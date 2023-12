How to Build a Ping Pong Ranking App using Zipper and TypeScript Functions

Too Long; Didn't Read While my ping pong app isn’t perfect, I hope the takeaway here is how easy it is to get up and running with a product like Zipper. You don’t have to spend time agonizing over your app’s infrastructure when you have a simple idea that you just want to see working in production. Just get out there, start building, and deploy!