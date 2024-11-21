How to Build SaaS Multi-Tenant Applications: Multi-Tenant SaaS in 200 Lines of Code

This is a complete SaaS example (Software-as-a-Service) using PostgreSQL as a database and Golf as a web service engine; it includes user signup/login/logout with an email and password, separate user accounts and data, and a notes application. All in about 200 lines of code!





First, create a directory for your application where the source code will be:

mkdir -p notes cd notes

Setup Postgres Database

Create a PostgreSQL user (with the same name as your logged-on Linux user, so no password needed), and the database "db_app":

echo "create user $(whoami); create database db_app with owner=$(whoami); grant all on database db_app to $(whoami); \q" | sudo -u postgres psql





Create a database configuration file to describe your PostgreSQL database above:

echo "user=$(whoami) dbname=db_app" > db_app





Create database objects we'll need - a users table for application users, and a notes table to hold their notes:

echo "create table if not exists notes (dateOf timestamp, noteId bigserial primary key, userId bigint, note varchar(1000)); create table if not exists users (userId bigserial primary key, email varchar(100), hashed_pwd varchar(100), verified smallint, verify_token varchar(30), session varchar(100)); create unique index if not exists users1 on users (email);" | psql -d db_app

Create A Golf Application

Create the application "notes" owned by your Linux user:

sudo mgrg -i -u $(whoami) notes

Source Code

This executes before any other handler in an application, making sure all requests are authorized, file "before-handler.golf":

vi before-handler.golf





Copy and paste:

before-handler set-param displayed_logout = false, is_logged_in = false call-handler "/session/check" end-before-handler

Signup users, login, logout





This is a generic session management web service that handles user creation, verification, login, and logout. Create file "session.golf":

vi session.golf





Copy and paste:

// Display link to login or signup %% /session/login-or-signup private @<a href="<<p-path "/session/user/login">>">Login</a> <a href="<<p-path "/session/user/new/form">>">Sign Up</a><hr/> %% // Login with email and password, and create a new session, then display home pag %% /session/login public get-param pwd, email hash-string pwd to hashed_pwd random-string to sess_id length 30 run-query @db_app = "select userId from users where email='%s' and hashed_pwd='%s'" output sess_user_id : email, hashed_pwd run-query @db_app no-loop = "update users set session='%s' where userId='%s'" input sess_id, sess_user_id affected-rows arows if-true arows not-equal 1 @Could not create a session. Please try again. <<call-handler "/session/login-or-signup">> <hr/> exit-handler end-if set-cookie "sess_user_id" = sess_user_id path "/", "sess_id" = sess_id path "/" call-handler "/session/check" call-handler "/session/show-home" exit-handler end-query @Email or password are not correct. <<call-handler "/session/login-or-signup">><hr/> %% // Starting point of the application. Either display login form or a home page: %% /session/start public get-param action, is_logged_in type bool if-true is_logged_in equal true if-true action not-equal "logout" call-handler "/session/show-home" exit-handler end-if end-if call-handler "/session/user/login" %% // Generic home page, you can call anything from here, in this case a list of note %% /session/show-home private call-handler "/notes/list" %% // Logout user and display home, which will ask to either login or signup %% /session/logout public get-param is_logged_in type bool if-true is_logged_in equal true get-param sess_user_id run-query @db_app = "update users set session='' where userId='%s'" input sess_user_id no-loop affected-rows arows if-true arows equal 1 set-param is_logged_in = false @You have been logged out.<hr/> commit-transaction @db_app end-if end-if call-handler "/session/show-home" %% // Check session based on session cookie. If session cookie corresponds to the email address, the request is a part of an authorized session %% /session/check private get-cookie sess_user_id="sess_user_id", sess_id="sess_id" set-param sess_id, sess_user_id if-true sess_id not-equal "" set-param is_logged_in = false run-query @db_app = "select email from users where userId='%s' and session='%s'" output email input sess_user_id, sess_id row-count rcount set-param is_logged_in = true get-param displayed_logout type bool if-true displayed_logout equal false get-param action if-true action not-equal "logout" @Hi <<p-out email>>! <a href="<<p-path "/session/logout">>">Logout</a><br/> end-if set-param displayed_logout = true end-if end-query if-true rcount not-equal 1 set-param is_logged_in = false end-if end-if %% // Check that email verification token is the one actually sent to the email address %% /session/verify-signup public get-param code, email run-query @db_app = "select verify_token from users where email='%s'" output db_verify : email if-true code equal db_verify @Your email has been verifed. Please <a href="<<p-path "/session/user/login">>">Login</a>. run-query @db_app no-loop = "update users set verified=1 where email='%s'" : email exit-handler end-if end-query @Could not verify the code. Please try <a href="<<p-path "/session/user/new/verify-form">>">again</a>. exit-handler %% // Display login form that asks for email and password %% /session/user/login public call-handler "/session/login-or-signup" @Please Login:<hr/> @<form action="<<p-path "/session/login">>" method="POST"> @<input name="email" type="text" value="" size="50" maxlength="50" required autofocus placeholder="Email"> @<input name="pwd" type="password" value="" size="50" maxlength="50" required placeholder="Password"> @<button type="submit">Go</button> @</form> %% // Display form for a new user, asking for an email and password %% /session/user/new/form public @Create New User<hr/> @<form action="<<p-path "/session/user/new/create">>" method="POST"> @<input name="email" type="text" value="" size="50" maxlength="50" required autofocus placeholder="Email"> @<input name="pwd" type="password" value="" size="50" maxlength="50" required placeholder="Password"> @<input type="submit" value="Sign Up"> @</form> %% // Send verification email %% /session/user/new/send-verify private get-param email, verify write-string msg @From: [email protected] @To: <<p-out email>> @Subject: verify your account @ @Your verification code is: <<p-out verify>> end-write-string exec-program "/usr/sbin/sendmail" args "-i", "-t" input msg status st if-true st not-equal 0 or true equal false @Could not send email to <<p-out email>>, code is <<p-out verify>> set-param verify_sent = false else-if set-param verify_sent = true end-if %% // Create new user from email and password %% /session/user/new/create public get-param email, pwd hash-string pwd to hashed_pwd random-string to verify length 5 number begin-transaction @db_app run-query @db_app no-loop = "insert into users (email, hashed_pwd, verified, verify_token, session) values ('%s', '%s', '0', '%s', '')" input email, hashed_pwd, verify affected-rows arows error err on-error-continue if-true err not-equal "0" or arows not-equal 1 call-handler "/session/login-or-signup" @User with this email already exists. rollback-transaction @db_app else-if set-param email, verify call-handler "/session/user/new/send-verify" get-param verify_sent type bool if-true verify_sent equal false rollback-transaction @db_app exit-handler end-if commit-transaction @db_app call-handler "/session/user/new/verify-form" end-if %% // Display form to enter the code emailed to user to verify the email address %% /session/user/new/verify-form public get-param email @Please check your email and enter verification code here: @<form action="<<p-path "/session/verify-signup">>" method="POST"> @<input name="email" type="hidden" value="<<p-out email>>"> @<input name="code" type="text" value="" size="50" maxlength="50" required autofocus placeholder="Verification code"> @<button type="submit">Verify</button> @</form> %%

