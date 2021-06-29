Search icon
How to Build a Simple API in Rust (Part 2)

How to Build a Simple API in Rust (Part 2)

NARUHODO

@ncribt

Software engineer during the week and apprentice blogger during the weekend. I like JS and Rust. 🤓

Welcome to the second part of the guide on how to build an API in Rust.

To follow this guide, you will need to have the code from the first part. If you haven’t checked it out yet, please do!

This time I will explain how to connect the API to MongoDB. I will create two endpoints, one to add data to the database and another one to retrieve the data from the database.

I will put all the code in the same file (

src/main.rs
). Of course, in a real situation, you should split the code into multiple files/directories and separate the logic between controllers and services.

Prerequisites

To be able to follow the guide, you will need to have Rust and Cargo installed. You will also need to have MongoDB running. If you’re not sure how to install MongoDB, there are 3 ways I can think of:

1. You can install MongoDB on your machine. Follow the official documentation to do so.

2. If you have Docker, you can run a MongoDB container. Check out the mongo image documentation. Th.is is the command I use to run the mongo container:

docker run -d -p 27017:27017 --name mongo mongo

3. If you prefer to avoid installing anything (MongoDB/Docker), you can create a free cluster on MongoDB Atlas.

Set up the environment

We need to create a 

.env
file to store the MongoDB connection string safely. If you're using Git, make sure to add 
.env
in your 
.gitignore
. You should never commit a 
.env
file.

Open the project from part 1 and create the 

.env
file.

touch .env

Inside the .env file, add the following:

MONGODB_URI=mongodb://localhost:27017

Make sure to replace the connection string with the correct one depending on how you’re running MongoDB.

It is good practice to have a 

.env.example
file (that one should be committed) so that when someone pulls the project for the first time, they have an example of how to set up the 
.env
file.

Create a .env.example file

touch .env.example

Add the following:

MONGODB_URI= ** MongoDB URI (e.g. mongodb://localhost:27017)

Add the new dependencies

We need to add 2 new dependencies: 

dotenv
and 
mongodb
.

dotenv
is a crate that allows us to use a .env file. It adds the variables from the file to the environment variables.

mongodb
is the official MongoDB Rust driver. It allows us to interact with the database.

Update the 

Cargo.toml
file with the two dependencies. The updated dependencies should be like this:

[dependencies]
tide = "0.16"
async-std = { version = "1", features = ["attributes"] }
serde = { version = "1", features = ["derive"] }
dotenv = "0.15"
mongodb = { version = "1", features = ["async-std-runtime"], default-features = false }

Because we use the 

async-std
runtime, we need to disable the default features of the mongodb crate. By default, it uses 
tokio
. Then we need to add the 
async-std-runtime
feature to use the 
async-std
runtime.

Let’s code

We need to make some modifications to the code. First, update the imports with the following:

use async_std::stream::StreamExt;
use dotenv::dotenv;
use mongodb::bson::doc;
use serde::{Deserialize, Serialize};
use std::env;
use tide::{Body, Request, Response, StatusCode};

These are all the module items we will use in this walk-through.

Remember last time we set up an empty Tide 

State
? This time we will use the 
State
to pass the database connection to the controllers. We need to update the 
State
struct like this:

#[derive(Clone)]
struct State {
  db: mongodb::Database,
}

Now we need to update the 

main
function. We have to create the database connection and add it in the state before creating the Tide app.

Here is the updated 

main
function:

#[async_std::main]
async fn main() -> tide::Result<()> {
  // Use the dotenv crate to read the .env file and add the environment variables
  dotenv().ok();

  // Create the MongoDB client options with the connection string from the environment variables
  let mongodb_client_options =
    mongodb::options::ClientOptions::parse(&env::var("MONGODB_URI").unwrap()).await?;

  // Instantiate the MongoDB client
  let mongodb_client = mongodb::Client::with_options(mongodb_client_options)?;

  // Get a handle to the "rust-api-example" database
  let db = mongodb_client.database("rust-api-example");

  // Create the Tide state with the database connection
  let state = State { db };

  let mut app = tide::with_state(state);

  app.at("/hello").get(hello);

  app.listen("127.0.0.1:8080").await?;

  return Ok(());
}

I’ve added comments in the code to help you understand what’s going on.

