How to Build Your Own Discord Bot with Discord.js (v13) 🤖

Hello there! In this article, I will introduce beginners to the magical world of Discord bots. I will be using the new discord.js v13 library. However, there are certain prerequisites.\n\n## Prerequisites\n\n* ***At least beginner knowledge of Javascript.*** I've seen this all too much, eager new developers asking to be spoon-fed basic Javascript and Node.js fundamentals. There are innumerable fantastic resources out there, like freeCodeCamp. Don't be scared to use Google, DuckDuckGo, or any other search engine.\n* ***Node.js and NPM installed on your machine.*** As this is an article about Discord.js solely, I won’t be going into the specifics here. You can download Node.js and NPM @ <https://nodejs.org/>. Again, Google is your friend in case you're unsure as to how to install Node.JS properly. Discord.js requires Node.js version 14.0.0 or newer.\n\n## Background information\n\n> “It is important to view knowledge as sort of a semantic tree -- make sure you understand the fundamental principles, i.e. the trunk and big branches, before you get into the leaves/details or there is nothing for them to hang on to.” \\~ Elon Musk\n\n\\\nIn order to make something stick and make sense, you'll want to get the basics down (the trunk and big branches). Having a solid foundation is key to understanding and remembering a complex subject. What is discord.js anyways?\n\n\\\n*discord.js is a powerful Node.js module that allows you to interact with the Discord API very easily. It takes a much more object-oriented approach than most other JS Discord libraries, making your bot's code significantly tidier and easier to comprehend.* ([discord.js.org](https://discord.js.org/#/))\n\n\\\nLet us zoom in on a part of this paragraph: "*...interact with the **Discord API** very easily...*". Discord.js is nothing more and nothing less than an abstract layer between you and the Discord API. It takes care of the nasty stuff, like sending and receiving requests. Like most APIs, there is a rate limit. You should keep this in mind when building Discord bots (or any type of application that interacts with an API).\n\n\\\nIn the current master branch, they interact with Discord API version 8. Information about the API can be found [here](https://discord.com/developers/docs/intro).\n\n\\\nI recommend you to have at least 2 tabs open during this series of articles:\n\n\\\n1. A tab with [discord.js.org](http://discord.js.org) open\n2. A tab with this article open\n\n## Creating our bot\n\nTo interact with the API you will need an API key. You can obtain this key by making a new application in the [Developer Portal](https://discord.com/developers/applications). At the top left, there should be a button "New Application", click that. You'll be prompted with a name. You can name the application anything you'd like. Keep in mind that this will also be the name of your bot. This is what you should see now: ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckqts-3-rn-6004-k-0-as-64-fnt-55-z-6.jpg)\nHowever, this isn't actually a Discord bot yet. Go to the Bot tab (At the left on PC. On mobile you'd have to open the navigation bar first by clicking the hamburger menu icon).\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckqts-3-rn-9004-l-0-as-66-ycya-6-x-4.jpg)\nPress Add Bot and confirm you want to create a new bot. Congratulations! You've made your first bot! Anyway, what's important now is the token. We will come back and fetch the token soon. But first:\n\n## Setting up our project folder\n\nAs with any Node project, we will have to prepare a project folder. Create a new folder with a name to your liking. My folder is named "Tutorial".\n\n\\\nOpen this folder with a terminal to your liking. I will be using the stock command prompt Windows offers. When on Windows, you can open a new CMD window using the shortcut CTRL+R, then typing `cmd` and pressing enter. You will want to navigate to your project folder now. This can be done using the `cd <path to folder>` command.\n\n\\\nNow we can finally use Node for the first time. Every Node project needs a special file called `package.json`. This file holds important information about your project, like the libraries used, its name, etc... The following command makes this file.\n\n\\\n```\n> npm init -y\n```\n\n*The syntax of the above command can be found [here](https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/v7/commands/npm-init).*\n\n\\\nNow, we have to install discord.js itself. Since we will be using the latest version, we have to install the master branch.