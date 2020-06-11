How To Become a Full Stack Web Developer in 2020

A lot of people want to become web developers. Some of them are passionate about computers and they want to try programming, some of them are wanting to find a higher paying job or something else. It doesn’t matter why you want to learn web development, but the thing that matters is how are you learning it. If you are learning everything by yourself, you’ll probably be struggling, because you don’t know the right way. That’s why I’ve created this article.

The web is one of the most used platforms in the world, so web development skills are highly in demand and if you decide to learn them you’ll have a lot of opportunities. But, becoming a Full Stack Web Developer requires quite a lot of skills. So without further to do, let’s start with this article.

1. HTML & CSS

HTML and CSS are the building blocks of every website, so the first step in learning full-stack web development would be learning them. Every website on the internet is built using HTML and CSS, so they are really important to learn. If you want to support me, you can use this course to learn HTML and CSS.

Once you learn them and you’re comfortable in using them for building responsive websites, you can move to step two.

2. JavaScript

JavaScript is the part that is used to add more functionalities to the HTML and CSS. With JavaScript, you can create animations and all the different things which make a website more interactive like pop up forms, sliding text and so on. JavaScript has many frameworks, which you can use, but they’re not necessary to learn at the beginning.

At first, you need to get the strong skills of vanilla JavaScript, then when you get more experienced you can learn other frameworks and libraries, which, don’t get me wrong, are very useful, but not essential. Again, if you want to support me you can use this course to learn JavaScript.

Once you’ve mastered vanilla JavaScript, you can move to step three.

Front-end Done

Every website consists of front-end, that’s the part that you see and build with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and back-end, that’s the part that you don’t see, but it does all the processing of the data and a lot more. There front-end developers, who only do front-end and the back-end developers, who, you’ve guessed it, only do the back-end.

So, when you know HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, you’re a front-end developer. You can stop there and already start working as a developer or continue learning back-end with me.

Back-end, as I’ve said, does the processing of all the data that it gets from the front-end (front-end and back-end are connected) and it can also do things like fetching APIs and sending that content to the front-end.

Back-end can be written in a lot of different languages, some of them are Python, JavaScript, C#, PHP, Ruby and a lot more of them, but since you want to become a Full Stack Web Developer as fast as possible, we will use JavaScript, because you already know it, right?

4. Back-end With JavaScript

JavaScript is the language that is used to create front-end and vanilla JavaScript can’t be used for back-end, but you can use frameworks, which are basically pieces of code that make your life easier. The framework that I would recommend you to use is Node.js here is a course that you can use to learn Node.js if you want to support me. You can also use something like Angular or Vue.js, but they’re a little bit more complicated.

When you learn Node.js, which shouldn’t be that difficult if you know JavaScript and can build functional websites, you can call yourself a Full Stack Web Developer.

Of course, this is not everything that you will ever have to learn. When you start working for someone or Freelancing, you will find that you need to learn a lot more. That’s because I am telling you things that are essential to know, those other things aren’t essential, but I lot of people use them to make their lives easier. You can do the exact same with and without those things.

Conclusion

To become a Full Stack Web Developer you’ll need to learn HTML and CSS first, then JavaScipt and after all of that, the easiest thing would be to learn Node.js and use it for the back-end.

You also need to know that this is not everything that you’ll ever have to learn, but these are the things that are essential and you can create almost everything with them.