I first called the 

dotenv().ok()
method to read from the 
.env
file and add the environment variables. Then I created a connection to the database. Finally, I passed that connection to the Tide 
State
so that our controllers have access to it.

We will now create two controllers, the first one to create documents in the database and the second one to retrieve those documents.

Here is the code of the first controller:

#[derive(Debug, Serialize, Deserialize)]
// The request's body structure
pub struct Item {
  pub name: String,
  pub price: f32,
}

async fn post_item(mut req: Request<State>) -> tide::Result {
  // Read the request's body and transform it into a struct
  let item = req.body_json::<Item>().await?;

  // Recover the database connection handle from the Tide state
  let db = &req.state().db;

  // Get a handle to the "items" collection
  let items_collection = db.collection_with_type::<Item>("items");

  // Insert a new Item in the "items" collection using values
  // from the request's body
  items_collection
    .insert_one(
      Item {
        name: item.name,
        price: item.price,
      },
      None,
    )
    .await?;

  // Return 200 if everything went fine
  return Ok(Response::new(StatusCode::Ok));
}

First, I’ve defined an 

Item
struct that represents the request's body. The body should be a JSON object with a property 
name
of type 
string
and a property 
price
of type 
number
.

Inside the function, I first try to read the request’s body. I did not do any validation. In a real case, don’t be like me and always validate the request’s body before using it.

I recover the database connection from the Tide 

State
. Then I get a handle on the 
items
collection.

Finally, I attempt to insert a new document in the collection using the request’s body values.

If everything goes smoothly, I return an HTTP status code 200.

Now let’s create a second controller to retrieve documents from the 

items
collection. Here is the code:

async fn get_items(req: Request<State>) -> tide::Result<tide::Body> {
  // Recover the database connection handle from the Tide state
  let db = &req.state().db;

  // Get a handle to the "items" collection
  let items_collection = db.collection_with_type::<Item>("items");

  // Find all the documents from the "items" collection
  let mut cursor = items_collection.find(None, None).await?;

  // Create a new empty Vector of Item
  let mut data = Vec::<Item>::new();

  // Loop through the results of the find query
  while let Some(result) = cursor.next().await {
    // If the result is ok, add the Item in the Vector
    if let Ok(item) = result {
      data.push(item);
    }
  }

  // Send the response with the list of items
  return Body::from_json(&data);
}

Inside the function, I retrieve the handle to the database connection from the Tide 

State
, then I get a handle to the 
items
collection.

I use the 

find
function to retrieve all the documents from the 
items
collection. After that, I create a new empty Vector of item.

I loop through the 

find
query results, and I insert each 
item
in the Vector.

Finally, I send the response with the list of items in the body.

The controllers are ready, but we still need to add them to the 

main
function. Add the following after the 
hello
route in the 
main
function:

app.at("/items").get(get_items);
app.at("/items").post(post_item);

Voilà! Let’s test it out. Start the server with the following command:

cargo run

You should now be able to send a 

POST
request to 
/items
(http://localhost:8080/items). Here is an example of the body (make sure to set the 
Content-Type
header to 
application/json
)

{
  "name": "coffee",
  "price": 2.5
}

You should get an empty response with status code 200.

Then try to retrieve the document you just created by doing a 

GET
request on 
/items
(http://localhost:8080/items).

You should receive an array with a single entry being the item we just created

[
  {
    "name": "coffee",
    "price": 2.5
  }
]

Conclusion

That’s it for part two of this guide. I hope it was helpful. If you noticed any errors or something that could be improved, please let me know!

You can find the full example on GitHub: https://github.com/ncribt/rust-api-example-part-2.

In the next and last part of the guide, I will show you how to protect the POST /items endpoint using a JWT (JSON Web Token) and a middleware.

Previously published on https://naruhodo.dev/build-an-api-in-rust-part-2/.

NARUHODO Hacker Noon profile picture
by NARUHODO @ncribt. Software engineer during the week and apprentice blogger during the weekend. I like JS and Rust. 🤓Read my stories
