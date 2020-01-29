How to build Python transcriber using Mozilla DeepSpeech
Transcriber with PyAudio and DeepSpeech in 66 lines of Python code.
Voice assistants are one of the hottest tech right now. Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, all aim to help you talk to computers and not just touch and type. Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) and Natural Language Understanding (NLU/NLP) are the key technologies enabling it. If you are just-a-programmer like me, you might be itching to get a piece of action and hack something. You are at the right place; read on...
