at communication

Good communication does not only mean to exchange ideas verbally, but

also covers different skills like understanding your and your colleague’s emotions, having a good listening ability, having the ability to cope well in the workplace, and so on.

If one is poor in this aspect, it creates a situation of suspicion and deteriorates the trust between co-workers. If you don’t have proper

communication skills, you won’t be able to progress well in your

professional life, no matter how good you are in tech things.

If you cannot share, build strong communication and understand each other, it's never going to work

Work with even-minded people

You necessarily don’t need to be best friends with the members of your team. You can start with the people you barely know outside of your tech realm. It's a matter of even-thinking rather than having good interpersonal relationships. If there is a good understanding between your co-workers, you won’t find the success of your business that far.

Having said this, it is always a plus point to have good rapport among your team because you are going to spend the majority of your time with them in the professional work setting

Find competitors rather than your followers

A good team leader recognizes the outstanding potential of their team members and brings that on the table. They take the startup as a unique opportunity to find the people who can be competent to their own skills. So, collaborating with those people having immense qualities could be the fortune changers for the business.

While finding the great tech team, sometimes you can go wrong by choosing the people that are skewed only to the technical aspects. You can misjudge the person capable of leading the company with clear vision over some tech geek.

If you’re a team leader, at first, better indulge onto yourself and analyse your strengths as well as weaknesses. Now, find someone that can fill the gaps of your weaknesses. This can strengthen your company in every aspect

Find the learners

Every new startups need an extensive research. Every situation is unique and you cannot learn from the issues encountered by other organizations. Here, you should be capable of taking advantage of your knowledge and find solution to the inevitable problem. You must be able to learn from your mistakes so that you can navigate your company towards success in the days to come.

Your team members as well must be prepared to learn most out of these

experiences. You should find the people who are inquisitive in learning

and curious at problem solving. Only these people can improve your

organization and lead towards the success

Diverse Team

Diversity is a must for companies because it is essential for the innovative ideas, growth and success. Most of the companies fail to attract a diverse tech team. If a company comprises people of different backgrounds and beliefs, the fusion of them can bring surprising results. It gives benefits over other companies who host every employee who think and act the same.

A diversified team can look upon a common problem from totally different perspectives. It is essential for solving the tech problem encountered during the software development process. Sometimes conflict between the beliefs of different people can bring really pleasant solutions

Attract them with Benefits

It is hard to attract the excellent tech team only with the regular benefits the companies offer, like parental leave, paid time off.

Apart from this, today’s youth run like a rat. They compromise their health over money. Such working culture is developing lately, putting health and happiness on the edge. So, it is the role of the tech team leader who hires the best talent out of the market who does not work for the money but also for creating good harmony among the colleagues and balanced life.

This post was originally posted on Truemark.

