How to Build a Simple API in Rust (Part 2)

Welcome to the second part of the guide on how to build an API in Rust.

To follow this guide, you will need to have the code from the first part. If you haven’t checked it out yet, please do!

This time I will explain how to connect the API to MongoDB. I will create two endpoints, one to add data to the database and another one to retrieve the data from the database.

I will put all the code in the same file (

src/main.rs

Prerequisites

). Of course, in a real situation, you should split the code into multiple files/directories and separate the logic between controllers and services.

To be able to follow the guide, you will need to have Rust and Cargo installed. You will also need to have MongoDB running. If you’re not sure how to install MongoDB, there are 3 ways I can think of:

1. You can install MongoDB on your machine. Follow the official documentation to do so.

2. If you have Docker, you can run a MongoDB container. Check out the mongo image documentation. Th.is is the command I use to run the mongo container:

docker run -d -p 27017:27017 --name mongo mongo

3. If you prefer to avoid installing anything (MongoDB/Docker), you can create a free cluster on MongoDB Atlas.

Set up the environment

We need to create a

.env

.env

.gitignore

.env

file to store the MongoDB connection string safely. If you're using Git, make sure to add .env in your .gitignore. You should never commit a .env file.

Open the project from part 1 and create the .env file.

.env

touch .env

file.

Inside the .env file, add the following:

MONGODB_URI=mongodb://localhost:27017

Make sure to replace the connection string with the correct one depending on how you’re running MongoDB.

It is good practice to have a

.env.example

.env

file (that one should be committed) so that when someone pulls the project for the first time, they have an example of how to set up thefile.

Create a .env.example file

touch .env.example

Add the following:

MONGODB_URI= ** MongoDB URI (e.g. mongodb://localhost:27017)

Add the new dependencies

We need to add 2 new dependencies:

dotenv

mongodb

and

dotenv

is a crate that allows us to use afile. It adds the variables from the file to the environment variables.

mongodb

is the official MongoDB Rust driver. It allows us to interact with the database.

Update the

Cargo.toml

[dependencies] tide = "0.16" async-std = { version = "1" , features = [ "attributes" ] } serde = { version = "1" , features = [ "derive" ] } dotenv = "0.15" mongodb = { version = "1" , features = [ "async-std-runtime" ], default-features = false }

file with the two dependencies. The updated dependencies should be like this:

Because we use the

async-std

tokio

async-std-runtime

async-std

Let’s code

runtime, we need to disable the default features of the mongodb crate. By default, it uses. Then we need to add thefeature to use theruntime.

We need to make some modifications to the code. First, update the imports with the following:

use async_std::stream::StreamExt; use dotenv::dotenv; use mongodb::bson::doc; use serde::{Deserialize, Serialize}; use std::env; use tide::{Body, Request, Response, StatusCode};

These are all the module items we will use in this walk-through.

Remember last time we set up an empty Tide

State

State

State

#[derive(Clone)] struct State { db: mongodb::Database, }

? This time we will use theto pass the database connection to the controllers. We need to update thestruct like this:

Now we need to update the

main

function. We have to create the database connection and add it in the state before creating the Tide app.

Here is the updated

main

#[async_std::main] async fn main () -> tide:: Result <()> { // Use the dotenv crate to read the .env file and add the environment variables dotenv().ok(); // Create the MongoDB client options with the connection string from the environment variables let mongodb_client_options = mongodb::options::ClientOptions::parse(&env::var( "MONGODB_URI" ).unwrap()).await?; // Instantiate the MongoDB client let mongodb_client = mongodb::Client::with_options(mongodb_client_options)?; // Get a handle to the "rust-api-example" database let db = mongodb_client.database( "rust-api-example" ); // Create the Tide state with the database connection let state = State { db }; let mut app = tide::with_state(state); app.at( "/hello" ).get(hello); app.listen( "127.0.0.1:8080" ).await?; return Ok (()); }

function:

I’ve added comments in the code to help you understand what’s going on.

I first called the

dotenv().ok()

.env

State

method to read from thefile and add the environment variables. Then I created a connection to the database. Finally, I passed that connection to the Tideso that our controllers have access to it.

We will now create two controllers, the first one to create documents in the database and the second one to retrieve those documents.

Here is the code of the first controller:

#[derive(Debug, Serialize, Deserialize)] // The request's body structure pub struct Item { pub name: String , pub price: f32 , } async fn post_item ( mut req: Request<State>) -> tide:: Result { // Read the request's body and transform it into a struct let item = req.body_json::<Item>().await?; // Recover the database connection handle from the Tide state let db = &req.state().db; // Get a handle to the "items" collection let items_collection = db.collection_with_type::<Item>( "items" ); // Insert a new Item in the "items" collection using values // from the request's body items_collection .insert_one( Item { name: item.name, price: item.price, }, None , ) .await?; // Return 200 if everything went fine return Ok (Response::new(StatusCode:: Ok )); }

First, I’ve defined an

Item

name

string

price

number

struct that represents the request's body. The body should be a JSON object with a propertyof typeand a propertyof type

Inside the function, I first try to read the request’s body. I did not do any validation. In a real case, don’t be like me and always validate the request’s body before using it.

I recover the database connection from the Tide

State

items

. Then I get a handle on thecollection.

Finally, I attempt to insert a new document in the collection using the request’s body values.

If everything goes smoothly, I return an HTTP status code 200.

Now let’s create a second controller to retrieve documents from the

items

async fn get_items (req: Request<State>) -> tide:: Result <tide::Body> { // Recover the database connection handle from the Tide state let db = &req.state().db; // Get a handle to the "items" collection let items_collection = db.collection_with_type::<Item>( "items" ); // Find all the documents from the "items" collection let mut cursor = items_collection.find( None , None ).await?; // Create a new empty Vector of Item let mut data = Vec ::<Item>::new(); // Loop through the results of the find query while let Some (result) = cursor.next().await { // If the result is ok, add the Item in the Vector if let Ok (item) = result { data.push(item); } } // Send the response with the list of items return Body::from_json(&data); }

collection. Here is the code:

Inside the function, I retrieve the handle to the database connection from the Tide

State

items

, then I get a handle to thecollection.

I use the

find

items

function to retrieve all the documents from thecollection. After that, I create a new empty Vector of item.

I loop through the

find

item

query results, and I insert eachin the Vector.

Finally, I send the response with the list of items in the body.

The controllers are ready, but we still need to add them to the

main

hello

main

app.at( "/items" ).get(get_items); app.at( "/items" ).post(post_item);

function. Add the following after theroute in thefunction:

Voilà! Let’s test it out. Start the server with the following command:

cargo run

You should now be able to send a

POST

/items

Content-Type

application/json

{ "name" : "coffee" , "price" : 2.5 }

request to(http://localhost:8080/items). Here is an example of the body (make sure to set theheader to

You should get an empty response with status code 200.

Then try to retrieve the document you just created by doing a

GET

/items

request on(http://localhost:8080/items).

You should receive an array with a single entry being the item we just created

[ { "name" : "coffee" , "price" : 2.5 } ]

Conclusion

That’s it for part two of this guide. I hope it was helpful. If you noticed any errors or something that could be improved, please let me know!

You can find the full example on GitHub: https://github.com/ncribt/rust-api-example-part-2.

In the next and last part of the guide, I will show you how to protect the POST /items endpoint using a JWT (JSON Web Token) and a middleware.

Previously published on https://naruhodo.dev/build-an-api-in-rust-part-2/.