\n\n\\\n```\n> npm i discord.js@dev --save\n```\n\n*The syntax of the above command can be found [here](https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/v7/commands/npm-install).* `--save` means we save it in our `package.json` file. Whenever we run `npm i` now it will check if discord.js is already installed, if not it will install it.\n\n\\\nIf everything went well, discord.js should now be installed. We can now proceed to make our main file. Usually, this file is called `index.js`. Let's stick to this convention. Make a new file named `index.js`. Open this file with your favorite code editor or IDE. Now we can finally get started with:\n\n## Writing a basic bot\n\nI will give our final code first, and then explain it part by part. You may have noticed that this is the exact code the [discord.js docs](https://discord.js.org/#/docs/main/master/general/welcome) give!\n\n\\\n```javascript\nconst { Client, Intents } = require('discord.js');\nconst client = new Client({ intents: [Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS, Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGES] });\n\nclient.on('ready', () => {\n console.log(`Logged in as ${client.user.tag}!`);\n});\n\nclient.on('messageCreate', message => {\n if (message.content === 'ping') {\n message.channel.send('pong');\n }\n});\n\nclient.login('<place token here>');\n```\n\n\\\nLet us now break this chunk of code down into bite-sized pieces. First, we *require* the parts of the discord.js library we want to use.\n\n\\\n```javascript\nconst { Client, Intents } = require('discord.js');\n```\n\n\\\nAs you can see in the example code above, we use the Client object and the Intents object. However, this is the same as doing:\n\n\\\n```javascript\nconst Discord = require('discord.js');\nClient = Discord.Client;\nIntents = Discord.Intents;\n```\n\n\\\nUse which ever floats your boat! I will be sticking to the first one. We will be looking at what each one does now.\n\n\\\n```javascript\nconst client = new Client({ intents: [Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS, Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGES] });\n```\n\n\\\nHere we define our client, we initialize the Client class.\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckqts-3-rna-004-m-0-as-69-otwfsiw.jpg)\nThe Client class can take options of type `ClientOptions`. Which are the 'Options for the client'. Note that what I just mentioned is literally described in the docs [here](https://discord.js.org/#/docs/main/master/class/Client)! You can specify a lot of options, to view which options you can change, click `ClientOptions`. There is a lot of other information provided here. Like the properties, methods and events `Client` has. Take your time to read all of them briefly...\n\n\\\nWhen you look at the `ClientOptions` [here](https://discord.js.org/#/docs/main/master/typedef/ClientOptions), you can see that one field is required to be set. Namely, the intents. Intents are what you want to access. In our case we want to be able to interact with guilds (servers) and the messages sent in these guilds. Therefore we also require `Intents` from discord.js. What is `Intents`, you may (probably not) ask. Why, thank you for asking. It is [this](https://discord.js.org/#/docs/main/master/typedef/ClientOptions). Indeed, I am referring to the docs once more! Everything there is to know is written there after all. Let us take a look at that piece of code again:\n\n\\\n```javascript\nconst client = new Client({ intents: [Intents.FLAGS.GUILDS, Intents.FLAGS.GUILD_MESSAGES] });\n```\n\n\\\nWe take the `FLAGS` property of `Intents`. Which contains all the available intents.\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckqts-3-rnb-004-n-0-as-6-hyh-99-p-46.jpg)\nWe want to know when our bot is ready to serve us. This can be done using the `ready` event. This event is ['Emitted when the client becomes ready to start working.'](https://discord.js.org/#/docs/main/master/class/Client?scrollTo=e-ready)\n\n\\\n```javascript\nclient.on('ready', () => {\n console.log(`Logged in as ${client.user.tag}!`);\n});\n```\n\n\\\nWe just do a simple console.log to let us know. Nothing special really. How do we make commands, or interact with other users through messages? For this we have to know when a new message is created. If we take a look at the docs we see there are 2 ways to do this. With the `messageCreate` event and the `message` event. Since the latter is deprecated we will be using `messageCreate`. This event is ['Emitted whenever a message is created'](https://discord.js.org/#/docs/main/master/class/Client?scrollTo=e-messageCreate).