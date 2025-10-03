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How to Build Your Own Programming Language (It’s Easier Than You Think)

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bymukul_sh@hackermuksh2690

Distributed Systems and more..

October 3rd, 2025
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mukul_sh@hackermuksh2690

Distributed Systems and more..

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TOPICS

programming#build-a-programming-language#antlr#software-development#how-to-create-a-compiler#parser-generator-python#regex-vs-grammar-parsing#custom-language-interpreter#compiler-design-for-beginners

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