How To Build A ToDo App using React with Firebase and Redux

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
Visit Shift Asia http://bit.ly/3dJdIRDpromoted
Full Stack developer /Lead Developer/Project Manager/Software Engineer
$ npm install -g npm
CLI as shown below:
create-react-app
$ create-react-app firedux-todo
$ cd firedux-todo
that will contain some basic code to get you started working on the app. You can run the
firedux-todo
script using
start
or
npm
to launch the app on the browser at
yarn
localhost:3000
folder and delete everything from inside it, except the
src
file. Nothing bad will happen if you delete it, but I have big plans for it later on 😈.
registerServiceWorker.js
folder, we will work on integrating Redux into our App!
src
library into our app. Along with this, we will install the
redux
library to help connect React with Redux, and the
react-redux
library to act as a middleware and handle asynchronous actions in Redux. This is important since we are using Firebase as the database, so chances are that we will need to perform some asynchronous request to fetch the data from there.
redux-thunk
yarn add redux react-redux redux-thunk
folder, create a new folder named
src
with a file named
reducers
inside it.
data.js
file, write the following function:
data.js
import {FETCH_TODOS} from '../actions/types';export default (state = {}, action) => {
switch(action.type) {
case FETCH_TODOS:
return action.payload;
default:
return state;
}
};
. If it is, then it will update the state of our app with the list of
FETCH_TODOS
that will be fetched by the action.
todos
in the same folder and writing the following code:
index.js
import {combineReducers} from 'redux';
import data from './data';export default combineReducers({
data
});
library contains a function named
redux
that can take multiple reducers and combine them into one reducer.
combineReducers
folder, create a file named
src
.
index.js
file is the top most file of our app because this is where the
index.js
component will be rendered. The
App
component can further have other components inside it. So we need to create the store in the
App
file as shown below:
index.js
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {Provider} from 'react-redux';
import {createStore, applyMiddleware} from 'redux';
import reduxThunk from 'redux-thunk';
import reducers from './reducers';
import App from './App';
import * as serviceWorker from './serviceWorker';const store = createStore(reducers, {}, applyMiddleware(reduxThunk));ReactDOM.render(
<Provider store={store}>
<App />
</Provider>,
document.getElementById("root")
);
serviceWorker.register();
as the
reduxThunk
, we are also rendering the App component using the
middleware
. The App component is wrapped in the Provider component of
ReactDOM
library. The
react-redux
also takes the
Provider
prop and declares it as the entire application’s store.
store
may seem to confuse you, but it works in a very well defined manner. First, a user needs to interact with a React component. This component will call an action creator, which as its name suggests will produce action. This action is given to the reducers, which will then update the application state.
Redux
button shown below:
Create database
or
npm
as shown below:
yarn
$ npm install --save firebase
// or
$ yarn add firebase
apiKey,
authDomain,
,
databaseURL, projectId
and
storageBucket,
values. These values are unique for each user’s each project and hence I am sharing the screenshot for this part.
messagingSenderId
folder and create a new file named
src
. Inside this folder, write the values that we copied from the Firebase here as shown below:
firebase.js
import * as firebase from 'firebase';const config = {
apiKey: "ENTER YOURS HERE",
authDomain: "ENTER YOURS HERE",
databaseURL: "ENTER YOURS HERE",
projectId: "ENTER YOURS HERE",
storageBucket: "ENTER YOURS HERE",
messagingSenderId: "ENTER YOURS HERE"
}
firebase.initializeApp(config);
const databaseRef = firebase.database().ref();
export const todosRef = databaseRef.child("todos")
. We will add a listener to the list of
todos
so that whenever the list changes, the app will know about the change and fetch the new data from Firebase and display it.
todos
and stick it into an action creator. So whenever the Firebase Ref emits a value event, the Firebase Ref will be turned into an action and sent to the reducers.
todosRef
folder, create a new folder called
src
. Inside this folder create a new file named
actions
. This file will contain 3 actions — one to add a todo to the list, another to remove it from the list, and the third one to listen for any changes in the list and according fetch the changes to the app.
index.js
import {todosRef} from '../firebase'
const FETCH_TODOS = 'FETCH_TODOS';export const addToDo = newToDo => async dispatch => {
todosRef.push().set(newToDo);
};export const completeToDo = completeToDo => async dispatch => {
todosRef.child(completeToDo).remove();
};export const fetchToDos = () => async dispatch => {
todosRef.on("value", snapshot => {
dispatch({
type: FETCH_TODOS,
payload: snapshot.val()
});
});
};
inside the
components
folder.
src
folder, create a file named
components
. This file will render each individual ToDo item. Each item will contain a button which when clicked will deem the ToDo as completed and remove it from the list. This is achieved with the help of the
ListItem.js
action that we had created in the actions section of this post. The actions are connected to the component with the help of the connect method of
completeToDo
library.
react-redux
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {connect} from 'react-redux';
import {completeTodo} from '../actions';class ListItem extends Component {
handleComplete = completeTodo => {
const {completeTodo} = this.props;
completeTodo(completeTodo);
};
render() {
const{todoId, todo} = this.props;
return (
<div key="toDoName">
<h4>
{todo.title}
<span onClick={() => this.handleComplete(todoId
<i>Done</i>
</span>
</h4>
</div>
);
}
}export default connect(null, {completeTodo})(ListItem);
. This file will contain a form that we will use to create a new
List.js
. It will appear on the screen when we click on the Add button. This component will trigger the
Todo
action when submitting form. And it will listen for changes in database using
addTodo
action. The connect method in this component will take in the
fetchTodos
function, which we will use to access the data from the store.
mapStateToProp
folder’s
src
file as shown below:
App.js
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import List from './components/List';class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<List/>
</div>
);
}
}
export default App;