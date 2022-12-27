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How to Build Tech with Less 

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byMichael Zhao@michaelzhao

Co-Founder at Vimcal

December 27th, 2022
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Michael Zhao@michaelzhao

Co-Founder at Vimcal

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TOPICS

startups#entrepreneurship#engineering#hiring-engineers#hiring-your-engineering-team#technology#pair-programming#productivity#team-productivity

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