Notes application

This is the actual application that uses the above session management services. Create file "notes.golf":

vi notes.golf





Copy and paste:

// Delete a note %% /notes/delete public call-handler "/notes/header" get-param sess_user_id, note_id run-query @db_app = "delete from notes where noteId='%s' and userId='%s'" : note_id, sess_user_id \ affected-rows arows no-loop error errnote if-true arows equal 1 @Note deleted else-if @Could not delete note (<<p-out errnote>>) end-if %% // Display a form to add a note %% /notes/form-add public call-handler "/notes/header" @Add New Note @<form action="<<p-path "/notes/add">>" method="POST"> @<textarea name="note" rows="5" cols="50" required autofocus placeholder="Enter Note"></textarea> @<button type="submit">Create</button> @</form> %% // Add a note %% /notes/add public call-handler "/notes/header" get-param note, sess_user_id run-query @db_app = "insert into notes (dateOf, userId, note) values (now(), '%s', '%s')" : sess_user_id, note \ affected-rows arows no-loop error errnote if-true arows equal 1 @Note added else-if @Could not add note (<<p-out errnote>>) end-if %% // List all notes %% /notes/list public call-handler "/notes/header" get-param sess_user_id run-query @db_app = "select dateOf, note, noteId from notes where userId='%s' order by dateOf desc" \ input sess_user_id output dateOf, note, noteId match-regex "

" in note replace-with "<br/>

" result with_breaks status st cache if-true st equal 0 set-string with_breaks = note end-if @Date: <<p-out dateOf>> (<a href="<<p-path "/notes/ask-delete">>?note_id=<<p-out noteId>>">delete note</a>)<br/> @Note: <<p-out with_breaks>><br/> @<hr/> end-query %% // Display a question whether to delete a note or not %% /notes/ask-delete public call-handler "/notes/header" get-param note_id @Are you sure you want to delete a note? Use Back button to go back,\ or <a href="<<p-path "/notes/delete">>?note_id=<<p-out note_id>>">delete note now</a>. %% // Check if session is authorized, and display an appropriate header %% /notes/header private get-param is_logged_in type bool if-true is_logged_in equal false call-handler "/session/login-or-signup" end-if @<h1>Welcome to Notes!</h1><hr/> if-true is_logged_in equal false exit-handler end-if @<a href="<<p-path "/notes/form-add">>">Add Note</a> <a href="<<p-path "/notes/list">>">List Notes</a><hr/> %%

Build Application

gg -q --db=postgres:db_app

Run Web Services Application Server

mgrg notes

Emailing

In order to use this example, you need to be able to email local users, which means email addresses such as \"myuser@localhost\". To do that, install Postfix (or sendmail). On Debian systems (like Ubuntu):

sudo apt install postfix sudo systemctl start postfix





and on Fedora systems (like RedHat):

sudo dnf install postfix sudo systemctl start postfix





When the application sends an email to a local user, such as <OS user>@localhost, then you can see the email sent at:

sudo vi /var/mail/<OS user>

Setup Nginx

A web server sits in front of the Golf application server, so it needs to be set up. This example is for Ubuntu, so edit the Nginx config file there:

sudo vi /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/default





Add this in the "server {}" section:

location /notes/ { include /etc/nginx/fastcgi_params; fastcgi_pass unix:///var/lib/gg/notes/sock/sock; }





Restart Nginx:

sudo systemctl restart nginx

You're Done; Run It!

Go to your web browser, and enter:

http://127.0.0.1/notes/session/start



