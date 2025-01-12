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How To Brew Obfuscation in JavaScript Without Burning the Lab: AST, Babel, Plugins

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byRustem Kamalov@karust

Software engineer and Cybersecurity guy

January 12th, 2025
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Rustem Kamalov@karust

Software engineer and Cybersecurity guy

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tech-stories#code-obfuscation#reverse-engineering#javascript#ast#babel#plugins#code-deobfuscation#code-maintainability

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