\n\n\\\n```javascript\nclient.on('messageCreate', message => {\n // ...\n});\n```\n\n\\\nWhenever a message is sent in a guild your bot is in, this event will be fired. When this happens we receive a message object, containing a lot of information about the said message. You guessed it, this information can be found [here](https://discord.js.org/#/docs/main/master/class/Message).\n\n\\\n```javascript\nclient.on('messageCreate', message => {\n if (message.content === 'ping') {\n message.channel.send('pong');\n }\n});\n```\n\n\\\nOne of the properties `Message` has is `content`. Which, unbelievably, contains the content of the message!\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckqts-3-rnb-004-o-0-as-635-zh-4-p-9-d.jpg)\nIf someone says "Hello World" in a channel your bot has read access to. `message.content` will also be "Hello World". In the above code, IF the content of the message is (strictly) equal to 'ping', THEN do whatever you want it do to.\n\nThat whatever we want it to do now is send a message back. We want to send a message in the same channel the sender (or author, as it is named in the docs) sent his message.\n\n\\\n```javascript\nmessage.channel.send('pong');\n```\n\n\\\nLuckily for us, the `Message` object has a property called `channel`. This gives us information about exactly that. Assuming you are still at the page about the `Message` object ([here](https://discord.js.org/#/docs/main/master/class/Message)), scroll down until you find the `channel` property. As you can see, it can have several types: [TextChannel](https://discord.js.org/#/docs/main/master/class/TextChannel), [DMChannel](https://discord.js.org/#/docs/main/master/class/DMChannel), [NewsChannel](https://discord.js.org/#/docs/main/master/class/NewsChannel), [ThreadChannel](https://discord.js.org/#/docs/main/master/class/ThreadChannel). We only have to focus on the TextChannel. When you click TextChannel you will, again, see all its properties and methods.\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckqts-3-rnc-004-p-0-as-6-cch-1-cyba.jpg)\nOne of the methods is `send`. Send takes as arguments `options`. To keep it simple we only give the content of the message we want to send back.\n\n\\\nLastly, we want to let discord.js know our access code or token.\n\n\\\n```javascript\nclient.login('<place token here>');\n```\n\n\\\nGo to your application in the Developer Portal and to the Bot section. There, under the username of your bot, you should see 'TOKEN'. Click Copy and paste it instead of `<place token here>`. **DO NEVER SHARE THIS TOKEN WITH ANYONE ELSE.** Anybody with that token can access your bot. With that done, we can finally move to:\n\n## Running your Discord bot\n\nOpen the console or terminal of your choosing. Make sure you are in your project folder using `cd <path to project folder>`. You can now start your bot with:\n\n\\\n```\n> node .\n```\n\n*The syntax of the above command can be found [here](https://nodejs.org/docs/latest-v15.x/api/synopsis.html).*\n\n\\\nIf everything went right, you should see the message specified in your ready event. Before you can test your bot you'll want to invite it to your server...\n\nGo back to your application in the Developer Portal, and instead of Bot, click `OAuth2`. Scroll down to `OAuth2 URL Generator`.\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckqts-3-rnc-004-q-0-as-6-dnbqc-9-uy.jpg)\nCheck the `bot` option in the middle. Scroll further down and select the permissions you want your bot to have. For now, I recommend just give it Administrator permissions. Copy the URL, paste it into a new browser tab. Accept all, and the bot should now be in the selected server.\n\nGo to any channel your bot has access to in Discord. Send `ping` in that channel, and you should see your bot replying with `pong!`. Well done, you coded your first Discord bot!\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckqts-3-rnd-004-r-0-as-6-eijfgyq-9.jpg)\n\n## Conclusion\n\nYou have just made your first ever discord(.js) bot. But more importantly, you've learned how to properly use the documentation. This concludes my first ever article released to the public. I know I am severely lacking, and therefore would like to ask everyone reading to give their honest feedback. Please be as harsh as you feel is needed.\n\n\\\n*Also published [here](https://dev.to/hypening/build-a-discord-bot-with-discord-js-v13-14mj).*