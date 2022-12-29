Pynecone: Web Apps in Pure Python

The Problem As a data scientist or software engineer, sharing your projects with the world can be incredibly rewarding. One effective way to do this is by creating a web app that can showcase your work in a dynamic and interactive way. However, learning web development technologies such as JavaScript, HTML, and CSS can be a significant undertaking, especially if you’re short on time or don’t have a lot of experience in this area. Many existing low-code solutions may seem appealing at first because they promise to make web development easier and more accessible. However, these solutions often come with significant limitations that can hinder their flexibility, customization, and performance. Due to these limitations, users often become frustrated with low code frameworks and their lack of features. For this reason, users are left unable to produce quality results that they are proud to share. The Solution: Web Apps in Pure Python Without Compromising is a new Python framework that aims to bridge the gap between low-code solutions and traditional web development. It offers the ease of use and accessibility of low-code frameworks, combined with the flexibility, performance, and customizability of traditional web development. Pynecone With Pynecone, data scientists and software engineers can create high-quality web applications quickly and easily without needing to learn web development. Whether you want to build a small-scale data science project/internal app, or a large-scale multi-page web app, Pynecone has the tools and features to handle any project. The framework is optimized for performance, scalability, and SEO, so you can focus on creating a beautiful and engaging web app. We built our and docs with Pynecone. Pynecone has over 60+ built-in components and are adding more. whole website The in the preview was created in ~50 lines of Python. Dalle Pynecone App Conclusion Pynecone is a powerful tool for building web apps in Python without the need for extensive knowledge of web-specific technologies. It offers a simple and intuitive interface, allowing developers to focus on creating functional and engaging web apps without getting bogged down in the details of web development. Overall, Pynecone is an excellent choice for anyone looking to build Python web apps quickly and easily. We are actively trying to grow this project so no matter your skill level we welcome contributions! Open up an issue if you find missing features/bugs or contribute to existing issues. Star us on if you want to follow our progress as new updates come. GitHub