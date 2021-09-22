How to Build a Node.js Weather App with Cassandra

329 reads

In this tutorial, you will build a minimal Node.js application that tracks real-time weather data from [WeatherAPI.com] and ingests it into Apache Cassandra. This app will push weather alerts or notifications and analyze weather patterns. It is a single-threaded application with configurable batch querying and ingestion capability. The application will fetch and ingest weather data: temperature, wind speed, humidity, visibility, visibility, and wind direction. We will discuss configuration settings and location types accepted by the application later in the tutorial.