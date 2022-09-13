How To Build An Explosive In-House Marketing Team

The secret to a strong in-house marketing team lies in acquiring the right people to deliver outstanding results. A CEO is essential for the movement, pace, and direction of the entire organization. A writer has to be obsessed with learning about the company ropes and the ins and outs of the industry. In-house writers deliver the goods. When it comes to reliability, company culture familiarity, and long-term brand awareness. A tactic-driven CMO knows exactly how to strike a move and prepare a counterplan.









A machine is only as good as its components. For it to accelerate at an unstoppable rate, a well-oiled structure is paramount to guarantee a robust performance. The same applies to an organization’s functionality – you need an explosive in-house team with exceptional expertise and killer skills to skyrocket you at an unprecedented speed.





From brand awareness, and product and service visibility, to solid customer engagement, a company’s marketing team is vital for maintaining your business’ growth, demand, and reputation.





As a PR media agency for leading tech startups, we encounter marketing folks regularly – from highly-involved CEOs, and expert writers, to hands-on CMOS. The secret to a strong in-house marketing team lies in one’s ability to acquire the right people to deliver outstanding results. These results serve as the propeller to take your company to greater heights, and beyond.





Here’s how most up-and-coming startups structure their in-house marketing team:





Highly-Involved CEO

It all starts with the captain of the ship. A highly-involved CEO is essential for the movement, pace, and direction of the entire organization. And wise CEOs don’t outsource their marketing team – they need to be the face of the brand. As the key driver, a CEO would know what’s best for the company and would be proactive in turning plans into action. From conducting interviews, and doing Q&As, to actively putting themselves in front of all transactions, negotiations, and decision-making processes.





Bolt CEO and Founder Ryan Breslow is a great example of this. Breslow’s vision of revolutionizing eCommerce wouldn’t be possible without his forward-thinking attitude and rock-solid innovation. And yes, he’s highly involved. From the inception of commerce democratization to building a team of in-house marketing rockstars behind him, this propelled Bolt to be the largest cross-merchant shopper network and Breslow to be one of Forbes’ 7 self-made billionaires under 30.

Obsessed Writer

Here’s the golden rule in building a rock-solid marketing team: every startup should have at least one in-house writer. Content creation is the bloodline of marketing, and writers deliver that regularly. Without content, the machine’s fuel tank goes empty; hence, it wouldn’t matter how experienced the driver is or how cutting-edge the rest of the parts are. The fuel alone ignites acceleration.





So the question becomes, should you hire a freelance writer or an in-house writer?

While freelance writers outsourced from agencies offer flexibility for niche topics, in-house writers have the exclusive opportunity to learn about the company culture through first-hand experience. A writer has to be obsessed with learning about the company ropes and the ins and outs of the industry. Since an organization’s culture, tone, and rhythm are cardinal in branding, investing in in-house writers is the wisest move leaders can do. This serves as the preservation and protection of the company’s native culture to have an established identity in the industry. When it comes to reliability, company culture familiarity, and long-term brand awareness, in-house writers deliver the goods.

Hands-On and Experienced CMO

One of the biggest mistakes leaders can make is to hire a CMO solely to run strategy, or to craft a long-term action plan for your organization. While strategies are vital building blocks in achieving goals, tactics weigh far greater importance in setting those plans into motion. A tactic-driven CMO is key in answering how to get there. and not just where do we go?





Think of it as a chess game. A strategic CMO knows exactly where to position the chess pieces to win the game, but a tactic-driven CMO knows how to move those pieces into their positions and be flexible enough to switch plans in case the opponent strikes an unforecasted move. Nailing these tactics comes with experience, whether it’s PR, advertising, or content marketing. An experienced CMO knows exactly how to strike a move and prepare a counterplan if necessary.





In a nutshell, building an in-house team doesn’t just rely on credentials – it’s also about being on the same page, having an aligned vision, and creating a culture that works well for the entire unit. That’s how a well-oiled machine works – you find high-quality parts that are compatible and complementary to the engine.









