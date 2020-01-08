Build Data-Driven Web App Without Backend

During the last couple of decades websites' functionally has increased dramatically - from simple landing pages serving simple static ads to complex progressive web apps whose functionality close to native applications including user authorization, location tracking, bluetooth handling, and offline mode.

One of the most important features of modern web apps is dynamic data handling.

The traditional way to make your app data-driven is to build a RESTful server that can process web app communication with SQL or NoSQL database. It is good (and probably the most reliable) way to build data-driven web application if your task is to create large and scalable business products.

It is not always the case. There are multiple scenarios when you just don't have time or/and money or/and desire to build a full-scale backend for your web app. And these days it does not mean that you need to sacrifice app's data-based functionality.

In this article, I'd like to share a few simple services to make your web app data-driven and share my own favorite data storage tools

Airtable

documentation: https://airtable.com/api

data type: JSON

RESTful API: yes

price: free

Coda

documentation: https://coda.io/developers/apis/v1beta1

data type: JSON

RESTful API: yes

price: free

JSONbin

documentation: https://jsonbin.org/

data type: JSON

RESTful API: yes

price: free

Firebase Firestore

documentation: https://firebase.google.com/products/firestore/

data type: JSON

RESTful API: yes

price: 1GB free

